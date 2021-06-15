The NBA on Tuesday announced that 69 players are expected to convene in Chicago next week at Wintrust Arena and the Marriott Marquis for this year's NBA Draft combine. It marks the first time in two years the combine will be held after it was excised from the schedule last year over COVID concerns. The event will take place June 21-27.

Among the activities on deck for the combine are five-on-five games and shooting and strength and agility drills. Players will also have an opportunity to conduct interviews with teams while showcasing their skills in front of key decision-makers ahead of next month's draft.

This year's combine will feature a number of big names including NCAA Tournament MOP Jared Butler and teammate Davion Mitchell, both of whom project as first-rounders. Projected top-five picks Evan Mobley, Jalen Green and Jonathan Kuminga will also be in attendance. In total, more than 20 players in the top 30 of the CBS Sports Big Board will be in attendance.

However, a handful of stars -- all of which project as top-20 picks in the draft -- are notably not listed. On the international side, that includes Usman Garuba, Josh Giddey and Alperen Sengun. Also missing will be Cade Cunningham and Jalen Suggs -- two contenders for the No. 1 pick -- as well as likely first-rounders Franz Wagner and Chris Duarte.

Jalen Green bypassed college for the G League.

2021 NBA Draft combine expected participants

Here is a look at the full attendance list released by the NBA.