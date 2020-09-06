The Los Angeles Lakers and the Houston Rockets face off in Game 2 of the Western Conference semifinals in prime time on Sunday evening. The Rockets were victorious in Game 1, toppling the Lakers by double figures, and Los Angeles faces increased pressure in the follow-up as a result. LeBron James (groin), Anthony Davis (finger) and Rajon Rondo (back) are listed as probable for the Lakers, with the Rockets reporting no injuries.

Tip-off is at 8:30 p.m. ET in Orlando. William Hill lists the Lakers as 5.5-point favorites, holding steady from the opening line, while the over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 222.5 in the latest Lakers vs. Rockets odds.

Lakers vs. Rockets spread: Lakers -5.5

Lakers vs. Rockets over-under: 222.5 points

Lakers vs. Rockets money line: Lakers -245, Rockets +205

LAL: The Lakers are 3-7 against the spread in the last 10 games

HOU: The Rockets are 4-6 against the spread in the last 10 games

Why the Lakers can cover

The Lakers have strong units on both ends of the floor, beginning with the presence of James and Davis. Davis is the team's leading scorer to this point in the playoffs, averaging 29.0 points and 10.2 rebounds per game, and the Rockets are giving up considerable size and length against him. James, averaging 26.2 points, 9.8 rebounds and 9.7 assists per game in the playoffs, remains one of the best players in the NBA, and he is also a defensive weapon.

On the offensive side, the Lakers can bludgeon the Rockets on the glass, with Los Angeles ranking in the top six of the NBA in offensive rebounding and the Rockets ranking 29th in defensive rebounding during the regular season. Defensively, the Lakers are tremendous, allowing only 1.06 points per possession during the regular season. Los Angeles is also a top-three team in the NBA in turnover rate, forcing a giveaway on 15.8 percent of possessions this season.

Why the Rockets can cover

While the Rockets have the reputation of an offensively explosive team, it has been defense carrying the day for Houston, both in the playoffs and in Game 1 of this series. The Rockets lead the NBA Playoffs in defensive rating, allowing only 1.01 points per possession, and they were even better in the opener against the Lakers, giving up just 0.99 points per possession. Houston leads the NBA Playoffs in steals, averaging 9.8 per game as a team, and the Rockets were a top-five team in creating turnovers during the regular season.

Offensively, Houston remains potent, leading the postseason in making 17.8 three-pointers per game. The Rockets also finished the regular season in the top-10 in turnover rate, free throw rate and shooting efficiency, leaning on a mathematical approach to maximize possessions.

How to make Lakers vs. Rockets picks

