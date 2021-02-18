After cancelling the original 2021 All-Star Game in Indianapolis, and so much doubt surrounding the idea of hosting the event this season, the NBA made its plans official to hold the 2021 All-Star Game in Atlanta on March 7, with some major changes. Yet before we can get to the actual game, rosters have to be selected, and after weeks of voting, things are beginning to take shape for the annual event.
The starters and captains for the 2021 NBA All-Star Game will be announced Thursday night, with the reserves soon to follow and the rest of the All-Star festivities not far behind. So with that in mind, here is everything you need to know about Thursday night's All-Star starters announcement.
CBS Sports HQ
Your Ultimate Guide to Every Day in Sports
We bring sports news that matters to your inbox, to help you stay informed and get a winning edge.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
When will the starters be announced?
- Date: Evening of Thursday, Feb. 18
- TV: TNT (on "NBA on TNT")
Current voting numbers
Voting closed on Tuesday, Feb. 16, but the last publicly released data on voting totals came last Thursday. As it stands right now, here are the top 10 vote-getters in each category for both conferences.
WESTERN CONFERENCE
|FRONTCOURT
|GUARDS
LeBron James (LAL): 4,369,533
Stephen Curry (GS): 4,033,050
Nikola Jokic (DEN): 3,006,981
Luka Doncic (DAL): 2,484,552
Kawhi Leonard (LAC): 2,462,621
Damian Lillard (POR): 2,095,157
Anthony Davis (LAL): 2,329,371
Donovan Mitchell (UTA): 479,241
Paul George (LAC): 1,024,233
Ja Morant (MEM): 437,632
Zion Williamson (NO): 842,439
Devin Booker (PHO): 391,116
Andrew Wiggins (GS): 552,661
Chris Paul (PHO): 278,128
Christian Wood (DET): 525,018
Klay Thompson (GS): 225,169
Brandon Ingram (NO): 433,041
CJ McCollum (POR): 218,160
Carmelo Anthony (POR): 346,812
Alex Caruso (LAL): 214,997
EASTERN CONFERENCE
|FRONTCOURT
|GUARDS
Kevin Durant (BKN): 4,234,433
Bradley Beal (WAS): 2,528,719
Giannis Antetokounmpo (MIL): 3,282,478
Kyrie Irving (BKN): 2,104,130
Joel Embiid (PHI): 3,022,105
James Harden (BKN): 1,829,504
Jayson Tatum (BOS): 1,680,780
Jaylen Brown (BOS): 1,062,888
Jimmy Butler (MIA): 662,691
Zach LaVine (CHI): 936,309
Bam Adebayo (MIA): 578,133
Trae Young (ATL): 737,126
Domantas Sabonis (IND): 397,711
Collin Sexton (CLE): 365,942
Julius Randle (NY): 387,114
Derrick Rose (DET): 342,177
Gordon Hayward (CHA): 352,667
Russell Westbrook (WAS): 339,498
Jerami Grant (DET): 282,605
Fred VanVleet (TOR): 255,161
How the selection process works
For All-Star starters, fan voting accounts for 50 percent of the equation, while the remaining 50 percent is split in half: 25 percent to the media and 25 percent to the players. This allows for the players who really deserve to get in to be voted in by their peers or the media, rather than the fans voting in someone like Klay Thompson, who hasn't played since 2019, or Alex Caruso, who is solid but very obviously not an All-Star-caliber player.
When it comes to the reserves for each conference, the 30 head coaches are the voting party that determines who get those final spots. If a player drops out due to injury, or in this year's case if a player opts out for any reason, the commissioner is allowed to name his replacement.
What comes next?
While the starters may be named Thursday night, the selection process is far from over. Here are the other important dates to know as we approach All-Star Weekend:
- Reserves announced: Tuesday, Feb. 23 (on "NBA on TNT")
- 2021 All-Star Game: Sunday, March 7