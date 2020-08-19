Watch Now: Time to Schein: The Bucks will not make it to the NBA Finals ( 1:25 )

The Los Angeles Clippers can take a 2-0 lead in their Western Conference playoff series on Wednesday when they square off against the Dallas Mavericks in Game 2. Behind 29 points and 12 rebounds from Kawhi Leonard, the Clippers took the opening game of the seven-game series in the 2020 NBA Playoffs with a 118-110 victory. The Mavericks got 42 points from Luka Doncic but played much of the second half without Kristaps Porzingis, who was ejected in the third quarter after receiving his second technical foul.

Tip-off for Game 2 is at 9 p.m. ET from the NBA bubble in Orlando. William Hill lists Los Angeles as a 6.5-point favorite, while the over-under, or total number of points William Hill thinks will be scored, is 229.5 in the latest Clippers vs. Mavericks odds.



Here are the NBA odds from William Hill and trends for Mavericks vs. Clippers:

Clippers vs. Mavericks spread: Los Angeles -6.5

Clippers vs. Mavericks over-under: 229.5 points

Clippers vs. Mavericks money line: Los Angeles -270, Dallas +230

LAC: Kawhi Leonard has scored at least 23 points in 12 consecutive games

DAL: Luka Doncic ranked third in the NBA in assists (8.8 per game)

Why the Clippers can cover

Los Angeles has had success recently against Dallas. The Clippers have won five straight games against the Mavericks, including all four games this season. The margins of victory in those wins have been 8, 15, 3, 15 and 9 points.

In addition, while Dallas' offense gets much notoriety, the Clippers' offense has been elite as well. Los Angeles averaged 113.3 points per 100 possessions during the regular season. That ranked second in the NBA, behind only the Mavericks.

Why the Mavericks can cover

Dallas presumably will get a full game out of Porzingis on Wednesday. On Monday, he was ejected with 9:10 remaining in the third quarter and the Mavericks leading 71-66. Porzingis, who had never before been ejected in his career, had 14 points and six rebounds in 20 minutes. Los Angeles outscored the Mavericks 21-11 the rest of the third quarter to take the lead.

According to advanced analytics, Dallas has the best offense in NBA history. The Mavericks averaged 115.9 points per 100 possessions during the regular season. That set the record for the best single-season NBA rating, breaking the mark set last season by the Golden State Warriors.





