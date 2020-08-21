Watch Now: Gary Parrish's 2020 NBA Mock Draft ( 2:54 )

The Utah Jazz fell just short of defeating the Denver Nuggets in each of their first four meetings in 2019-20, losing their three regular-season meetings by a total of 11 points before suffering an overtime defeat in Game 1 of their 2020 NBA Playoffs first-round series. Sixth-seeded Utah finally got over the hump on Wednesday, evening things with a convincing 124-105 triumph in which it led by 31 points early in the fourth quarter. The Jazz attempt to gain the upper hand when they face the third-seeded Nuggets in Game 3 on Friday.

Tip-off at AdventHealth Arena in Orlando, Fla. is set for 4 p.m. ET. William Hill lists Denver as a 1.5-point favorite, while the over-under is 219 in the latest Nuggets vs. Jazz odds. Before making any Jazz vs. Nuggets picks, see the NBA predictions from SportsLine's advanced computer model.

Nuggets vs. Jazz spread: Denver -1.5

Nuggets vs. Jazz over-under: 219 points

Nuggets vs. Jazz money line: Denver -125, Utah +105

DEN: The Nuggets are 4-1 against the spread in the last five meetings

UTH: The Jazz are 10-3 against the spread in their last 13 overall games as underdogs

Why the Nuggets can cover

Michael Porter Jr. has raised his game to another level in the bubble, giving Denver another legitimate threat. The 22-year-old power forward finished the regular season with an average of 9.3 points after hitting double digits in all seven of his games of the restart and recorded 13 in the series opener before notching 28 in Game 2. Porter was especially effective from beyond the arc, nailing six of his nine 3-point attempts -- one more than his regular-season high.

Nikola Jokic has elevated his play in this matchup after averaging a team-best 19.9 points during the campaign. The 25-year-old Serbian center went 4-for-7 from long range en route to 29 points and 10 rebounds in Game 1 on Monday before registering another double-double (28 points, 11 boards) two days later. The Nuggets are expecting a bounce-back effort Friday from Jamal Murray, who led the team with 36 points in the series opener but had only 14 in Game 2.

Why the Jazz can cover

Donovan Mitchell's record-setting performance in Game 1 was all for naught, but he did not let that affect his play in the next contest. The 23-year-old shooting guard set a team playoff record with 57 points on Monday and followed with a 30-point effort in the Game 2 victory, going 10-for-14 overall and 6-for-7 from 3-point range. Mitchell notched 21 of his points in the third quarter, hitting all five attempts from beyond the arc as the Jazz outscored the Nuggets 43-29 in the period.

Jordan Clarkson also came up big in Game 2, setting a career playoff high with 26 points as Utah went 20-for-44 from long range. The Jazz figure to have another weapon at their disposal Friday as Mike Conley is expected to return after missing the team's last three games in order to be present for the birth of his son. The point guard averaged 14.4 points this season and scored at least 20 in four of his seven games in the bubble.

How to make Nuggets vs. Jazz picks

