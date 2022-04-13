luka-2g.jpg
You want a tough task? Try picking this year's First Team All-NBA squad with a completely clear conscience. We've never had this many First Team talents in the league at once, and the battle over positioning makes it that much more difficult. 

Sure, Nikola Jokic and Joel Embiid are eligible at center and forward because everyone knows they're both deserving of First Team, just as they were last season, but until they actually change the antiquated format to remove position designations entirely (which they absolutely should do), that's a loophole I would suspect a lot of voters won't crawl through, because where does the positional manipulation end?  

Until the arbitrary letters that reside next to players' names on starting-lineup television graphics go away, Jokic and Embiid are centers. For a lot of voters, one is going to fall to the second team. That's just the way it goes. For me, it was Embiid who got the short straw. Jokic is my First Team guy, and he should be the MVP, too, while we're at it. 

Not everyone agrees with me on this, but the majority of my CBS colleagues did, which is reflected in the cumulative vote that resulted in the staff All-NBA picks you'll see below. 

Our All-NBA formula was as follows: Five points for a first-team vote, three points for a second-team vote and one point for a third-team vote. Here is what we came up with. 

All-NBA Teams

First Team
headshot-image
Devin Booker PHO SG
headshot-image
Luka Doncic DAL PG
headshot-image
Jayson Tatum BOS SF
headshot-image
Giannis Antetokounmpo MIL PF
headshot-image
Nikola Jokic DEN C
Second Team
headshot-image
Stephen Curry GS PG
headshot-image
Ja Morant MEM PG
headshot-image
LeBron James LAL SF
headshot-image
Kevin Durant BKN PF
headshot-image
Joel Embiid PHI C
Third Team
headshot-image
Trae Young ATL PG
headshot-image
Chris Paul PHO PG
headshot-image
DeMar DeRozan CHI SF
headshot-image
Pascal Siakam TOR PF
headshot-image
Karl-Anthony Towns MIN C

All-Defensive Teams

First Team
headshot-image
Marcus Smart BOS PG
headshot-image
Mikal Bridges PHO SF
headshot-image
Jaren Jackson Jr. MEM PF
headshot-image
Bam Adebayo MIA C
headshot-image
Rudy Gobert UTA C
Second Team
headshot-image
Jrue Holiday MIL PG
headshot-image
Matisse Thybulle PHI SF
headshot-image
Draymond Green GS PF
headshot-image
Giannis Antetokounmpo MIL PF
headshot-image
Robert Williams III BOS C

All-Rookie Teams

First Team
headshot-image
Jalen Green HOU SG
headshot-image
Cade Cunningham DET SG
headshot-image
Franz Wagner ORL SF
headshot-image
Scottie Barnes TOR PF
headshot-image
Evan Mobley CLE PF
Second Team
headshot-image
Josh Giddey OKC PG
headshot-image
Chris Duarte IND SG
headshot-image
Herbert Jones NO PF
headshot-image
Nah'Shon Hyland DEN PG
headshot-image
Ayo Dosunmu CHI PG