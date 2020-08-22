Watch Now: Gary Parrish's 2020 NBA Mock Draft ( 2:54 )

Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo and the Miami Heat look to build on a commanding series lead over the Indiana Pacers when the teams match up on Saturday afternoon in the 2020 NBA Playoffs. Butler, Duncan Robinson and Goran Dragic led the Heat to a 109-100 victory in Game 2, giving Miami a 2-0 advantage, and the Pacers have their backs against the wall for Game 3 in Orlando. Domantas Sabonis (foot) and Jeremy Lamb (knee) remain sidelined for Indiana. Jae Crowder (ankle) and Derrick Jones Jr. (ankle) are listed as questionable for Miami.

Tip-off is at 3:30 p.m. ET in Orlando. William Hill lists Miami as the five-point favorite. The over-under for total points expected is 214 in the latest Heat vs. Pacers odds. Before making any Pacers vs. Heat picks, see the NBA predictions from SportsLine's advanced computer model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times, and it's already returned well over $4,700 in profit on its top-rated NBA picks this season. It entered the week on a blistering 58-32 run on top-rated NBA spread picks, returning almost $2,300 on those picks alone. Amazingly, it hasn't missed a single top-rated pick (5-0) since the NBA's restart in July. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Heat vs. Pacers. You can visit SportsLine now to see the picks. Here are the NBA odds from William Hill and trends for Pacers vs. Heat:

Heat vs. Pacers spread: Heat -5

Heat vs. Pacers over-under: 214 points

Heat vs. Pacers money line: Heat -215, Pacers +185

MIA: The Heat are 5-5 against the spread in the last 10 games

IND: The Pacers are 6-4 against the spread in the last 10 games

Why the Heat can cover

The Heat rank as a top-10 team on both ends of the floor, and that balance has been on full display in this series. Miami is one of the most efficient shooting teams in the NBA, generating good looks in the paint and relying on sharpshooters like Robinson on the perimeter. In addition, the Heat are one of the best teams in the league at generating free-throw attempts, which is a sure way to boost overall efficiency.

On the defensive end, Miami is enjoying success against a Pacers team missing its offensive hub in Sabonis. The Heat struggle with committing too many fouls and failing to create turnovers, but they pressure opponents into difficult shots on a consistent basis, and Adebayo is one of the best post defenders in the league.

Why the Pacers can cover

With their backs against the wall in Game 3, the Pacers should produce their best effort in this matchup. Indiana is well-coached by Nate McMillan and, even with personnel disadvantages, the Pacers do have points to stress against Miami. The Pacers still rank as a solidly above-average defensive team, with Myles Turner able to protect the rim and enough perimeter talent to make things difficult on the opposition.

Offensively, the loss of Sabonis does hurt, but Indiana can rely on more small-ball lineups, leading to more pace and an uptick in perimeter shooting. The Pacers are also one of the best teams in the NBA at avoiding turnovers and, for all of their strengths, the Heat rank as a below-average team in creating giveaways.

How to make Heat vs. Pacers picks

SportsLine's model is leaning over on the total, with Adebayo and T.J. Warren projected to exceed their season-long scoring averages. It also says one side of the spread hits well over 50 percent of the time. You can only get the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Heat vs. Pacers? And which side of the spread hits well over 50 percent of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Pacers vs. Heat spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that is up over $4,700 on its top-rated NBA picks this season, and find out.