2020 NBA trade deadline: Andre Drummond, Enes Kanter and other players react to the moves on social media
Hear what the players have to say about the trade deadline
The chaos known as the NBA trade deadline is over and as always, many players were shipped off to a new homes in the process. The Pistons sent Andre Drummond to the Cavaliers, the Clippers got Marcus Morris and Isaiah Thomas in three-team deal with Knicks and Wizards just to name a few of the major headlines.
Fans turned the NBA news notifications on and sat back as the multi-team and multi-player trades transpired. Waiting anxiously to see if their favorite players were staying with their team and if their city's squad filled the gaps they needed, fans were glued to NBA Twitter all day as the reports flooded in.
The fans are not the only ones who are on the edge of their seats during deadline day. Naturally, the players are pretty invested themselves. Who will leave their team? Who will join them? And who did their biggest competition just pick up?
Years ago, the deadline would come and go without too much from the players, aside from any interviews done later, but thanks to social media we get live reactions.
Here is what the players had to say about the moves teams made on Thursday:
Andre Drummond did not hold back in his tweet about the league, saying that in NBA there are "no friends or loyalty."
According to reports, and the tweet below, Drummond is leaving the Detroit Pistons in a trade that sends him to the Cleveland Cavaliers.
It was not all negative from Drummond, who did tweet fun emojis at his new teammate Kevin Love.
Love responded with some emojis of his own.
Enes Kanter was another player with a strong reaction, and he was very positive about staying in Boston.
He had a countdown going and celebrated by running out onto the Celtics logo when the clock struck 3:00 p.m.
Hours earlier he posted what should be the official trade deadline emoji.
Keep reading Joel, we'll catch you up on all the madness.
Marcus Morris thanked New York ...
... and then looked to the future with a message to the Clippers.
Patrick Beverley is thrilled about the reunion.
Beverly also replied to some fans.
Players had a lot to say about the moves the Miami Heat made.
Dwayne Wade approves as well.
Perkins had a lot to say about the news of the day.
Jamal Crawford logged on to congratulate IT.
Zach LaVine believes Andrew Wiggins will work well with the Warriors.
Perkins agreed.
CJ McCollum thinks Drummond worked it out perfectly.
Well, that was fun. Until the next trade deadline.
