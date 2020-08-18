Watch Now: Time to Schein: The Bucks will not make it to the NBA Finals ( 1:25 )

On Tuesday afternoon, Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat take on Victor Oladipo and the Indiana Pacers in Game 1 of an intriguing Eastern Conference playoff series. The Heat were victorious in a matchup between the teams during the seeding games in Orlando, and Miami is a substantial betting favorite in this 2020 NBA Playoffs series, despite the lack of home-court advantage on either side. On the injury front, T.J. Warren is dealing with a foot issue but is expected to play, while Domantas Sabonis (foot) and Jeremy Lamb (knee) have been ruled out. Derrick Jones Jr. (neck) is questionable for the Heat.

Tip-off is at 4 p.m. ET in the Orlando bubble. William Hill lists Miami as the 4.5-point favorite, unchanged from the opening line, while the over-under is 215.5 in the latest Pacers vs. Heat odds.



Now, the model has set its sights on Heat vs. Pacers. Here are the NBA odds from William Hill and trends for Pacers vs. Heat:

Heat vs. Pacers spread: Heat -4

Heat vs. Pacers over-under: 215.5 points

Heat vs. Pacers money line: Heat -200, Pacers +175

MIA: The Heat are 3-5 against the spread in the last eight games

IND: The Pacers are 6-2 against the spread in the last eight games

Why the Heat can cover

Miami's offense is efficient and effective. The Heat are a top-10 unit in points scored per possession, and Miami is elite at converting shots and generating free throws. The Heat rank No. 3 in effective field-goal percentage and No. 2 free-throw rate this season, propping up the team's overall efficiency.



Defensively, Miami is also quite stout, ranking in the top 10 in defensive efficiency. The Heat are strong across the board on that end of the floor but, particularly on the glass, Miami holds an advantage with elite metrics in defensive rebounding and the Pacers struggling mightily to generate second-chance opportunities. Indiana also ranks near the bottom of the NBA in free-throw generation, and the Heat match up exceedingly well with the Pacers defensively.

Why the Pacers can cover

The Pacers have notable strengths on both sides of the floor but, on the whole, Indiana is keyed by defense. Nate McMillan's team ranks No. 6 in the NBA in points allowed per possession this season, and the Pacers are also No. 6 in the league in effective field- goal percentage allowed. From there, Indiana is a top-12 team in forcing turnovers and preventing opponents from generating free throws, with plenty of versatility to adapt to their opposition.

Offensively, the Pacers are more of a mixed bag, and the absence of Sabonis looms. However, Indiana deploys multiple shot creators in Oladipo, Malcolm Brogdon and Warren, with Warren exploding to this point in the NBA's restart. The veteran forward averaged 31.0 points and 6.3 rebounds per contest in the seeding games, and Warren will be crucial against the Heat.

How to make Heat vs. Pacers picks

The model is leaning over the total, with Bam Adebayo and Warren among the players projected to exceed their scoring averages.

