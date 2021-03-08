Zion Williamson is the ideal player you'd want in the All-Star Game for all of his crazy athleticism and ferocious dunks, and so far he hasn't disappointed. Through the first half of the game, Williamson has eight points -- all of which have comes off of dunks -- as he's become the favorite of his teammates to throw alley-oop passes to.

Early in the first quarter, he jumbled two dunk attempts, showing some nerves playing alongside the league's best stars in his first All-Star appearance. But once he settled in, he was jamming home dunks.

They aren't the most exciting dunks compared to what we've seen from Williamson in the past. But his ability to catch some of these passes from his teammates is a talent in itself. We'll have to wait until the second half to see what else the former No. 1 pick has in store as the competitive edge heats up and more defense is played.

But from this small sample size, it's pretty clear to see that Williamson will be a fan favorite for years to come in the All-Star Game.