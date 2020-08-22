Watch Now: Gary Parrish's 2020 NBA Mock Draft ( 2:54 )

The fifth-seeded Oklahoma City Thunder have their backs to the wall as they will look to avoid falling behind 3-0 when they meet the fourth-seeded Houston Rockets in Game 3 of their best-of-seven first-round 2020 NBA Playoffs series on Saturday. Houston will once again be without point guard Russell Westbrook, who is nursing a quad injury. Westbrook, who averages 27.2 points, 7.9 rebounds and 7.0 assists, suffered the injury in an Aug. 12 loss to San Antonio. But the Rockets haven't missed a beat, posting back-to-back double-digit wins over the Thunder.

Tip-off is at 6 p.m. ET in Orlando. William Hill lists Houston as the three-point favorite. The over-under for total points expected is 223 in the latest Rockets vs. Thunder odds.

Rockets vs. Thunder spread: Rockets -3

Rockets vs. Thunder over-under: 223 points

Rockets vs. Thunder money line: Rockets -155, Thunder +135

HOU: Was second in the league in points scored at 117.8 during the regular season

OKC: F Darius Bazley blocked 41 shots this season, sixth most among NBA rookies

Why the Rockets can cover

Despite not having Westbrook in the lineup, Houston is averaging 117 points per game in the playoffs, just under a point below its season average. The Rockets were 40-13 when scoring 110-plus points during the regular season. Since 2017, Houston is 17-2 in the postseason when scoring 110 or more points. Defensively, the Rockets have held Oklahoma City below 45 percent shooting in both games (44.2 percent overall). Houston was 20-5 during the regular season when holding opponents below 45 percent shooting and 24-23 when failing to do so.

After scoring 37 points in Game 1, guard James Harden was held to 21 on Thursday on just 5 of 16 (31.3 percent) shooting. He was 2-for-11 (18.2 percent) from 3-point range after hitting 6 of 13 in the series opener. Harden has played well against the Thunder this season, averaging 28.7 points, 5.3 assists and five rebounds.

Why the Thunder can cover

Houston, however, isn't a lock to cover the Rockets vs. Thunder spread. That's because the Thunder have played solid defense since the restart. In the eight regular-season games in Orlando, Oklahoma City held the second-best defensive rating (105.4 points per game) in the NBA, holding opponents to the lowest 3-point percentage (30.4) and fifth-lowest shooting percentage (44.3). The Thunder were the sixth-ranked defensive team overall during the regular season, allowing just 108.4 points per game.

Offensively, Oklahoma City is led by guard-forward Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (19.0 points, 5.9 rebounds), who is averaging 20 points per game in the series, including a bounce-back 31 points in Game 2. He hit 9 of 17 shots (52.9 percent) from the field, including 3 of 7 (42.9) from 3-point range. Gilgeous-Alexander averaged 18.3 points and 7.3 rebounds in three games against Houston this season.

