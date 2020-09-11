The Los Angeles Clippers and the Denver Nuggets take the floor for Game 5 of the Western Conference Semifinals on Friday evening in the 2020 NBA Playoffs. The Clippers, holding a 3-1 series lead, will aim to close out the Nuggets, while Denver tries to avoid elimination. L.A. lists no injuries for Game 5, with Will Barton (knee) ruled out for Denver.

Tip-off is at 6:30 p.m. ET in Orlando. William Hill lists Los Angeles as the eight-point favorite, while the over-under is 216.5 in the latest Clippers vs. Nuggets odds. Before making any Nuggets vs. Clippers picks, be sure to see the NBA predictions from SportsLine's proven computer model.

Now, the model has set its sights on Clippers vs. Nuggets. Here are the NBA odds from William Hill and trends for Nuggets vs. Clippers:

Clippers vs. Nuggets spread: Clippers -8

Clippers vs. Nuggets over-under: 216.5 points

Clippers vs. Nuggets money line: Clippers -345, Nuggets +285

LAC: The Clippers are 6-4 against the spread in the last 10 games

DEN: The Nuggets are 6-4 against the spread in the last 10 games

Why the Clippers can cover

The Clippers are playing tremendous basketball, as evidenced by a +7.7 net rating that is the best among teams participating in the conference semifinals. L.A. also has the best offensive rating, 117.5 points per 100 possessions, of any remaining team in the NBA Playoffs 2020, with big-time power featuring Kawhi Leonard and Paul George. The Clippers are a top-five team in avoiding turnovers to this point in the playoffs, giving the ball away on only 13.0 percent of possessions, and L.A. ranks as the second-best playoff team in both effective field-goal percentage and true shooting percentage.

Defensively, the Clippers are also stout. L.A. is holding Denver to only 1.03 points per possession in the series, down swiftly from the Nuggets' mark of 1.13 points per possession in the regular season. The Clippers are also keeping Denver's shooters in check, giving up an effective field-goal percentage of only 50.3 percent in the first four games.

Why the Nuggets can cover

The Nuggets are in a desperate situation, but Denver responded quite well to a similar setting in the first round, winning three straight elimination games against Utah. Offensively, the Nuggets are dynamic, with Nikola Jokic averaging 25.7 points, 9.2 rebounds and 5.4 assists per game and Jamal Murray averaging 26.5 points and 6.5 assists per game in the postseason. Denver ranks No. 4 in the NBA Playoffs in both assist-to-turnover ratio and offensive rebounding and, in the regular season, the Nuggets were one of the top ten teams in turnover avoidance, giving the ball up on only 14.0 percent of possessions.

Defensively, the sledding is tough for Denver, but the Nuggets have been markedly better against the Clippers. Denver allowed 120 points per 100 possessions against Utah but, against L.A., that number is down to 111 points per 100 possession, as Gary Harris gives the Nuggets a new dimension in on-ball pressure.

How to make Clippers vs. Nuggets picks

