Watch Now: Gary Parrish's 2020 NBA Mock Draft ( 2:54 )

The second-seeded Los Angeles Clippers look to take a commanding 3-1 series lead when they face the seventh-seeded Dallas Mavericks in a Western Conference first-round matchup on Sunday. After dropping Game 2, 127-114, the Clippers rebounded on Friday with a 130-122 triumph. Los Angeles has been red hot, winning four of five and is 7-4 in the Orlando bubble since the restart. The Clippers have won five of six against Dallas this season, including a 3-0 mark during the regular season.

Tip-off is set for 3:30 p.m. ET. Dallas' Luka Doncic, a huge part of the offense, sprained his left ankle in Game 3 and is listed as questionable. Doncic scored 13 points, grabbed 10 rebounds and dished out 10 assists in 29 minutes on Friday. The Clippers are eight-point favorites in the latest Clippers vs. Mavericks odds from William Hill, while the over-under for total points scored is set at 232. Before making any Mavericks vs. Clippers picks, see the NBA predictions from SportsLine's advanced computer model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times, and it's already returned well over $4,700 in profit on its top-rated NBA picks this season. It entered the week on a blistering 58-32 run on top-rated NBA spread picks, returning almost $2,300 on those picks alone. Amazingly, it hasn't missed a single top-rated pick (5-0) since the NBA's restart in July. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Clippers vs. Mavericks. You can visit SportsLine now to see the picks. Here are the NBA odds from William Hill and trends for Mavericks vs. Clippers:

Clippers vs. Mavericks spread: Clippers -8

Clippers vs. Mavericks over-under: 232 points

Clippers vs. Mavericks money line: Clippers -345, Mavericks +285

LAC: C Ivica Zubac was the only Clipper to appear in all 72 games and averaged a career-high 7.6 rebounds

DAL: Was third in the NBA in scoring average at 117.0

Why the Clippers can cover

Los Angeles has been dominant due to the play of forward Kawhi Leonard, who is averaging more than 33 points per game in the series. He is the second player in franchise history to have at least 35 points in back-to-back playoff games. In Friday's win, Leonard was red hot, hitting 13-of-24 shots, including nine of 10 from the free throw line. In three regular-season games against Dallas this year, Leonard has averaged 31 points and 8.3 rebounds.

Forward Marcus Morris Sr. also came up big in Game 3, scoring 14 points on 5-of-8 shooting, including 4-of-5 from 3-point range. Morris, who was acquired from the New York Knicks on Feb. 6, has averaged 10.1 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.4 assists in 19 games with the Clippers.

Why the Mavericks can cover

Dallas features one of the most explosive offenses in the NBA and is averaging 119.7 points per game in the series. The Mavericks are hopeful Doncic can play, but if he can't, Dallas will look to big man Kristaps Porzingis to help carry the load. Porzingis scored 34 points in Game 3 on 11-of-18 shooting, including 5-of-9 from 3-point range. Since entering the Orlando bubble, Porzingis has scored 30-plus points five times, including a 39-point performance against Houston on July 31.

Also stepping up his play is Tim Hardaway Jr., who poured in 22 points and grabbed six rebounds in Friday's loss. Hardaway, who averages 15.8 points and 3.3 rebounds, is averaging 19 points in the series. This season, Hardaway shot a career-high 39.8 percent from 3-point range, and became only the second Dallas player with 200 or more 3-pointers made in a season.

How to make Clippers vs. Mavericks picks

SportsLine's model is leaning under on the total, calling for 231 total points. It also says one side of the spread hits well over 50 percent of the time. You can only get the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Clippers vs. Mavericks? And which side of the spread hits well over 50 percent of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Mavericks vs. Clippers spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that is up over $4,700 on its top-rated NBA picks this season, and find out.