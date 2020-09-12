LeBron James, Anthony Davis and the Los Angeles Lakers take on James Harden, Russell Westbrook and the Houston Rockets on Saturday evening. The Lakers, holding a 3-1 series advantage, will look to advance to the Western Conference Finals with a win, while the Rockets aim to keep their hopes alive in a win-or-go-home scenario. James (groin), Davis (rib) and JaVale McGee (ankle) are listed as probable for the Lakers, with Dion Waiters (groin) listed as doubtful. Danuel House (personal) is out for the Rockets.

Tip-off in this 2020 NBA Playoffs matchup is 8 p.m. ET. The latest Lakers vs. Rockets odds from William Hill list Los Angeles as the 6.5-point favorite. The over-under for total points expected is 215.5.

Lakers vs. Rockets spread: Lakers -6.5

Lakers vs. Rockets over-under: 215.5 points

Lakers vs. Rockets money line: Lakers -270, Rockets +230

Los Angeles: The Lakers are 6-4 against the spread in the last 10 games

Houston: The Rockets are 3-7 against the spread in the last 10 games

Why the Lakers can cover

The Lakers are led by the two-headed monster of James and Davis, with both operating at a high level in the postseason. Davis is averaging 29.2 points and 10.9 rebounds per game in the playoffs, with James adding 26.3 points, 10.2 rebounds and 9.0 assists per contest. Los Angeles is also receiving strong contributions from supporting pieces, with Rajon Rondo averaging 12.5 points, 7.5 assists and 2.5 steals per game in the series after returning from a lengthy injury absence.

Defensively, the Lakers are big and physical, boasting the best defensive rebounding rate in the conference semifinals at 81.5 percent. After a disappointing Game 1 loss to the Rockets, Los Angeles is outscoring Houston by 10.1 points per 100 possessions, a dominant figure that translates to an elite net rating, even when compared to a lofty regular season baseline.

Why the Rockets can cover

Though the Rockets are struggling at the moment, Houston has plenty to rely on to turn the series around. Harden is one of the game's most prolific offensive players, averaging 29.5 points, 7.9 assists and 5.5 rebounds per game in the playoffs, and he is capable of an explosion at any moment. From there, Houston was one of the best offensive teams in the NBA during the regular season, finishing seventh in points per possession, eighth in shooting efficiency, ninth in turnover rate, and fourth in free throw rate.

The Rockets also found their legs, at least to some degree, in the fourth quarter of Game 4, scoring 1.25 points per possession to make things interesting in crunch time. Defensively, Houston has been effective throughout the playoffs, ranking fourth in points allowed per possession at 1.057. The Rockets are also creating turnovers at the best rate in the conference semifinals, forcing a giveaway from the Lakers on 17.1 percent of possessions.

