Watch Now: Gordon Hayward Out For Celtics For At Least Four Weeks ( 5:20 )

The Toronto Raptors began their title defense with a breezy win over the Brooklyn Nets on Monday in Game 1 of a best-of-seven series. In the follow-up, the Nets will attempt to even the series on Wednesday, with the neutral court in Orlando again set to host the festivities. Jamal Crawford (hamstring) will miss the game for the Nets, while the Raptors will be without both Oshae Brissett (knee) and Patrick McCaw (knee).

Tip-off is at 1:30 p.m. ET in Orlando. William Hill lists the Raptors as 11.5-point favorites, while the over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 226 in the latest Raptors vs. Nets odds. Before you make any Nets vs. Raptors picks, see the NBA predictions from SportsLine's advanced computer model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times, and it's already returned well over $4,700 in profit on its top-rated NBA picks this season. It entered the week on a blistering 58-32 run on top-rated NBA spread picks, returning almost $2,300 on those picks alone. Amazingly, it hasn't missed a single top-rated pick (5-0) since the NBA's restart in July. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Raptors vs. Nets. You can visit SportsLine now to see the picks. Here are the NBA odds from William Hill and trends for Nets vs. Raptors:

Raptors vs. Nets spread: Raptors -11.5

Raptors vs. Nets over-under: 226 points

Raptors vs. Nets money line: Raptors -900, Nets +600

Toronto: The Raptors are 8-3 against the spread in the last 11 games

Brooklyn: The Nets are 7-3 against the spread in the last 10 games

Why the Raptors can cover

While Toronto relies on an elite defense, the Raptors scored at will against the Nets in Game 1. In fact, Nick Nurse's team posted the highest offensive rating, more than 1.3 points per possession, of any playoff team in their opener, and the Nets had seemingly no answer for Toronto's onslaught. Some of that certainly stems from a shaky Brooklyn defense, but the Raptors have a number of quality options, ranging from Pascal Siakam to Kyle Lowry and Fred VanVleet.

Defensively, Toronto is perhaps the game's best team, ranking No. 2 in the NBA in points allowed per possession for the season. In a playoff setting, the Raptors are proven to be malleable and effective, and they have a distinct advantage against a Nets team that is lacking firepower when compared to other playoff-caliber squads.

Why the Nets can cover

Brooklyn got off to a disastrous start in Game 1, trailing by more than 30 points in the first half. However, the Nets did flash some of their competitiveness from that point forward, slashing the margin to single-digits and putting a bit of fear into the Raptors. Brooklyn posted a 77 percent assist rate in Game 1, making the Raptors shift their defense with top-flight passing, and the Nets also did a good job protecting the ball against the havoc-creating Toronto defense.

The Nets will need to create second-chance opportunities, leaning on a top-10 offensive rebounding unit, to be successful, and Brooklyn's defense must perform better to have a fighting chance. Fortunately, the Nets own a top-five defense when it comes to shooting efficiency allowed, and Toronto could be in for a bit of regression after a lights-out showing in the opener.

How to make Raptors vs. Nets picks

SportsLine's model is leaning under on the total with the Nets deploying a short-handed roster and Siakam projected to fall short of his scoring average. The model also says one side of the spread hits in well over 50 percent of simulations. You can only get the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Raptors vs. Nets? And which side of the spread hits well over 50 percent of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Nets vs. Raptors spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that is up over $4,700 on its top-rated NBA picks this season, and find out.