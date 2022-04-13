You want a tough task? Try picking this year's First Team All-NBA squad with a completely clear conscience. We've never had this many First Team talents in the league at once, and the battle over positioning makes it that much more difficult.
Sure, Nikola Jokic and Joel Embiid are eligible at center and forward because everyone knows they're both deserving of First Team, just as they were last season, but until they actually change the antiquated format to remove position designations entirely (which they absolutely should do), that's a loophole I would suspect a lot of voters won't crawl through, because where does the positional manipulation end?
Until the arbitrary letters that reside next to players' names on starting-lineup television graphics go away, Jokic and Embiid are centers. For a lot of voters, one is going to fall to the second team. That's just the way it goes. For me, it was Embiid who got the short straw. Jokic is my First Team guy, and he should be the MVP, too, while we're at it.
Not everyone agrees with me on this, but the majority of my CBS colleagues did, which is reflected in the cumulative vote that resulted in the staff All-NBA picks you'll see below.
Our All-NBA formula was as follows: Five points for a first-team vote, three points for a second-team vote and one point for a third-team vote. Here is what we came up with.
All-NBA Teams
|First Team
Devin Booker PHO SG
Luka Doncic DAL PG
Jayson Tatum BOS SF
Giannis Antetokounmpo MIL PF
Nikola Jokic DEN C
|Second Team
Stephen Curry GS PG
Ja Morant MEM PG
LeBron James LAL SF
Kevin Durant BKN PF
Joel Embiid PHI C
|Third Team
Trae Young ATL PG
Chris Paul PHO PG
DeMar DeRozan CHI SF
Pascal Siakam TOR PF
Karl-Anthony Towns MIN C
All-Defensive Teams
|First Team
Marcus Smart BOS PG
Mikal Bridges PHO SF
Jaren Jackson Jr. MEM PF
Bam Adebayo MIA C
Rudy Gobert UTA C
|Second Team
Jrue Holiday MIL PG
Matisse Thybulle PHI SF
Draymond Green GS PF
Giannis Antetokounmpo MIL PF
Robert Williams III BOS C
All-Rookie Teams
|First Team
Jalen Green HOU SG
Cade Cunningham DET SG
Franz Wagner ORL SF
Scottie Barnes TOR PF
Evan Mobley CLE PF
|Second Team
Josh Giddey OKC PG
Chris Duarte IND SG
Herbert Jones NO PF
Nah'Shon Hyland DEN PG
Ayo Dosunmu CHI PG