The 2020 NBA Playoffs begin on Monday afternoon with a Game 1 matchup between the Denver Nuggets and the Utah Jazz. Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray lead the way for the Nuggets, with Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell starring for the Jazz in what many project to be a long series. On the injury front, Mike Conley (not with team) joins Bojan Bogdanovic (wrist) in missing the game for Utah. Will Barton (knee) and Gary Harris (hip) have been ruled out for Denver.

Tip-off is at 1:30 p.m. ET in Orlando. William Hill lists Denver as the 4.5-point favorite, up 1.5 points from the opening line. The over-under is 215.5 in the latest Jazz vs. Nuggets odds. Before making Nuggets vs. Jazz picks, see the NBA predictions from SportsLine's advanced computer model.

Now, the model has set its sights on Nuggets vs. Jazz. Here are the NBA odds from William Hill and trends for Jazz vs. Nuggets:

Nuggets vs. Jazz spread: Nuggets -4.5

Nuggets vs. Jazz over-under: 215.5 points

Nuggets vs. Jazz money line: Nuggets -200, Jazz +175

DEN: The Nuggets are 4-4 against the spread in the last eight games

UTAH: The Jazz are 4-4 against the spread in the last eight games

Why the Nuggets can cover

The Nuggets rely heavily on a dynamic and potent offense. Denver ranks in the top five of the NBA in offensive efficiency this season, with a top-three mark in offensive rebound rate. From there, Mike Malone's team ranks in the top 10 in shooting efficiency and turnover avoidance, with a top-flight centerpiece in Jokic.

On the defensive end, the Nuggets aren't quite as effective overall. However, Utah struggles to avoid turnovers and the Jazz also rank in the bottom 10 in the league in offensive rebounding. Denver can take advantage of those shortcomings and focus more on stopping Mitchell in the absence of Bogdanovic and Conley.

Why the Jazz can cover

Utah is a balanced team, boasting above-average units on both ends of the floor. The Jazz are known for their defense, keyed by Gobert, and Utah ranks in the top 10 in shooting efficiency allowed, turnover creation and keeping opponents away from the free throw line.

While Jokic is difficult to defend, Gobert provides size and rim protection, with Quin Snyder's scheme maximizing the available talent. Offensively, the Jazz are also quite efficient, ranking No. 2 in the NBA in effective field-goal percentage for the season. Denver's defense has been porous in Orlando and, with Gobert and Mitchell on board, Utah should be able to maintain a quality offensive attack, even while shorthanded.

How to make Nuggets vs. Jazz picks

