Watch Now: Tiki and Tierney: Should there be a concern for LeBron James at the Free Throw line? ( 2:19 )

After a double-digit victory in Game 1, the Miami Heat will look for a 2-0 series advantage against the Indiana Pacers on Thursday afternoon in their first-round matchup in the 2020 NBA Playoffs. Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo are the headliners for Miami, with T.J. Warren, Malcolm Brogdon and Victor Oladipo leading the way for Indiana. Domantas Sabonis (foot) and Jeremy Lamb (knee) are out of action for the Pacers, with Oladipo (eye) listed as questionable. For the Heat, Jae Crowder (ankle) is questionable to play.

Tip-off is at 1 p.m. ET in Orlando. William Hill lists Miami as the 4.5-point favorite, down a half-point from the opening line. The over-under is 214.5 in the latest Heat vs. Pacers odds. Before making any Pacers vs. Heat picks, see the NBA predictions from SportsLine's advanced computer model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times, and it's already returned well over $4,700 in profit on its top-rated NBA picks this season. It entered the week on a blistering 58-32 run on top-rated NBA spread picks, returning almost $2,300 on those picks alone. Amazingly, it hasn't missed a single top-rated pick (5-0) since the NBA's restart in July. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Heat vs. Pacers. You can visit SportsLine now to see the picks. Here are the NBA odds from William Hill and trends for Pacers vs Heat:

Heat vs. Pacers spread: Heat -4.5

Heat vs. Pacers over-under: 214.5 points

Heat vs. Pacers money line: Heat -185, Pacers +165

MIA: The Heat are 4-5 against the spread in the last nine games

IND: The Pacers are 6-3 against the spread in the last nine games

Why the Heat can cover

The Heat benefit from strong units on both ends of the floor. Miami ranked No. 8 in the NBA in offensive efficiency this season, relying on elite marks in both effective field-goal percentage and free-throw rate. Shooting efficiency comes in different forms for the Heat, with Duncan Robinson on the floor as one of the NBA's best 3-point shooters and Butler getting to the rim at will.

Defensively, the Heat are also potent, ranking No. 2 in the NBA in defensive rebounding and posting above-average numbers in shooting efficiency allowed and total defense. The Pacers struggle mightily on the offensive glass and with free-throw creation, playing into Miami's hands as a structurally sound defensive squad.

Why the Pacers can cover

Game 1 was frustrating for the Pacers, though part of the team's issues can be explained by an early exit from Oladipo. Indiana does have a path to offensive stability, with top-seven marks in effective field-goal percentage and turnover rate this season, but defense is the key for the Pacers.

Nate McMillan's team ranks in the top-six of the NBA in points allowed per possession this season and the team's biggest weakness, defensive rebounding, isn't an issue against a Heat team that doesn't crash the offensive glass with authority. Though the Pacers did struggle defensively at times in the opener, Indiana's baseline is strong and they should see a bounce back in Game 2 and beyond.

How to make Heat vs. Pacers picks

SportsLine's model is leaning over on the total, with Butler and Warren projected to exceed their season-long scoring averages. It also says one side of the spread hits in over 50 percent of simulations. You can only get the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Pacers vs. Heat? And which side of the spread hits in over 50 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Heat vs. Pacers spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that is up over $4,700 on its top-rated NBA picks this season, and find out.