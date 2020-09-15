The Los Angeles Clippers take on the Denver Nuggets in Game 7 of the Western Conference Semifinals on Tuesday evening. Kawhi Leonard and Paul George lead the way for the Clippers, with Jamal Murray and Nikola Jokic carrying the torch for the Nuggets. Will Barton (knee) and Vlatko Cancar (foot) remain sidelined for the Nuggets. The Clippers report no injuries for Game 7.

This 2020 NBA Playoffs matchups tips at 9 p.m. ET from AdventHealth Arena in the Orlando bubble. Los Angeles is a 7.5-point favorite in the latest Clippers vs. Nuggets odds from William Hill. The over-under for total points expected is 207.5.

Clippers vs. Nuggets spread: Clippers -7.5

Clippers vs. Nuggets over-under: 207.5 points

Clippers vs. Nuggets money line: Clippers -325, Nuggets +265

LAC: The Clippers are 5-5 against the spread in the last 10 games

DEN: The Nuggets are 7-3 against the spread in the last 10 games

Why the Clippers can cover

The Clippers are a tremendous offensive team, headlined by arguably the best player in the world in Leonard. Leonard, who is averaging 29.4 points, 9.6 rebounds and 5.5 assists per game in the postseason, headlines an offense that finished second in the NBA in points per possession during the regular season. From there, L.A. has continued to be elite, scoring nearly 1.16 points per possession in the playoffs, and the Clippers have been excellent in avoiding turnovers, giving the ball away on only 13.2 percent of possessions.

L.A. is also mashing Denver on the offensive glass, grabbing 28.2 percent of its own missed shots in the series, and the Nuggets were a solidly below-average defensive rebounding team during the regular season. Defensively, the Clippers are also the better team on paper, including a defensive rating of less than 108 points allowed per 100 possessions in the series.

Why the Nuggets can cover

The Nuggets are on a roll after back-to-back wins, and Denver has strengths to rely on in this pivotal matchup. Denver has the best assist-to-turnover ratio (1.65-to-1) of any team in the conference semifinals, and the Nuggets are turning the ball over on only 14.2 percent of possessions against the Clippers. Defensively, the Nuggets are not elite, but they are holding the Clippers to only 109.5 points per 100 possessions in the series, down from more than 114 points per 100 possessions scored by L.A. during the regular season.

The Nuggets can also fall back on top-tier production from Jokic, who is averaging 26.1 points, 9.9 rebounds and 5.5 assists per game in the series. Finally, Denver has L.A.'s number whenever Sixth Man of the Year Montrezl Harrell is on the court in the series, with the Nuggets outscoring the Clippers by 11.3 points per 100 possessions in those instances.

