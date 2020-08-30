Watch Now: Importance Of Having Michael Jordan Reaching Out To Players ( 1:07 )

The Los Angeles Clippers can advance to the Western Conference semifinals in the 2020 NBA Playoffs on Sunday when they take on the Dallas Mavericks in Game 6 of their first-round playoff series. The Clippers took a 3-2 series lead with a 154-111 destruction of the Mavericks on Tuesday. Kawhi Leonard and Paul George combined for 67 points in Game 5. Luka Doncic was held to 22 points for Dallas, which played without Kristaps Porzingis. Porzingis (knee) has been ruled out for the remainder of the series.

Clippers vs. Mavericks spread: Los Angeles -10

Clippers vs. Mavericks Over-Under: 238 points

Clippers vs. Mavericks moneyline: Los Angeles -600, Dallas +450

LAC: Kawhi Leonard ranks second in the NBA in scoring in the playoffs (32.8 points per game)

DAL: Luka Doncic leads the NBA in total assists (43) in the postseason

Why the Clippers can cover

Dallas will be without Porzingis for the remainder of its Round 1 series against the Clippers, which is a significant blow to the team's hopes. In the first three games of the series, Porzingis averaged 23.7 points while shooting 52.5 percent from the field and 52.9 percent on 3-pointers. He also was grabbing 8.7 rebounds a game.

In addition, the Los Angeles offense has been elite in the playoffs. The Clippers are averaging 122.9 points per 100 possessions in the postseason. That ranks second behind only the Utah Jazz.

Why the Mavericks can cover

Tuesday's blowout was more of an aberration than a trend in matchups this season between the teams. Though Dallas is 2-6 against the Clippers this season, the Mavericks have lost by double digits to L.A. just three times. Prior to Game 5, the average margin of victory between the teams this season was 4.9 points.

According to advanced analytics, Dallas has the best offense in NBA history. The Mavericks averaged 115.9 points per 100 possessions during the regular season. That set the record for the best single-season NBA rating, breaking the mark set last season by the Golden State Warriors.

