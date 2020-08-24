Watch Now: On This Day: The Legend Of Kobe Bryant ( 2:24 )

The Los Angeles Lakers will try to take a commanding 3-1 lead when they face the Portland Trail Blazers in Game 4 of their Western Conference playoff series on Monday in Orlando. The Lakers have won the past two games in the 2020 NBA Playoffs after dropping the opener, and LeBron James looks to be in postseason form. The Blazers looked impressive in Game 1, but the team's lack of depth is starting to show, while Damian Lillard is recovering from a dislocated finger suffered in Game 2.

Tip-off is at 9 p.m. ET at AdventHealth Arena in Orlando's NBA bubble. William Hill lists Los Angeles as a 7.5-point favorite in the latest Lakers vs. Blazers odds, while the Over-Under for total points scored is 225.5.

Now, the model has set its sights on Lakers vs. Trail Blazers. Here are the NBA odds from William Hill and trends for Trail Blazers vs. Lakers:

Lakers vs. Blazers spread: Los Angeles -7.5

Lakers vs. Blazers over-under: 225.5 points

Lakers vs. Blazers money line: Los Angeles -345, Portland +285

LAL: Lakers are out-rebounding Portland by more than 10 per game in the series

POR: Damian Lillard is averaging 36.6 points per game since the restart

Why the Lakers can cover

James looked effortless while posting 38 points, 12 rebounds and eight assists in Game 3, and his aggressive style earned him plenty of trips to the free throw line. He made 12 of 17 from the charity stripe and the attempts were 43-19 in favor of the Lakers, who are 3-1-1 against the spread in their past five playoff games as favorites. Anthony Davis playing alongside James creates major matchup problems, and the 6-foot-10 forward scored 29 points and had 11 rebounds on Saturday.

The Lakers are 7-2 against the spread in the past nine meetings between the teams and boast one of the league's top defenses. James and Davis have worn down the Blazers' top options, and L.A. held Portland to 41.1 percent shooting in Game 3. The Lakers were fourth in scoring defense and blocked five shots per game during the regular season. They lead the NBA in averaging 53.3 rebounds per game during the postseason.

Why the Blazers can cover

Portland is 12-5-1 against the spread in its last 18 games against teams with a winning straight-up record, and the Blazers have a strong nucleus led by Lillard. The guard scored 34 points in Game 3 despite his sore and swollen finger. He was named MVP of the league's seeding games, averaging 37.6 points in the eight contests, including a 61-point outing.

The Blazers are 3-1-1 against the spread in their last five games as underdogs, and CJ McCollum is part of an elite backcourt with Lillard. The shooting guard averages more than 20 points per game and has been helping on the boards, averaging six per game in the series. The Blazers have welcomed the return of center Jusuf Nurkic, who had been out for more than a year after a leg injury. He is averaging 12.8 points and 7.5 rebounds since the restart.

How to make Lakers vs. Blazers picks

