After a dominant performance in Game 1, the Los Angeles Clippers look to take a commanding series lead in Game 2 against the Denver Nuggets. Kawhi Leonard and Paul George lead the way for the Clippers, with Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray serving as the engines for the Nuggets. Will Barton (knee) remains sidelined for Denver, while L.A.'s injury report is empty for Game 2.

Tip-off is at 9 p.m. ET in Orlando. William Hill lists Los Angeles as the nine-point favorite, while the over-under, or total number of points expected, is 222.5 in the latest Clippers vs. Nuggets odds. Before making any Nuggets vs. Clippers picks, be sure to see the NBA predictions from SportsLine's proven computer model.

Clippers vs. Nuggets spread: Clippers -9

Clippers vs. Nuggets over-under: 222.5 points

Clippers vs. Nuggets money line: Clippers -450, Nuggets +370

LAC: The Clippers are 6-4 against the spread in the last 10 games

DEN: The Nuggets are 5-5 against the spread in the last 10 games

Why the Clippers can cover

The Clippers are an elite team on both sides of the floor, which makes life difficult for any opponent. L.A. held Denver to less than a point per possession in Game 1, clamping down on the Nuggets' perimeter attack and using their length and aggressiveness to slow Murray. That showing is backed up by a top-five ranking in defensive rating in the regular season, and the perimeter trio of Leonard, George and Patrick Beverley wreaks havoc on opposing offenses.

On the other side, the Clippers are leading the NBA Playoffs 2020 in offense, scoring more than 1.2 points per possession, and L.A. scored easily against Denver in Game 1. The Clippers are one of the best shooting teams in the league, leading the playoffs in both true shooting percentage and effective field-goal percentage, and they can rely on Leonard to generate high-quality looks in any situation.

Why the Nuggets can cover

Game 1 was undoubtedly frustrating for the Nuggets, as they failed to generate traction on either end of the floor. However, Denver can take solace in one of the game's best offenses, as the Nuggets finished in the top five in points scored per possession in the regular season. Mike Malone's team also lands in the top five in offensive rating during the playoffs, with Murray averaging 29.1 points and 6.3 assists per game and Jokic averaging 24.9 points and 7.5 rebounds per contest.

Denver had a quick turnaround after a grueling, seven-game battle against Utah and, with a bit more time to prepare, the Nuggets should be in better shape for Game 2. Beyond that, the Nuggets excel on the offensive glass, ranking in the top three of the NBA in grabbing 27.9 percent of available rebounds after missed shots this season. That is an area of potential focus for Game 2 and beyond.

How to make Clippers vs. Nuggets picks

