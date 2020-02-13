2020 NBA Rising Stars Challenge odds, line, spread: Picks for Team USA vs. Team World from expert on 77-47 run

Two of the league's top scorers have a busy weekend on tap, as they both are scheduled to participate in the 2020 NBA Rising Stars Challenge on Friday at United Center in Chicago at 9 p.m. ET. Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young of Team USA and Dallas Mavericks swingman Luka Doncic of Team World will suit up in the matchup that features the NBA's top first- and second-year players before starting for their respective teams in Sunday's All-Star Game, with Young also participating in the 3-Point Contest on Saturday.

Team USA is a seven-point favorite in the 2020 NBA Rising Stars Challenge odds. Before making any Team USA vs. Team World predictions, be sure to check out the 2020 NBA Rising Stars Challenge picks from SportsLine's No. 1 NBA expert Mike Barner.

Barner is a respected NBA Fantasy expert, both season-long and DFS, whose work has appeared in Sports Illustrated and on Yahoo, RotoWire and KFFL. He has also been featured on ESPN Radio. Barner digs deep into the data, examining team trends and projecting game outcomes, while watching as many games as possible to gain an edge.

With his unmatched analysis, Barner spots opportunities against the spread as well as on totals. Barner's expertise has been on full display lately. He is on an amazing 77-47 run in against-the-spread NBA picks, returning over $2,500 to $100 players.

Now he has zeroed in on Friday's NBA Rising Stars Challenge 2020. He has analyzed the rosters and matchups for this contest and released a confident against-the-spread pick. Head to SportsLine now to see it. Here is the latest line and what you need to know for the 2020 NBA Rising Stars Challenge:

Team USA vs. Team World spread: Team USA -7

USA: Features Zion Williamson and Ja Morant, the top two picks in the 2019 NBA Draft

WORLD: Has won three of five games in this format

Why Team USA can cover

Barner has considered that Young was one of the stars as a rookie in last year's event, recording 25 points and 10 assists in Team USA's 161-144 victory. The 21-year-old is having a superb sophomore season for Atlanta as his team-leading 29.7 points and 9.2 assists are up from his rookie totals (19.1, 8.1). Young is third overall in the NBA in scoring and second in assists.

Team USA likely will use its long-distance prowess to its advantage, as Young and Charlotte Hornets guard Devonte' Graham are among the NBA leaders in made 3-pointers this season. Graham, who will join the Hawks star in Saturday's 3-Point Contest, has made 190 shots from beyond the arc in his first 54 games while Young has buried 173 in 50 outings. Memphis forward Jaren Jackson Jr. also will be making his second appearance for Team USA after scoring 10 points in the 2019 contest while Grizzlies teammate Ja Morant, who leads Memphis in scoring (17.6 points), will make his presence felt.

Why Team World can cover

But there's no guarantee they'll be able to cover the Team USA vs. Team World spread. Team World has no shortage of returning players as Doncic, guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander of the Oklahoma City Thunder (15) and Minnesota Timberwolves guard Josh Okogie (13) all participated last year. Gilgeous-Alexander is averaging a team-leading 19.5 points in his first season with the Thunder after being acquired from the Los Angeles Clippers in the Paul George deal last summer. Familiarity could help Team World as Washington Wizards teammates Rui Hachimura and Moritz Wagner will put their rebounding talents to use.

But Team World's hopes rest on Doncic, who registered 13 points and nine assists in the 2019 event. He has been doing it all for the Mavericks this season as he leads the team with 28.9 points, 9.5 rebounds and 8.7 assists. New York Knicks swingman RJ Barrett also could be a factor as the rookie is among the leaders on his team in scoring (13.6 points) and steals (1.0).

How to make 2020 NBA Rising Star Challenge picks

Barner has studied this matchup, and while he thinks Team USA has the deeper lineup, he also notes that it's a "hefty line" for it to cover. He's found an X-factor, however, and has made the call on which side to back over at SportsLine.

So who wins the NBA Rising Stars Challenge 2020? And what critical X-factor determines the spread winner? Visit SportsLine right now to see which side you should be all over on Friday, all from the SportsLine expert on a hugely-profitable 77-47 NBA run.