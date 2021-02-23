Now that the NBA has revealed the five All-Star starters for each conference as well as the two captains (LeBron James and Kevin Durant) who will be drafting each team, it's time to find out which players will fill out the remaining rosters for the 2021 All-Star Game.

Selecting the reserves is oftentimes more difficult than choosing the starters because there's more players deserving of the honor than there are spots. While some guys will be locks to hear their name announced -- like Damian Lillard -- there will be some tough decisions to make. Players like Zach LaVine, who was considered a snub a season ago, has certainly played at an All-Star level, but there are also several other guards deserving of a spot. Out West, veteran Mike Conley has played phenomenally this season, and has never been named an All-Star. It'll be tough, but perhaps this is the season he finally makes the cut.

We'll have to watch and see who all gets voted in and who got snubbed as names get announced Tuesday night.

CBS Sports HQ Your Ultimate Guide to Every Day in Sports We bring sports news that matters to your inbox, to help you stay informed and get a winning edge. I agree that CBS Sports can send me the "CBS Sports HQ" newsletter. See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

When will the reserves be announced?

Date: Tuesday, Feb. 23 | 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday, Feb. 23 | 7 p.m. ET TV: TNT (on "NBA on TNT")

How does the selection process work?

Unlike with how the voting process works for the starters, the fans, media and players are completely left out of the voting process when it comes to the reserves. That role is left solely up to the 30 coaches in the league, who will vote in two backcourt players, three frontcourt and two wildcards from each conference. The wildcard players can be any position, as it assures that if there are more guards deserving of making the roster, they get in.

What comes next?

Once the reserves are announced then the two captains will be able to draft their teams ahead of the All-Star Game on Sunday, March 7. Here are the other important dates to know as we approach All-Star Weekend:

NBA All-Star Draft: March 4

2021 All-Star Game: Sunday, March 7

Western Conference Starters

Eastern Conference Starters