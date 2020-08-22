Watch Now: Gary Parrish's 2020 NBA Mock Draft ( 2:54 )

A 2-1 series lead will be up for grabs on Saturday night when the Los Angeles Lakers and Portland Trail Blazers collide in Game 3 of their Western Conference first-round playoff series at AdventHealth Arena on the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex near Orlando, Fla. On Tuesday Damian Lillard poured in 34 points to lead the Blazers to a 100-93 win in Game 1. But on Thursday Anthony Davis had 31 points and 11 rebounds as the Lakers responded with a 111-88 victory in Game 2; Lillard left the game with a dislocated left index finger, but is expected to be in the lineup on Saturday.

Tip-off for Game 3 of this 2020 NBA Playoffs matchup is at 8:30 p.m. ET. William Hill lists Los Angeles as a 7.5-point favorite, while the over-under, or total number of points expected, is 223.5 in the latest Lakers vs. Blazers odds. Before making any Blazers vs. Lakers picks, see the NBA predictions from SportsLine's advanced computer model.

Lakers vs. Blazers spread: Los Angeles -7.5

Lakers vs. Blazers over-under: 223.5 points

Lakers vs. Blazers money line: Los Angeles -330, Portland +270

LAL: Anthony Davis leads team in scoring (23.3 points per game) since the restart

POR: Damian Lillard is averaging 36.6 points per game since the restart

Why the Lakers can cover

Los Angeles showed on Thursday night what the team is capable of doing when it plays well on both ends of the court. In Game 2 the Lakers limited red-hot Portland to just 40.0 percent shooting from the field and 27.6 percent on 3-pointers. They also had one of their better shooting nights in the bubble, making 47.8 percent from the field and 36.8 percent on 3-pointers.

In addition, Lillard is not certain to be 100 percent for Game 3. Prior to Thursday, he was the hottest player in the bubble, averaging 36.6 points and 9.2 assists per game, and was named the MVP of the seeding games in the bubble. He left Game 2 with a dislocated left (non-shooting hand) index finger with the Blazers already down 30 and did not return. If the five-time NBA All-Star is not 100 percent, Portland is not the same team.

Why the Blazers can cover

The return of Jusuf Nurkic has elevated Portland since the NBA restart. The Bosnian Beast missed all of the regular season with a compound fracture of his left tibia and fibula until returning to play in the eight seeding games. Since his return he has averaged 17.1 points and 11.5 rebounds per game and helped the Blazers average 122.5 points per 100 possessions in the seeding games, the best offensive efficiency of the 22 teams in the bubble.

Also, though Los Angeles blew out Portland on Thursday, the Lakers offense remains a work in progress. Since the restart, Los Angeles is averaging just 105.5 points per game, which ranks 21st of the 22 teams that made the bubble. The Lakers also are shooting just 29.6 percent on 3-pointers in Orlando, the worst of the 22 teams.

How to make Lakers vs. Blazers picks

