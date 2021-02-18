After cancelling the original 2021 All-Star Game in Indianapolis, and so much doubt surrounding the idea of hosting the event this season, the NBA made its plans official to hold the 2021 All-Star Game in Atlanta on March 7, with some major changes. Yet before we can get to the actual game, rosters have to be selected, and after weeks of voting, things are beginning to take shape for the annual event.

The starters and captains for the 2021 NBA All-Star Game will be announced Thursday night, with the reserves soon to follow and the rest of the All-Star festivities not far behind. So with that in mind, here is everything you need to know about Thursday night's All-Star starters announcement.

When will the starters be announced?

Date: Evening of Thursday, Feb. 18

Evening of Thursday, Feb. 18 TV: TNT (on "NBA on TNT")

Current voting numbers

Voting closed on Tuesday, Feb. 16, but the last publicly released data on voting totals came last Thursday. As it stands right now, here are the top 10 vote-getters in each category for both conferences.

WESTERN CONFERENCE

EASTERN CONFERENCE

How the selection process works

For All-Star starters, fan voting accounts for 50 percent of the equation, while the remaining 50 percent is split in half: 25 percent to the media and 25 percent to the players. This allows for the players who really deserve to get in to be voted in by their peers or the media, rather than the fans voting in someone like Klay Thompson, who hasn't played since 2019, or Alex Caruso, who is solid but very obviously not an All-Star-caliber player.

When it comes to the reserves for each conference, the 30 head coaches are the voting party that determines who get those final spots. If a player drops out due to injury, or in this year's case if a player opts out for any reason, the commissioner is allowed to name his replacement.

What comes next?

While the starters may be named Thursday night, the selection process is far from over. Here are the other important dates to know as we approach All-Star Weekend: