The 2020-21 NBA season has been anything but normal, and that extends to the league's annual All-Star break. This year, all of the events, usually spread across a weekend in February, land on one night in early March, with the league taking its show to Atlanta. The crown jewel is Sunday's 2021 NBA All-Star Game, set to take place as the nightcap with Team LeBron taking on Team Durant at State Farm Arena. As is customary in recent years, the team captains, LeBron James and Kevin Durant, held a draft on March 4 to determine the rosters, and there's plenty of star power on both sides.

Tipoff is at 8 p.m. ET in Atlanta. William Hill Sportsbook lists Team LeBron as a 2.5-point favorite, while the over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 308.5 in the latest 2021 NBA All-Star Game odds. Before making any 2021 NBA All-Star Game picks, be sure to see the predictions from SportsLine's proven NBA handicapper, Mike Barner.

Barner is a respected NBA Fantasy expert, both season-long and DFS, whose work has appeared in Sports Illustrated and on Yahoo, RotoWire and KFFL. He has also been featured on ESPN Radio. He digs deep into the data, examining team trends and projecting game outcomes.

With his unmatched analysis, Barner spots opportunities against the spread as well as on totals. Barner's expertise has been on full display lately. He is on a 35-23 run in against-the-spread NBA picks, returning over $950 to $100 players. Anybody following him is way up.

Now, he has zeroed in on Sunday's NBA All-Star Game 2021, analyzed the rosters and matchups, and released a confident against-the-spread pick. Head to SportsLine now to see it. Here are the 2021 NBA All-Star Game lines:

NBA All-Star Game 2021 spread: Team LeBron -2.5

NBA All-Star Game 2021 over-under: 308.5 points

NBA All-Star Game 2021 money line: Team LeBron -145, Team Durant +125

Team LeBron: James will try for a fourth straight All-Star win

Team Durant: Durant will be replaced as a starter by Boston's Jayson Tatum.

Latest Odds: Team Durant All Stars +3.5 Bet Now

2021 NBA All-Star Game format

For the second straight year, the NBA will use a different format for the All-Star Game. The scoreboard will reset to 0-0 at the start of the first three quarters. The clock will not be a factor to begin the fourth quarter, with the league setting a "target score" to determine the final result. The first team that reaches or exceeds that score is deemed the winner.

The target score is determined by taking the score of the team with the most total points after three quarters and adding 24. The use of the target score, often referred to as the "Elam Ending," was popular in 2020 and provided a highly intriguing atmosphere. The use of 24 points as the target score is a tribute to Kobe Bryant, who wore the number for the Los Angeles Lakers.

Why Team LeBron can cover

While there is no home-court advantage in the All-Star Game, no one is more comfortable in the setting than LeBron James. In fact, James is a perfect 3-0 since the NBA switched to the captain-led format and was at the helm on each occasion. Team LeBron has the notable advantage in the way the teams were selected, simply because their opponents will not have Durant available due to injury.

LeBron's starters are also superior in terms of team-building, with Giannis Antetokounmpo as the reigning two-time NBA MVP and Stephen Curry as the best shooter in the NBA. Luka Doncic rounds out the team as perhaps the NBA's No. 1 rising star, and Team LeBron also may have the best player that was not voted as a starter in Damian Lillard.

Why Team Durant can cover

Even with Durant unable to play, Team Durant may have the top player in the league at the break, Joel Embiid. He is the betting favorite for NBA MVP as the All-Star break arrives and is averaging 30.2 points and 11.6 rebounds. Team LeBron's starting lineup doesn't have anyone who can defend him one-on-one. Team Durant also has two former All-Star MVP winners Kyrie Irving and Kawhi Leonard.

Irving is averaging 27.2 points per game and is suited perfectly for the format. Leonard is one of the game's best two-way forces and, if the game gets tight, his defense could be crucial. One more factor is that Bradley Beal is currently the NBA's leading scorer and capable of an explosion at any time as a key member of Team Durant's backcourt.

How to make 2021 NBA All-Star Game picks

Barner is leaning over on the total, and he's also found a critical X-factor that has him jumping all over one side of the spread. You can find out what it is, and which side he's backing, over at SportsLine.

Who wins the NBA All-Star Game 2021? And what crucial X-factor makes one side of the spread hit hard? Visit SportsLine right now to see which side is a must-back on Sunday, all from the SportsLine expert on an impressive 35-23 NBA run, and find out.