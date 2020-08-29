Watch Now: Time to Schein: The NBA will resume the 2020 postseason on Saturday ( 3:44 )

The top-seeded Los Angeles Lakers will look to close out their Western Conference first-round series in Game 5 against the Portland Trail Blazers on Saturday. The Lakers took a commanding 3-1 series lead with a 135-115 triumph on Monday as they raced out to an 18-point lead after one quarter and led by 29 at the break. Forward LeBron James had another big game, scoring 30 points, the second consecutive game he had 30 or more. Portland received bad news on Tuesday when it learned it would be without point guard and top scorer Damian Lillard (knee).

Tip-off for this 2020 NBA Playoffs matchup is 9 p.m. ET in Orlando. William Hill lists Los Angeles as the 13-point favorite in the Lakers vs. Blazers odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 223.5. Before making any Blazers vs. Lakers picks, be sure to see the NBA predictions from SportsLine's proven computer model.

Lakers vs. Blazers spread: Lakers -13

Lakers vs. Blazers over-under: 223.5 points

Lakers vs. Blazers money line: Blazers +700, Lakers -1100

POR: Was third in the NBA in 3-point percentage at 37.7

LA: G Kentavious Caldwell-Pope shot a career-best 38.5 percent from 3-point range this season

Why the Lakers can cover

Los Angeles is making its first playoff appearance since 2012-13 and is looking to advance past the first round for the first time since 2011-12. James, who is averaging a triple-double in the series with 25.3 points, 10.3 rebounds and 10.3 assists, earned his first assist title (10.2 per game) this season and is one of six players in NBA history to average 25 points and 10 assists.

Also having a big series is forward-center Anthony Davis, who led the team in scoring this season at 26.1 points per game. He also averaged 9.3 rebounds and 3.2 assists. He is suffering from back spasms, but is expected to play in Game 5. Davis had 18 points, five rebounds, five assists and two blocks in 18 minutes in Game 4. Davis scored 28 or more points in each of the first three games, and is averaging 24.6 points and 9.2 rebounds in 24 career games against the Trail Blazers.

Why the Blazers can cover

Despite that, Los Angeles isn't a lock to cover the Blazers vs. Lakers spread. That's because Portland has been hot since the restart, going 8-5, including 6-2 during the seeding round. Lillard may be out, but the Trail Blazers still have some pop in their lineup starting with guard CJ McCollum. He poured in 28 points and grabbed eight rebounds in Game 3 and averaged 22.2 points, 4.4 assists and 4.2 rebounds per game this season, including 17.3 points and 4.7 rebounds in three games vs. the Lakers.

Center Jusuf Nurkic recorded a double-double in Game 4 with 20 points and 13 rebounds in 27 minutes. In nine career playoff games, Nurkic is averaging 11.9 points and 9.4 rebounds. He has come to play during the postseason. In Game 1, he had 10 points and 10 rebounds in the first quarter, making him the first player to have a double-double in the first quarter of a playoff game since Shaquille O'Neal did it in 2001.

