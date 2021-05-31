The deadline for underclassmen to formally declare for the 2021 NBA Draft passed Sunday night at 11:59 p.m. ET with very little drama. After months of build-up, the class by and large had already taken shape, with more than 100 early entries in the mix testing the waters, many of whom have already signed with agents and announced plans to forgo remaining college eligibility.
Baylor guard Jared Butler was the rare exception to this trend. Butler, the Final Four MOP for the title-winning Bears, was expected to declare for the draft and skip out on a chance to return to college. But he waited until Sunday to formalize those plans, thus becoming the final player in our first-round projections to enter the mix just before the final buzzer.
The deadline Sunday for underclassmen marked the final obstacle of the draft process before the combine and lottery set to take place in late-June. That will then make way for the NCAA's withdrawal deadline July 7 for underclassmen to retain eligibility. The NBA's deadline to withdraw and be eligible for a future draft is July 19 at 11:59 p.m.
We've been tracking all the latest announcements. A full list will be provided by the NBA this week, but all the big names are included in our tracker below.
2021 NBA Draft early entrants
|Team
|Name
|Classification
|Projection
|Cade Cunningham
|Freshman
|No. 1 pick
|Jalen Suggs
|Freshman
|Top 5
|Evan Mobley
|Freshman
|Top 5
|Davion Mitchell
|Junior
|Top 10
|James Bouknight
|Sophomore
|Lottery
|Keon Johnson
|Freshman
|Lottery
|Scottie Barnes
|Freshman
|First round
|Jared Butler
|Junior
|First round
|Jalen Johnson
|Freshman
|First round
|Cameron Thomas
|Freshman
|First round
|Charles Bassey
|Junior
|First round
|Josh Christopher
|Freshman
|First round
|Franz Wagner
|Sophomore
|First round
|Sharife Cooper
|Freshman
|First round
|Ayo Dosunmu
|Junior
|First round
|Isaiah Jackson
|Freshman
|First round
|Kai Jones
|Sophomore
|First round
|Corey Kispert
|Senior
|First round
|Nah'Shon Hyland
|Sophomore
|First round
|Tre Mann
|Sophomore
|First round
|Johnny Juzang
|Sophomore
|First round
|Moses Moody
|Freshman
|First round
|Jaden Springer
|Freshman
|First round
|Day'Ron Sharpe
|Freshman
|First round
|Ziaire Williams
|Freshman
|First round
|Joel Ayayi
|Junior
|Second round
|Matthew Hurt
|Sophomore
|Second round
|Marcus Bagley
|Freshman
|Second round
|BJ Boston
|Freshman
|Second round
|Justin Champagnie
|Sophomore
|Second round
|Herb Jones
|Senior
|Second round
|Greg Brown
|Freshman
|Second round
|Scottie Lewis
|Sophomore
|Second round
|Jeremiah Robinson-Earl
|Sophomore
|Second round
|JT Thor
|Freshman
|Second round
|Kessler Edwards
|Junior
|Second round
|Aaron Henry
|Junior
|Second round
|Jason Preston
|Sophomore
|Second round
|Neemias Queta
|Sophomore
|Second round
|Austin Reaves
|Senior
|Second round
|Chris Smith
|Senior
|Second round
|Miles McBride
|Sophomore
|Second round
|David Duke
|Junior
|Second round
|Josh Primo
|Freshman
|Second round
|Trey Murphy III
|Junior
|Second round
|Max Abmas
|Sophomore
|Second round
|Buddy Boeheim
|Junior
|Second round
|Terrence Shannon Jr.
|Sophomore
|Second round
|Trendon Watford
|Sophomore
|Second round
|DJ Steward
|Freshman
|Second round
|Giorgi Bezhanishvili
|Junior
|Undrafted
|Keve Alama
|Junior
|Undrafted
|Julian Champagnie
|Sophomore
|Undrafted
|Sean McNeil
|Junior
|Undrafted
|Chandler Vaudrin
|Senior
|Undrafted
|Terry Taylor
|Senior
|Undrafted
|Colin Castleton
|Junior
|Undrafted
|Javion Hamlet
|Senior
|Undrafted
|Alfonso Plummer
|Senior
|Undrafted
|De'Vion Harmon
|Sophomore
|Undrafted
|Marcus Carr
|Junior
|Undrafted
|Ferron Hunt
|Junior
|Undrafted
|Manny Camper
|Senior
|Undrafted
|Feron Hunt
|Junior
|Undrafted
|Kendric Davis
|Junior
|Undrafted
|James Akinjo
|Junior
|Undrafted
|Jay Huff
|Senior
|Undrafted
|Jermaine Couisnard
|Sophomore
|Undrafted
|Geo Baker
|Senior
|Undrafted
|EJ Liddell
|Sophomore
|Undrafted
|Darryl Morsell
|Senior
|Undrafted
|RaiQuan Gray
|Junior
|Undrafted
|Denzel Mahoney
|Senior
|Undrafted
|Moussa Cisse
|Freshman
|Undrafted
|Ochai Agbaji
|Junior
|Undrafted
|Chaundee Brown
|Senior
|Undrafted
|Mac McClung
|Junior
|Undrafted
|Trevion Williams
|Junior
|Undrafted
|Carlik Jones
|Senior
|Undrafted
|Scotty Pippen Jr.
|Sophomore
|Undrafted
|Damien Jefferson
|Senior
|Undrafted
|Eric Ayala
|Junior
|Undrafted
|Jalen Wilson
|Freshman
|Undrafted
|Duane Washington Jr.
|Junior
|Undrafted
|Quentin Grimes
|Junior
|Undrafted
|Darius Days
|Junior
|Undrafted
|Aaron Wiggins
|Junior
|Undrafted
|Yves Pons
|Senior
|Undrafted
|C.J. Walker
|Senior
|Undrafted
|David Johnson
|Sophomore
|Undrafted
|Balsa Koprivica
|Sophomore
|Undrafted
|Matthew Mayer
|Junior
|Undrafted
|Marcus Zegarowski
|Junior
|Undrafted
|Joe Wieskamp
|Junior
|Undrafted
|Jose Alvarado
|Senior
|Undrafted
|Isaiah Wong
|Sophomore
|Undrafted
|Sahvir Wheeler
|Sophomore
|Undrafted
|AJ Lawson
|Junior
|Undrafted
|Kofi Cockburn
|Sophomore
|Undrafted
|Olivier Sarr
|Senior
|Undrafted
|Derek Culver
|Junior
|Undrafted
|DJ Carton
|Sophomore
|Undrafted
|Tyson Etienne
|Sophomore
|Undrafted
|Ron Harper Jr.
|Junior
|Undrafted
|Dawson Garcia
|Freshman
|Undrafted
|Hunter Dickinson
|Freshman
|Undrafted
|Cody Riley
|Junior
|Undrafted