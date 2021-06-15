evan-mobley.jpg
The NBA on Tuesday announced that 69 players are expected to convene in Chicago next week at Wintrust Arena and the Marriott Marquis for this year's NBA Draft combine. It marks the first time in two years the combine will be held after it was excised from the schedule last year over COVID concerns. The event will take place June 21-27.

Among the activities on deck for the combine are five-on-five games and shooting and strength and agility drills. Players will also have an opportunity to conduct interviews with teams while showcasing their skills in front of key decision-makers ahead of next month's draft.

This year's combine will feature a number of big names including NCAA Tournament MOP Jared Butler and teammate Davion Mitchell, both of whom project as first-rounders. Projected top-five picks Evan Mobley, Jalen Green and Jonathan Kuminga will also be in attendance. In total, more than 20 players in the top 30 of the CBS Sports Big Board will be in attendance.

However, a handful of stars -- all of which project as top-20 picks in the draft -- are notably not listed. On the international side, that includes Usman Garuba, Josh Giddey and Alperen Sengun. Also missing will be Cade Cunningham and Jalen Suggs -- two contenders for the No. 1 pick -- as well as likely first-rounders Franz Wagner and Chris Duarte.

Jalen Green bypassed college for the G League. Now he's a lock to go in the top five. Eye on College Basketball has more.

2021 NBA Draft combine expected participants

Here is a look at the full attendance list released by the NBA.

Max AbmasOral Roberts
Ochai AgbajiKansas
Marcus BagleyArizona State
Scottie BarnesFlorida State
Charles BasseyWestern Kentucky
Brandon Boston Jr.Kentucky
James BouknightConnecticut
Greg Brown IIITexas
Jared ButlerBaylor
Julian ChampagnieSt. John's
Justin ChampagniePittsburgh
Josh ChristopherArizona State
Sharife CooperAuburn
Ayo DosunmuIllinois
David Duke Jr.Providence
Kessler EdwardsPepperdine
Luka GarzaIowa
RaiQuan GrayFlorida State
Jalen GreenNBA G League Ignite
Quentin GrimesHouston
Sam HauserVirginia
Aaron HenryMichigan State
Ariel HukportiNevezis (Lithuania)
Matthew HurtDuke
Nah'Shon HylandVCU
Isaiah JacksonKentucky
David JohnsonLouisville
Jalen JohnsonDuke
Keon JohnsonTennessee
Herbert JonesAlabama
Kai JonesTexas
Johnny JuzangUCLA
Corey KispertGonzaga
Jonathan KumingaNBA G League Ignite
Scottie LewisFlorida
Isaiah LiversMichigan
Makur MakerHoward
Sandro MamukelashviliSeton Hall
Tre MannFlorida
Matthew MayerBaylor
Miles McBrideWest Virginia
Davion MitchellBaylor
Evan MobleyUSC
Isaiah MobleyUSC
Moses MoodyArkansas
Trey Murphy IIIVirginia
Daishen NixNBA G League Ignite
John Petty Jr.Alabama
Yves PonsTennessee
Jason PrestonOhio
Joshua PrimoAlabama
Roko PrkacinCibona (Croatia)
Neemias QuetaUtah State
Austin ReavesOklahoma
Jeremiah Robinson-EarlVillanova
Terrence Shannon Jr.Texas Tech
Day'Ron SharpeNorth Carolina
Jericho SimsTexas
Jaden SpringerTennessee
DJ StewardDuke
Cameron ThomasLSU
JT ThorAuburn
Isaiah ToddNBA G League Ignite
Trendon WatfordLSU
Joe WieskampIowa
Ziaire WilliamsStanford
McKinley Wright IVColorado
Moses WrightGeorgia Tech
Marcus ZegarowskiCreighton