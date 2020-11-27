The 2020-21 NBA season is slowly rounding into shape. The draft has come and gone, with the Minnesota Timberwolves selecting Anthony Edwards as the No. 1 overall pick on a busy night. There have been a number of blockbuster trades, including Chris Paul going to the Phoenix Suns, and Jrue Holiday getting sent to the Milwaukee Bucks. And now, save for Anthony Davis finalizing his agreement to return to the Lakers, and some end-of-the-bench signings, free agency has pretty much wrapped up.

At this point, rosters are nearly set, and teams have a good idea of how they'll look once they hit the court. They'll do that for the first time as a group on Dec. 1, when training camps open across the league. From there, it will be a short dash to the season, which is set to tip-off on Dec. 22. In between camps starting and opening night, we'll have an abbreviated preseason in which we'll get to see teams in action for the first time.

Ahead of those games, here's a look at the full schedule for the 2020-21 NBA preseason. TV broadcast information to be provided at a later date. All times Eastern.

Friday, Dec. 11

Saturday, Dec. 12

Sunday, Dec. 13

Orlando Magic vs. Atlanta Hawks, 5 p.m.

Washington Wizards vs. Brooklyn Nets, 6 p.m.

New York Knicks vs. Detroit Pistons, 7 p.m.

Houston Rockets vs. Chicago Bulls, 8 p.m.

Sacramento Kings vs. Portland Trail Blazers, 9 p.m.

Los Angeles Clippers vs. Los Angeles Lakers, 9:30 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 14

Indiana Pacers vs. Cleveland Cavaliers, 6 p.m.

Toronto Raptors vs. Charlotte Hornets, 7 p.m.

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Miami Heat, 7 p.m.

Dallas Mavericks vs. Milwaukee Bucks, 8 p.m.

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Minnesota Timberwolves, 8 p.m.

Phoenix Suns vs. Utah Jazz, 9 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 15

Boston Celtics vs. Philadelphia 76ers, 7 p.m.

San Antonio Spurs vs. Houston Rockets, 8 p.m.

Golden State Warriors vs. Sacramento Kings, 10 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 16

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. New York Knicks, 7:30 p.m.

Chicago Bulls vs. Oklahoma City Thunder, 8 p.m.

Portland Trail Blazers vs. Denver Nuggets, 9 p.m.

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Phoenix Suns, 9 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 17

Charlotte Hornets vs. Orlando Magic, 7 p.m.

Detroit Pistons vs. Washington Wizards, 7 p.m.

San Antonio Spurs vs. Houston Rockets, 8 p.m.

Atlanta Hawks vs. Memphis Grizzlies, 8 p.m.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Dallas Mavericks, 8:30 p.m.

Utah Jazz vs. Los Angeles Clippers, 10 p.m.

Golden State Warriors vs. Sacramento Kings, 10 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 18

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Indiana Pacers, 6 p.m.

Miami Heat vs. Toronto Raptors, 7 p.m.

Brooklyn Nets vs. Boston Celtics, 7:30 p.m.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. New York Knicks, 7:30 p.m.

Milwaukee Bucks vs. New Orleans Pelicans, 8 p.m.

Chicago Bulls vs. Oklahoma City Thunder, 8 p.m.

Portland Trail Blazers vs. Denver Nuggets, 9 p.m.

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Phoenix Suns, 9 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 19