As the most unique playoff season in NBA history begins, there is a lot at stake. LeBron James is chasing his fourth ring. Giannis Antetokounmpo eyes his first, which could determine his long term future in Milwaukee.

Kawhi Leonard, meanwhile, is looking for his third championship with three different teams, and as you'll see below, the Clippers are the most popular pick to win it all among our experts. Leonard's old team, the Raptors, have been slept on all season and are in position to prove they were a lot more than a one-man show last season.

This championship race feels as wide open as any in recent memory, and our CBS Sports staff has predicted the outcome of every series along the way, including the first round. Have a look. And tweet your criticisms (or praise, should you feel inclined) to @CBSSportsNBA.

Bill Reiter

NBA Finals: Clippers over Bucks

Upsets: No. 3 Celtics over No. 2 Raptors; No. 2 Clippers over No. 1 Lakers

Sam Quinn

NBA Finals: Clippers over Bucks

Upsets: No. 6 76ers over No. 3 Celtics

Brad Botkin

NBA Finals: Lakers over Raptors

Upsets: No. 5 Thunder over No. 4 Rockets; No. 2 Raptors over No. 1 Bucks

Jasmyn Wimbish

NBA Finals: Bucks over Clippers

Upsets: No. 3 Celtics over No. 2 Raptors; No. 2 Clippers over No. 1 Lakers

Colin-Ward Henninger



NBA Finals: Clippers over Raptors

Upsets: No. 2 Clippers over No. 1 Lakers; No. 2 Raptors over No. 1 Bucks

Michael Kaskey-Blomain

NBA Finals: Clippers over Bucks

Upsets: No. 2 Clippers over No. 1 Lakers

Jack Maloney

NBA Finals: Bucks over Clippers

Upsets: No. 3 Celtics over No. 2 Raptors; No. 2 Clippers over No. 1 Lakers

James Herbert

NBA Finals: Clippers over Celtics

Upsets: No. 4 Rockets over No. 1 Lakers; No. 3 Celtics over No. 2 Raptors; No. 3 Celtics over No. 1 Bucks