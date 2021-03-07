Team LeBron and Team Durant will square off Sunday in the 2021 NBA All-Star Game. Though Kevin Durant is not playing due to injury, he will captain one squad in the NBA All-Star Game 2021, with LeBron James on the other side. The event will take place in Atlanta and be surrounded by the usual festivities, including the Slam Dunk Contest. Still, Team LeBron vs. Team Durant will bring the most appeal, with the NBA's top players taking the floor under one roof with plenty of buzz attached.

Tipoff is at 8 p.m. ET. William Hill Sportsbook lists Team LeBron as a 3.5-point favorite, while the over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 313.5 in the latest 2021 NBA All-Star Game odds after opening at 308.5.

NBA All-Star Game 2021 spread: Team LeBron -3.5

NBA All-Star Game 2021 over-under: 313.5 points

NBA All-Star Game 2021 money line: Team LeBron -180, Team Durant +160

Team LeBron: James will try for a fourth straight All-Star win

Team Durant: Durant will be replaced as a starter by Boston's Jayson Tatum.

Latest Odds: Team Durant All Stars +3.5 Bet Now

2021 NBA All-Star Game format

For the second straight year, the NBA will use a different format for the All-Star Game. The scoreboard will reset to 0-0 at the start of the first three quarters. The clock will not be a factor to begin the fourth quarter, with the league setting a "target score" to determine the final result. The first team that reaches or exceeds that score is deemed the winner.

The target score is determined by taking the score of the team with the most total points after three quarters and adding 24. The use of the target score, often referred to as the "Elam Ending," was popular in 2020 and provided a highly intriguing atmosphere. The use of 24 points as the target score is a tribute to Kobe Bryant, who wore the number for the Los Angeles Lakers.

Why Team LeBron can cover

In addition to the inherent advantage with Kevin Durant unable to play due to injury, LeBron James also has the edge in being able to lead the team himself. James is perhaps the best player in the NBA, averaging 25.8 points, 8.0 rebounds and 7.8 assists, and his presence gives the team a strong foundation.

Stephen Curry remains the NBA's top shooting threat and is an X-factor as a result. Off the bench, Team LeBron has a pair of strong two-way wings in Jaylen Brown and Paul George, who could make an impact as the game moves into the fourth quarter with the target score in sight. Chris Paul is a veteran and former All-Star MVP, while the team also has reigning two-time NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Why Team Durant can cover

Even with Durant unable to play, Team Durant may have the top player in the league at the break, Joel Embiid. He is the betting favorite for NBA MVP as the All-Star break arrives and is averaging 30.2 points and 11.6 rebounds. Team LeBron's starting lineup doesn't have anyone who can defend him one-on-one. Team Durant also has two former All-Star MVP winners Kyrie Irving and Kawhi Leonard.

Irving is averaging 27.2 points per game and is suited perfectly for the format. Leonard is one of the game's best two-way forces and, if the game gets tight, his defense could be crucial. One more factor is that Bradley Beal is currently the NBA's leading scorer and capable of an explosion at any time as a key member of Team Durant's backcourt.

