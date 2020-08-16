As the most unique playoff season in NBA history begins, there is a lot at stake. LeBron James is chasing his fourth ring. Giannis Antetokounmpo eyes his first, which could determine his long term future in Milwaukee.
Kawhi Leonard, meanwhile, is looking for his third championship with three different teams, and as you'll see below, the Clippers are the most popular pick to win it all among our experts. Leonard's old team, the Raptors, have been slept on all season and are in position to prove they were a lot more than a one-man show last season.
This championship race feels as wide open as any in recent memory, and our CBS Sports staff has predicted the outcome of every series along the way, including the first round. Have a look. And tweet your criticisms (or praise, should you feel inclined) to @CBSSportsNBA.
Bill Reiter
NBA Finals: Clippers over Bucks
Upsets: No. 3 Celtics over No. 2 Raptors; No. 2 Clippers over No. 1 Lakers
Sam Quinn
NBA Finals: Clippers over Bucks
Upsets: No. 6 76ers over No. 3 Celtics
Brad Botkin
NBA Finals: Lakers over Raptors
Upsets: No. 5 Thunder over No. 4 Rockets; No. 2 Raptors over No. 1 Bucks
Jasmyn Wimbish
NBA Finals: Bucks over Clippers
Upsets: No. 3 Celtics over No. 2 Raptors; No. 2 Clippers over No. 1 Lakers
Colin-Ward Henninger
NBA Finals: Clippers over Raptors
Upsets: No. 2 Clippers over No. 1 Lakers; No. 2 Raptors over No. 1 Bucks
Michael Kaskey-Blomain
NBA Finals: Clippers over Bucks
Upsets: No. 2 Clippers over No. 1 Lakers
Jack Maloney
NBA Finals: Bucks over Clippers
Upsets: No. 3 Celtics over No. 2 Raptors; No. 2 Clippers over No. 1 Lakers
James Herbert
NBA Finals: Clippers over Celtics
Upsets: No. 4 Rockets over No. 1 Lakers; No. 3 Celtics over No. 2 Raptors; No. 3 Celtics over No. 1 Bucks