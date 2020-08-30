Watch Now: Rockets Take 3-2 Lead Over Thunder in Russell Westbrook's Return ( 2:06 )

After three consecutive losses, the Denver Nuggets avoided elimination with a 117-107 victory over the Utah Jazz on Tuesday evening. In Game 6, the Nuggets will again be in a must-win scenario, with Jamal Murray and Nikola Jokic leading the way against Rudy Gobert, Donovan Mitchell and the Jazz on Sunday. Gary Harris (hip) is listed as questionable for the Nuggets, with Will Barton (knee) ruled out. For the Jazz, Ed Davis (knee) and Justin Wright-Foreman (not with team) are unavailable to play.

Nuggets vs. Jazz spread: Utah -2.5

Nuggets vs. Jazz over-under: 219.5

Nuggets vs. Jazz money line: Denver +120, Utah -140

DEN: G Jamal Murray has scored 92 points and had zero turnovers over the past two games.

UTAH: G Jordan Clarkson has made eight of his past 14 3-point attempts, scoring 41 points over the past two games.

Why the Jazz can cover

Utah has a dynamic backcourt that features Mitchell and point guard Mike Conley, who was added in the offseason. Conley missed the first two games to attend the birth of his third son, but he is averaging 23.3 points and 4.3 assists in three games and is among the team's potent outside shooters. Mitchell is averaging 37.6 points and a team-best 5.6 assists in the series, and he is shooting 51.6 percent from three-point range while Conley is at 59.1.

Top shooter Bojan Bogdanovic was lost for the season with a wrist injury, but Joe Ingles, Jordan Clarkson and Georges Niang all can shoot from outside, making more than 38 percent of their attempts in the series. Neither team plays great defense on the perimeter, but Utah has two-time NBA Defensive Player of the Year in the middle in Rudy Gobert. The 7-foot-1 center is averaging 17.6 points, 10.2 rebounds and 1.4 blocks in the playoffs.

Why the Nuggets can cover

Denver is 6-2 against the spread in the last eight meetings and is led by Murray and 7-foot center Nikola Jokic, who scored 21 points in the first quarter Tuesday. The 23-year-old Murray is doing it all, averaging 30.8 points, 6.4 rebounds and 6.8 assists. He is making 52.4 percent of his three-pointers, while Jokic is hitting 47.2 and made a career-high seven from beyond the arc Tuesday. Jokic is averaging 26.4 points and just shy of eight rebounds per game.

The youthful Nuggets have plenty of options, with eight players averaging at least 20 minutes. Michael Porter Jr., a 6-foot-10 forward, scores 14.4 points, hitting 50 percent on his three-point attempts, and pulls down 5.6 rebounds per game. Small forward Jerami Grant scores 11.6 points and blocks a shot a game as the team is averaging 4.8 in the postseason. PJ Dozier made a difference off the bench in Game 5, finishing at plus-21 in his 20 minutes on the floor.

