The Houston Rockets and the Oklahoma City Thunder will match up in a winner-take-all scenario on Wednesday evening. James Harden and Russell Westbrook lead the way for the Rockets in Game 7, with Chris Paul and Danilo Gallinari at the helm for the Thunder. The Rockets enter Wednesday's showdown averaging 111.5 points per game in the postseason, while the Thunder are averaging 104.3 points per contest.

Tip-off is at 9 p.m. ET in Orlando. William Hill lists the Rockets as 5.5-point favorites, while the over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 215.5 in the latest Rockets vs. Thunder odds.

Rockets vs. Thunder spread: Rockets -5.5

Rockets vs. Thunder over-under: 215.5 points

Rockets vs. Thunder money line: Rockets -245, Thunder +205

HOU: The Rockets are 4-6 against the spread in the last 10 games

OKC: The Thunder are 5-5 against the spread in the last 10 games

Why the Rockets can cover

The Rockets are known for an electric offense, with Harden and Westbrook each producing impressive statistics. In this series, though, Houston has been buoyed by strong defense. The Rockets lead the NBA Playoffs in allowing only 1.01 points per possession against the Thunder, and Houston ranks in the top three in effective field goal percentage allowed and true shooting percentage allowed.

Houston lacks size near the rim but, against a Thunder team without a dominant post scorer, the Rockets are deploying a switching defensive scheme that makes life difficult on perimeter creators. From there, Harden has been tremendous, averaging 31.8 points and 7.8 assists per game in the series.

Why the Thunder can cover

The Thunder are a strong defensive team, and that is on full display in this series. After finishing with the No. 8 mark in the NBA in defensive rating during the regular season, Oklahoma City is holding Houston to just 1.09 points per possession through six games. While that is not a dominant number in a vacuum, it falls below the Rockets' season-long pace and, with high-octane offense trending in Orlando, the Thunder have done an amazing job in limiting Harden and company. Some of that success comes with a top-five mark in free throw rate allowed, with Luguentz Dort serving as a valuable weapon in on-ball defense against Harden.

Offensively, the Thunder haven't been explosive, but Paul continues to operate an efficient group when the game is on the line. The veteran guard is averaging 21.7 points per game in the series, and he's provided six or more assists in every game against Houston thus far.

