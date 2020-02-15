2020 Skills Challenge odds, top picks: NBA All-Star Saturday predictions from proven expert

NBA All-Star Saturday brings a great deal of intrigue, both from casual fans and die-hard observers of professional basketball. At the outset of the night, some of the most impressive players in the sport take the floor in the 2020 NBA Skills Challenge. Bam Adebayo, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Pascal Siakam and Jayson Tatum are among the biggest names in this event, which has an 8 p.m. ET start time from Chicago.

Spencer Dinwiddie, in the midst of a big season for the Nets, is listed as the favorite at +350 in the 2020 NBA Skills Challenge odds. Khris Middleton (+410) and Gilgeous-Alexander (+460) are among the other favorites.

Barner is a respected NBA Fantasy expert, both season-long and DFS, whose work has appeared in Sports Illustrated and on Yahoo, RotoWire and KFFL. He has also been featured on ESPN Radio. He digs deep into the data, examining team trends and projecting game outcomes.

With his unmatched analysis, Barner spots opportunities against the spread as well as on totals. Barner's expertise has been on full display lately. He is on a 78-47 run on against-the-spread NBA picks, returning over $2,600 to $100 players.

One of the participants that Barner is fading is Adebayo. The third-year big man is enjoying a breakout season that ended in an All-Star berth, with Adebayo well known for his versatility and defensive acumen. Still, there is a reason that is a long-shot in this event and he is fighting an uphill battle.

Big men traditionally have issues in the Skills Challenge, with only two players ever winning the event at 6'9 or taller. Adebayo checks that negative box, with other weaknesses to boot. Adebayo isn't the same kind of dependable long-range shooter that some of the other competitors are and, in short, he is a better defensive player than anything else. That particular skill set won't be too helpful in the Skills Challenge, and there are more preferable options to back.

2020 NBA Skills Challenge odds

Spencer Dinwiddie +350

Khris Middleton +410

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander +460

Jayson Tatum +550

Pascal Siakam +550

Domantas Sabonis +850

Patrick Beverley +900

Bam Adebayo +1200