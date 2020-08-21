Watch Now: Gary Parrish's 2020 NBA Mock Draft ( 2:54 )

The Toronto Raptors and the Brooklyn Nets take the floor on Friday as the 2020 NBA Playoffs roll on. The Raptors will aim to take a 3-0 lead in the best-of-seven series, with the Nets looking to pick up their first victory in this Eastern Conference series. Joe Harris (personal) and Jamal Crawford (hamstring) will miss Game 3 for the Nets. The Raptors will be without Oshae Brissett (knee) and Patrick McCaw (knee).

Tip-off is at 1:30 p.m. ET in Orlando. William Hill lists Toronto as the 11-point favorite, up one point from the opening line. The over-under, or total number of points expected, is 220 in the latest Raptors vs. Nets odds. Before making any Nets vs. Raptors picks, see the NBA predictions from SportsLine's advanced computer model.

Raptors vs. Nets spread: Raptors -11

Raptors vs. Nets over-under: 220 points

Raptors vs. Nets money line: Raptors -600, Nets +450

TOR: The Raptors are 7-3 against the spread in the last 10 games

BRK: The Nets are 7-3 against the spread in the last 10 games

Why the Raptors can cover

The Raptors are arguably the league's best defensive team, especially in a playoff setting. In the regular season, Toronto ranked No. 2 in points allowed per possession, shooting-efficiency allowed and turnover creation. That sets a high baseline and, in the postseason, the Raptors have lived up to the billing, deploying a defense without any weak points and with impressive versatility.

On the offensive end, Toronto is more pedestrian on the whole, but the Raptors flash upside when healthy. The backcourt of Fred VanVleet and Kyle Lowry is capable of explosiveness, particularly from 3-point distance, and the Raptors have a bonafide star in combo forward Pascal Siakam. Moreover, Toronto holds a distinct talent advantage in this matchup, with the absence of Harris looming large for Brooklyn.

Why the Nets can cover

Brooklyn is at a significant roster disadvantage, particularly with Harris out of action. With that said, the Nets have done a good job in counteracting some of their roster weaknesses with strong schemes from head coach Jacque Vaughn. One example is Brooklyn's sky-high assist rate in the series, with the Nets leading the NBA in that category within the sample of the postseason.

The Nets have also been able to generate offensive rebounds, grabbing more than 27 percent of available misses, and that is a potential edge against the Raptors. Moreover, Jarrett Allen was used as a switch defender to great effectiveness in Game 2, and the Raptors' offense isn't as explosive as other contenders. Brooklyn has a path to keeping this game competitive if it can keep the game muddy and rely on its above-average defense.

