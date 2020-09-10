The Los Angeles Lakers put a 2-1 series lead on the line against the Houston Rockets in Game 4 on Thursday evening in the 2020 NBA Playoffs. LeBron James and Anthony Davis serve as the centerpieces for the Lakers, with James Harden and Russell Westbrook leading the way for the Rockets. From an injury standpoint, Robert Covington (head) is questionable to play for Houston, with Danuel House (personal) ruled out for Game 4. The Lakers list Davis (rib), James (calf) and JaVale McGee (ankle) as probable, with Dion Waiters (groin) listed as doubtful.

Tip-off is 7 p.m. ET at AdventHealth Arena in the Orlando bubble. William Hill lists Los Angeles as the five-point favorite in the Lakers vs. Rockets odds. The over-under for total points expected is set at 220.

Lakers vs. Rockets spread: Lakers -5

Lakers vs. Rockets over-under: 220 points

Lakers vs. Rockets money line: Lakers -215, Rockets +185

Los Angeles: The Lakers are 5-5 against the spread in the last 10 games

Houston: The Rockets are 4-6 against the spread in the last 10 games

Why the Lakers can cover

The Lakers have been the best offensive team in the conference semifinals, scoring 1.15 points per possession against a quality Rockets defense. Los Angeles is benefitting from top-tier play from James and Davis, but the Lakers are also receiving high-end contributions from Rajon Rondo. The veteran guard is averaging 13.0 points, 7.3 assists and 2.7 steals per game, with Rondo bringing defensive intensity that he hasn't flashed in years.

As a team, the Lakers are also impressive on the defensive end, ranking No. 5 in the NBA Playoffs 2020 in allowing only 1.07 points per possession. The Rockets are one of the worst offensive rebounding teams in the league, grabbing fewer than 20 percent of available rebounds after missed shots in the series, and that allows a strong, physical Lakers front court to end possessions and fuel an effective transition offense.

Why the Rockets can cover

Houston is led by an all-world force in Harden, with the NBA's leading scorer averaging 30.4 points, 7.7 assists and 5.7 rebounds per game in the postseason. Harden leads a Rockets attack that was one of the best in the league during the regular season, with top-10 marks in effective field-goal percentage, turnover avoidance and free-throw rate.

Defensively, Houston has been tremendous in the playoffs, ranking third in the NBA in points allowed per possession at 1.05. The Rockets were a top-four team at creating turnovers during the regular season and, in this matchup, that could be an advantage against a Lakers team that turned the ball over on 15 percent of possessions this year.

How to make Lakers vs. Rockets picks

