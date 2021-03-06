The NBA All-Star break has arrived, and while this year looks a bit different, there is plenty of intrigue for basketball observers on Sunday. In addition to the NBA All-Star Game at 8 p.m. ET, the 2021 NBA 3-Point Contest arrives and, this time, it is set for 6:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, shortly before the game itself. State Farm Arena hosts the proceedings in Atlanta with a field full of All-Stars. Former champion Stephen Curry is joined by Mike Conley, Jaylen Brown, Zach LaVine, Donovan Mitchell and Jayson Tatum as participants.

Curry is the favorite to claim victory with William Hill Sportsbook listing him as the +125 (risk $100 to win $125) favorite in the 2021 NBA 3-Point Contest odds. Elsewhere, LaVine is +400, followed by Conley (+500) and Mitchell (+550). Celtics teammates round out the odds with Tatum at +700 and Brown at +850. Before locking in any 2021 NBA 3-Point Contest picks, be sure to see the NBA All-Star Sunday predictions from SportsLine NBA guru Mike Barner.

Barner is a respected NBA Fantasy expert, both season-long and DFS, whose work has appeared in Sports Illustrated and on Yahoo, RotoWire and KFFL.

2021 NBA 3-Point Contest predictions

One surprise: Barner is fading Conley. It is rare to see the entire field composed of All-Star selections, and that could impact how the event plays out. On one hand, pure specialists aren't invited, and those marksmen often compete at a high level in the 3-Point Contest. On the other, the depth of talent is immense here, and Conley is a natural fade in the market.

Conley was a late addition, taking the place of former 3-Point Contest champion Devin Booker (knee). Conley is getting the third-best odds in this contest, but he's never participated in the 3-Point Contest before and this is also his first All-Star selection after being on the cusp for almost a decade.

Conley has shot well from beyond the arc this season, but is only a 37.8 percent career 3-point shooter, and Barner sees better values for 2021 NBA 3-Point Contest bets.

2021 NBA 3-Point Contest odds (via William Hill)

Steph Curry +125

Zach LaVine +400

Mike Conley +500

Donovan Mitchell +550

Jayson Tatum +700

Jaylen Brown +850