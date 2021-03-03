Like just about everything else this year, the 2021 NBA All-Star Game is going to be a little different. Instead of a big weekend, the league and players agreed to a one-night event in Atlanta that will include both the game and the All-Star Saturday night events, all set for March 7.

The Skills Challenge and 3-Point Contest will take place before the All-Star Game, while the Slam Dunk Contest is set for halftime. There won't be any fans in attendance on Sunday, so it will be interesting to see how things go without that energy in the building. Still, it should be an entertaining night.

Here's a look at everything you need to know about how to watch these events and who's participating:

Skills Challenge

3-Point Contest

Dunk Contest