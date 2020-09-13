The Los Angeles Clippers and the Denver Nuggets face off in a Sunday matinee with high stakes for both sides. The Clippers hold a 3-2 series lead and aim towards advancing to the Western Conference Finals, while the Nuggets look to stay alive in the 2020 NBA Playoffs and force a Game 7. Will Barton (knee) and Vlatko Cancar (foot) remain out for the Nuggets, with the Clippers reporting no injuries for Sunday's game.

William Hill lists Los Angeles as an 8.5-point favorite, up half a point from the opener, for this 1 p.m. ET tip-off in the Orlando bubble. The over-under for total points expected is 214.5 in the latest Clippers vs. Nuggets odds.

Clippers vs. Nuggets spread: Clippers -8.5

Clippers vs. Nuggets over-under: 214.5 points

Clippers vs. Nuggets money line: Clippers -350, Nuggets +290

LAC: The Clippers are 5-5 against the spread in the last 10 games

DEN: The Nuggets are 6-4 against the spread in the last 10 games

Why the Clippers can cover

The Clippers are the best offensive team remaining in the NBA Playoffs 2020, with the No. 2 offense in the league in points scored per possession during the regular season. L.A. holds the best offensive rating (116.9 points per 100 possessions) of any team still alive in the playoffs, and the team's underlying metrics are strong. The Clippers are No. 4 in turnover avoidance, giving the ball away on only 12.9 percent of possessions in the playoffs, and L.A. ranks No. 2 in both effective field-goal percentage (56.0) and true shooting percentage (60.0) in the playoffs.

In this series, L.A. is also dominating on the offensive glass, grabbing 29.2 percent of missed shots, and there is every reason to believe the Clippers will continue to maintain an elite offense in Game 6 and beyond. Defensively, the sledding is more difficult against the prolific Nuggets, but L.A. actually has the second-best defense among the eight teams participating in the conference semifinals, holding Denver to just 1.06 points per possession in this series.

Why the Nuggets can cover

Denver is an explosive and talented offensive team, and that was on display in the team's comeback win in Game 5. The Nuggets rank in the top five offensively during the playoffs, scoring 112.3 points per 100 possessions, and Denver's assist-to-turnover ratio (1.75 to 1) is the second-best among teams still alive in the pursuit of an NBA title. Nikola Jokic, averaging 25.4 points, 9.6 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game in the playoffs, is a nightmare matchup for the Clippers, with Jamal Murray adding a perimeter element and averaging 26.5 points and 6.6 assists per game in the postseason.

The Nuggets are also a potent offensive rebounding team, ranking No. 4 in the postseason, and Denver is grabbing 25.2 percent of its own missed shots against L.A. in the first five games. Defensively, it is a bit of a struggle for the Nuggets against a lights-out Clippers offense, but they are making life difficult on Kawhi Leonard and company. Denver is holding L.A. to only a 50.2 percent assist rate in the series, forcing the Clippers into sub-optimal shot attempts created in one-on-one scenarios.

