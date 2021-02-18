lebron-james-vs-cavs.jpg
Getty Images

After cancelling the original 2021 All-Star Game in Indianapolis, and so much doubt surrounding the idea of hosting the event this season, the NBA made its plans official to hold the 2021 All-Star Game in Atlanta on March 7, with some major changes. Yet before we can get to the actual game, rosters have to be selected, and after weeks of voting, things are beginning to take shape for the annual event.

The starters and captains for the 2021 NBA All-Star Game will be announced Thursday night, with the reserves soon to follow and the rest of the All-Star festivities not far behind. So with that in mind, here is everything you need to know about Thursday night's All-Star starters announcement. 

When will the starters be announced? 

  • Date: Evening of Thursday, Feb. 18 
  • TV: TNT (on "NBA on TNT")

Current voting numbers

Voting closed on Tuesday, Feb. 16, but the last publicly released data on voting totals came last Thursday. As it stands right now, here are the top 10 vote-getters in each category for both conferences. 

WESTERN CONFERENCE

FRONTCOURTGUARDS

LeBron James (LAL): 4,369,533

Stephen Curry (GS): 4,033,050

Nikola Jokic (DEN): 3,006,981

Luka Doncic (DAL): 2,484,552

Kawhi Leonard (LAC): 2,462,621

Damian Lillard (POR): 2,095,157

Anthony Davis (LAL): 2,329,371

Donovan Mitchell (UTA): 479,241

Paul George (LAC): 1,024,233

Ja Morant (MEM): 437,632

Zion Williamson (NO): 842,439

Devin Booker (PHO): 391,116

Andrew Wiggins (GS): 552,661

Chris Paul (PHO): 278,128

Christian Wood (DET): 525,018

Klay Thompson (GS): 225,169

Brandon Ingram (NO): 433,041

CJ McCollum (POR): 218,160

Carmelo Anthony (POR): 346,812

Alex Caruso (LAL): 214,997

EASTERN CONFERENCE

FRONTCOURTGUARDS

Kevin Durant (BKN): 4,234,433

Bradley Beal (WAS): 2,528,719

Giannis Antetokounmpo (MIL): 3,282,478

Kyrie Irving (BKN): 2,104,130

Joel Embiid (PHI): 3,022,105

James Harden (BKN): 1,829,504

Jayson Tatum (BOS): 1,680,780

Jaylen Brown (BOS): 1,062,888

Jimmy Butler (MIA): 662,691

Zach LaVine (CHI): 936,309

Bam Adebayo (MIA): 578,133

Trae Young (ATL): 737,126

Domantas Sabonis (IND): 397,711

Collin Sexton (CLE): 365,942

Julius Randle (NY): 387,114

Derrick Rose (DET): 342,177

Gordon Hayward (CHA): 352,667

Russell Westbrook (WAS): 339,498

Jerami Grant (DET): 282,605

Fred VanVleet (TOR): 255,161

How the selection process works

For All-Star starters, fan voting accounts for 50 percent of the equation, while the remaining 50 percent is split in half: 25 percent to the media and 25 percent to the players. This allows for the players who really deserve to get in to be voted in by their peers or the media, rather than the fans voting in someone like Klay Thompson, who hasn't played since 2019, or Alex Caruso, who is solid but very obviously not an All-Star-caliber player. 

When it comes to the reserves for each conference, the 30 head coaches are the voting party that determines who get those final spots. If a player drops out due to injury, or in this year's case if a player opts out for any reason, the commissioner is allowed to name his replacement. 

What comes next? 

While the starters may be named Thursday night, the selection process is far from over. Here are the other important dates to know as we approach All-Star Weekend: 

  • Reserves announced: Tuesday, Feb. 23 (on "NBA on TNT")
  • 2021 All-Star Game: Sunday, March 7