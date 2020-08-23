Watch Now: Lakers Win Second Straight Over Trail Blazers to Take 2-1 Series Lead ( 0:26 )

The Toronto Raptors look to officially advance in the NBA Playoffs with a victory on Sunday over the Brooklyn Nets. The reigning NBA champions hold a commanding 3-0 lead in the best-of-seven series, with Game 4 providing an opportunity for the Nets to avoid elimination. Joe Harris (personal) and Jamal Crawford (hamstring) are out of action for the Nets. Rondae Hollis-Jefferson (knee) is questionable for the Raptors, with Oshae Brissett (knee) and Patrick McCaw (knee) listed as out.

Tip-off is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. ET in Orlando. William Hill lists the Raptors as 13-point favorites, holding steady from the opener, while the over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 217 in the latest Raptors vs. Nets odds. Before you make any Nets vs. Raptors picks, see the NBA predictions from SportsLine's advanced computer model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times, and it's already returned well over $4,700 in profit on its top-rated NBA picks this season. It entered the week on a blistering 58-32 run on top-rated NBA spread picks, returning almost $2,300 on those picks alone. Amazingly, it hasn't missed a single top-rated pick (5-0) since the NBA's restart in July. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Raptors vs. Nets. You can visit SportsLine now to see the picks. Here are the NBA odds from William Hill and trends for Nets vs. Raptors:

Raptors vs. Nets spread: Raptors -13

Raptors vs. Nets over-under: 217 points

Raptors vs. Nets money line: Raptors -1200, Nets +750

TOR: The Raptors are 8-3 against the spread in their last 11 games

BKN: The Nets are 7-4 against the spread in their last 11 games

Why the Raptors can cover

Defensively, Toronto is dominant, even against the best offenses in the NBA. During the regular season, the Raptors finished second in the league in points allowed per possession and, with elite metrics in creating turnovers and forcing opponents into tough shots, Toronto is balanced and effective. In this series, the Nets are lacking in offensive punch, relying heavily on Caris LeVert to generate efficient shots. With Harris now out of action, Brooklyn is also missing the best shooter on its roster, and the Raptors are capable of maximizing that weakness.

Offensively, the Raptors have also been quite effective in the series, scoring more than 1.17 points per possession. That is backed up by top-five marks in assist rate and shooting efficiency within the confines of the postseason.

Why the Nets can cover

Brooklyn is at a marked talent disadvantage in this series, which is on display when considering the double-digit point spread for each game to this point. However, the Nets did lead for much of Game 2, ultimately covering the spread, and Brooklyn is showing no signs of packing it in before the end of the series. That is a credit to head coach Jacque Vaughn, who has his team ready to play, and the Nets have made life difficult on the Raptors at times in the first three games.

Brooklyn will have challenges in scoring against Toronto's defense, but the Nets did finish as an above-average defensive team in the regular season. Brooklyn is strong at forcing opponents into suboptimal shot attempts, and the Nets rank in the top 10 of the NBA in keeping the opposition away from the free throw line.

How to make Raptors vs. Nets picks

SportsLine's model is leaning under on the total, calling for 214 total points. It also says one side of the spread hits over 50 percent of the time. You can only get the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Raptors vs. Nets? And which side of the spread hits over 50 percent of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Nets vs. Raptors spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that is up over $4,700 on its top-rated NBA picks this season, and find out.