marcus-smart-usatsi.png
USATSI

Earlier this month, Boston Celtics point guard Marcus Smart made history by becoming the first guard since Gary Payton in 1996 to be named Defensive Player of the Year. Now, Smart has followed that up with his third appearance on the NBA All-Defensive First Team. 

On Friday, prior to Game 2 of the Western Conference finals between the Golden State Warriors and the Dallas Mavericks, the league finally announced the All-Defensive Teams. 

Joining Smart on the First Team were Mikal Bridges of the Phoenix Suns and Rudy Gobert of the Utah Jazz, who finished second and third, respectively, in the Defensive Player of the Year voting. Rounding out the First Team were Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo and Memphis Grizzlies big man Jaren Jackson Jr

The Second Team was highlighted by 2017 Defensive Player of the Year Draymond Green, who was an All-Defensive selection for the seventh time in his career. Also on the Second Team: Bam Adebayo of the Miami Heat, Robert Williams III of the Boston Celtics, Jrue Holiday of the Milwaukee Bucks and Matisse Thybulle of the Philadelphia 76ers

Here's a look at the full voting results:

