The Los Angeles Clippers take on the Denver Nuggets in Game 4 of a best-of-seven series on Wednesday evening. The Clippers assumed control of the matchup with a victory in Game 3, while the Nuggets will aim to even the series with a win in Game 4. Will Barton (knee) is out for the Nuggets. The Clippers report no injuries ahead of Wednesday's tilt.

Tip-off is at 9 p.m. ET in Orlando. William Hill lists the Clippers as eight-point favorites, while the over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 220.5 in the latest Clippers vs. Nuggets odds.

Clippers vs. Nuggets spread: Clippers -8

Clippers vs. Nuggets over-under: 220.5 points

Clippers vs. Nuggets money line: Clippers -355, Nuggets +295

LAC: The Clippers are 5-5 against the spread in the last 10 games

DEN: The Nuggets are 7-3 against the spread in the last 10 games

Why the Clippers can cover

The Clippers are widely recognized as one of the leading contenders to claim the NBA championship, and their two-way impact is a big reason for that optimism. Kawhi Leonard and company ranked as the second-best offensive team in the NBA during the regular season, scoring 1.14 points per possession. In the postseason, the Clippers have been even better, scoring 1.19 points per possession and leading the way among teams remaining in the playoffs. Los Angeles was also the league's most efficient team at creating free throw attempts during the regular season, and the Clippers rank second in the postseason in shooting efficiency, including a 61.3 percent true shooting mark.

Defensively, the Clippers have been hit-or-miss in the playoffs, but L.A. did rank as a top-five team in both shooting efficiency allowed and points allowed per possession during the regular season. When engaged, few teams are better in stopping opponents, and Doc Rivers will be looking to create more consistency and effort defensively in Game 4.

Why the Nuggets can cover

The Nuggets are an explosive team on the offensive end, and that was on full display in Game 2 and most of Game 3. Nikola Jokic is one of the game's best offensive hubs, averaging 25.7 points, 9.0 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game in the playoffs, and Jamal Murray, averaging 27.4 points in the postseason, provides a high-upside element on the perimeter.

All told, the Nuggets rank No. 4 in the postseason in offense, scoring nearly 1.14 points per possession, and Denver lands in the top three in both offensive rebound rate and assist-to-turnover ratio in the NBA Playoffs. The Nuggets are also excellent at avoiding turnovers, giving the ball away on only 12.9 percent of possessions during their playoff run. Defensively, the Nuggets have their hands full with the Clippers, but L.A. ranks third-worst in the NBA Playoffs in assist rate, relying heavily on 1-on-1 creation.

How to make Clippers vs. Nuggets picks

