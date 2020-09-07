Kawhi Leonard, Paul George and the Los Angeles Clippers take on Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray and the Denver Nuggets in Game 3 of the Western Conference Semifinals on Monday evening. The Nuggets bounced back with an impressive win on Saturday, evening the series at 1-1, and Game 3 could be pivotal as a result. Jokic (wrist) is officially listed as questionable to play for Denver, with Will Barton (knee) ruled out. The Clippers report no injuries for Game 3.

This matchup in the 2020 NBA Playoffs tips at 9 p.m. ET from AdventHealth Arena in Orlando. William Hill lists Los Angeles as the nine-point favorite in the Clippers vs. Nuggets odds. The over-under is set at 219.5. Before making any Nuggets vs. Clippers picks, be sure to see the NBA predictions from SportsLine's proven computer model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times, and it's already returned over $5,000 in profit on its top-rated NBA picks this season. It entered the week on a blistering 61-33 run on top-rated NBA spread picks, returning almost $2,500 on those picks alone. It's also a sizzling 11-3 on top-rated picks since the NBA's restart in July. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Clippers vs. Nuggets. You can visit SportsLine now to see the picks. Here are the NBA odds from William Hill and trends for Nuggets vs. Clippers:

Clippers vs. Nuggets spread: Clippers -9

Clippers vs. Nuggets over-under: 219.5 points

Clippers vs. Nuggets money line: Clippers -440, Nuggets +360

LAC: The Clippers are 6-4 against the spread in the last 10 games

DEN: The Nuggets are 6-4 against the spread in the last 10 games

Why the Clippers can cover

The Clippers are excellent on both ends of the floor, and that has been on full display in the postseason. L.A. boasts an elite net rating, outscoring opponents by 9.1 points per 100 possessions, and that is headlined by an offense that is scoring nearly 1.2 points per possession in the playoffs. Leonard leads the way, averaging 29.9 points and 9.1 rebounds per game in the postseason, but the Clippers also have elite team-wide metrics in true-shooting percentage and effective field-goal percentage.

Defensively, the Clippers are tremendous at limiting their opponents from converting shots efficiently, ranking No. 3 in the NBA effective field-goal percentage allowed during the regular season. They will have their hands full with Denver's top-tier offense, but the Clippers can reflect on their Game 1 dominance as evidence of what is possible for the rest of the series.

Why the Nuggets can cover

While the Nuggets may have trouble slowing the Clippers' offense on a per-possession basis, Denver does have a tremendous offense. The Nuggets rank fourth in the NBA Playoffs 2020 in offensive efficiency, scoring 114.4 points per 100 possessions, and Denver also ranked in the top five during the regular season.

Murray is experiencing a renaissance as a scorer, averaging 28.9 points per game in the postseason. The Nuggets are also a tremendous offensive rebounding team, ranking in the top three of the NBA in the regular season and No. 2 in the league in the playoffs, pulling down 28.8 percent of available rebounds after missed shots.

How to make Clippers vs. Nuggets picks

SportsLine's model is leaning over on the total, with Leonard and Murray projected to exceed their regular-season scoring averages. It also says one side of the spread hits almost 60 percent of the time. You can only get the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Nuggets vs. Clippers? And which side of the spread hits in almost 60 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Clippers vs. Nuggets spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that is up over $5,000 on its top-rated NBA picks this season, and find out.