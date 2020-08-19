Watch Now: Gordon Hayward Out For Celtics For At Least Four Weeks ( 5:20 )

Overtime was needed to determine a winner in Game 1 between the Utah Jazz and the Denver Nuggets, and the two teams take the floor again on Wednesday in the all-important Game 2. Donovan Mitchell, fresh off a 57-point explosion in Game 1, leads the way for Utah, with Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray keying the offense for Denver. Mike Conley (not with team) and Ed Davis (knee) are out for Utah, with Will Barton (knee) and Gary Harris (hip) out for Denver.

Tip-off is at 4 p.m. ET in Orlando. William Hill lists the Nuggets as 4.5-point favorites, while the over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 217.5 in the latest Jazz vs. Nuggets odds. Before you make any Nuggets vs. Jazz picks, see the NBA predictions from SportsLine's advanced computer model.

Nuggets vs. Jazz spread: Nuggets -4.5

Nuggets vs. Jazz over-under: 217.5 points

Nuggets vs. Jazz money line: Nuggets -185, Jazz +165

DEN: The Nuggets are 5-4 against the spread in the last nine games

UTAH: The Jazz are 4-5 against the spread in the last nine games

Why the Nuggets can cover

The Nuggets enjoyed all kinds of offensive success in Game 1, bringing optimism for the rest of the series. Jokic was fantastic, dominating Rudy Gobert on the interior, and Murray held his own in a battle against Mitchell by scoring 36 points and dishing out nine assists. As a team, Denver scored 1.26 points per possession and, if they can maintain that level, the Nuggets should be in a comfortable position.

Defensively, the Nuggets have been susceptible throughout the seeding games, especially as they trade defense for offense by leaning on Michael Porter Jr. However, the recipe has been strong for Denver and the Nuggets were able to win Game 1 despite being dominated on the defensive glass. Defensive rebounding is a natural weakness for Denver but, in the same breath, the Nuggets should be able to improve from their Game 1 baseline in that area.

Why the Jazz can cover

After Game 1 didn't break their way, the Jazz certainly understand the pivotal nature of Game 2 when it comes to their chances of emerging victorious in the series. Utah was able to score efficiently in the opener, generating 1.18 points per possession on 58 percent true shooting, and Mitchell proved to be virtually unstoppable. The Jazz can build on that by continuing to attack Denver's shaky defense in this matchup, and Utah was able to expose a few weaknesses in the Nuggets' approach.

Defensively, however, the Jazz must improve by leaps and bounds, as a normally stout unit struggled mightily in Game 1. For the season, Utah ranks as an above-average defense in shooting efficiency allowed, defensive rebounding and free throw avoidance, all of which will be crucial in limiting Denver's explosiveness on Wednesday.

How to make Nuggets vs. Jazz picks

