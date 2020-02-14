2020 Skills Challenge odds, picks: NBA All-Star Weekend predictions from proven expert

Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum attempts to repeat as champion when the 2020 NBA Skills Challenge takes place on Saturday night as part of the annual All-Star Weekend. The 21-year-old Tatum, who also will make his first appearance in the 2020 NBA All-Star Game on Sunday, sank a half-court shot to defeat Trae Young of the Atlanta Hawks in last year's event and is looking to become the third back-to-back winner since the Skills Challenge debuted in 2003.

However, Brooklyn Nets guard Spencer Dinwiddie, who took the crown in 2018, is the favorite at +350 in the latest 2020 NBA Skills Challenge odds. But before All-Star Saturday Night tips off, be sure to see the latest 2020 NBA Skills Challenge picks and predictions from SportsLine's top NBA expert, Mike Barner.

Barner is a respected NBA Fantasy expert, both season-long and DFS, whose work has appeared in Sports Illustrated and on Yahoo, RotoWire and KFFL. He has also been featured on ESPN Radio. He digs deep into the data, examining team trends and projecting game outcomes.

With his unmatched analysis and 24-7 dedication, Barner spots opportunities against the spread as well as on totals.

One member of the eight-player field Barner is fading is Toronto Raptors power forward Pascal Siakam (+550). The 6-9 native of Cameroon, who will start in his first NBA All-Star Game appearance on Sunday, leads the Raptors in scoring this season (23.7 points), but hasn't fared well from beyond the arc, which is one of this event's requirements. Siakam has made only 36.7 percent of his shots from 3-point range despite going 6-for-8 against Minnesota on Monday.

Siakam is a career 33.3 percent shooter from long-range and is averaging 2.4 turnovers per game this season, one full turnover more than his career mark. In an event that emphasizes control of the basketball, the big man ranks far down on the list of viable 2020 NBA Skills Challenge contenders.

Spencer Dinwiddie +350

Khris Middleton +410

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander +460

Jayson Tatum +550

Pascal Siakam +550

Domantas Sabonis +850

Patrick Beverley +900

Bam Adebayo +1200