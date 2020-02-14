2020 Skills Challenge odds, picks: NBA All-Star Weekend predictions from proven expert
Mike Barner is on a 78-47 NBA roll and just released his pick for the 2020 NBA Skills Challenge.
Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum attempts to repeat as champion when the 2020 NBA Skills Challenge takes place on Saturday night as part of the annual All-Star Weekend. The 21-year-old Tatum, who also will make his first appearance in the 2020 NBA All-Star Game on Sunday, sank a half-court shot to defeat Trae Young of the Atlanta Hawks in last year's event and is looking to become the third back-to-back winner since the Skills Challenge debuted in 2003.
However, Brooklyn Nets guard Spencer Dinwiddie, who took the crown in 2018, is the favorite at +350 in the latest 2020 NBA Skills Challenge odds. But before All-Star Saturday Night tips off, be sure to see the latest 2020 NBA Skills Challenge picks and predictions from SportsLine's top NBA expert, Mike Barner.
Barner is a respected NBA Fantasy expert, both season-long and DFS, whose work has appeared in Sports Illustrated and on Yahoo, RotoWire and KFFL. He has also been featured on ESPN Radio. He digs deep into the data, examining team trends and projecting game outcomes.
With his unmatched analysis and 24-7 dedication, Barner spots opportunities against the spread as well as on totals. Barner's expertise has been on full display lately. He is on a 78-47 run on against-the-spread NBA picks, returning over $2,600 to $100 players. Now, he has zeroed in on Saturday's NBA Skills Challenge. He's revealing his pick for the event right here.
Top 2020 NBA Skills Challenge predictions
One member of the eight-player field Barner is fading is Toronto Raptors power forward Pascal Siakam (+550). The 6-9 native of Cameroon, who will start in his first NBA All-Star Game appearance on Sunday, leads the Raptors in scoring this season (23.7 points), but hasn't fared well from beyond the arc, which is one of this event's requirements. Siakam has made only 36.7 percent of his shots from 3-point range despite going 6-for-8 against Minnesota on Monday.
Siakam is a career 33.3 percent shooter from long-range and is averaging 2.4 turnovers per game this season, one full turnover more than his career mark. In an event that emphasizes control of the basketball, the big man ranks far down on the list of viable 2020 NBA Skills Challenge contenders.
How to make 2020 NBA Skills Challenge picks
Barner has scoured the lineup of participants and uncovered a key X-factor that makes one player a must-back. He's only sharing who to pick at SportsLine.
Who wins the 2020 NBA Skills Challenge? And what X-factor makes one player a must-back? Visit SportsLine now to get Mike Barner's pick for the 2020 NBA Skills Challenge, all from the expert on an impressive run with his NBA picks, and find out.
2020 NBA Skills Challenge odds
Spencer Dinwiddie +350
Khris Middleton +410
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander +460
Jayson Tatum +550
Pascal Siakam +550
Domantas Sabonis +850
Patrick Beverley +900
Bam Adebayo +1200
