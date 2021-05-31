NCAA Basketball: Ohio State at Michigan
The deadline for underclassmen to formally declare for the 2021 NBA Draft passed Sunday night at 11:59 p.m. ET with very little drama. After months of build-up, the class by and large had already taken shape, with more than 100 early entries in the mix testing the waters, many of whom have already signed with agents and announced plans to forgo remaining college eligibility.

Baylor guard Jared Butler was the rare exception to this trend. Butler, the Final Four MOP for the title-winning Bears, was expected to declare for the draft and skip out on a chance to return to college. But he waited until Sunday to formalize those plans, thus becoming the final player in our first-round projections to enter the mix just before the final buzzer.

The deadline Sunday for underclassmen marked the final obstacle of the draft process before the combine and lottery set to take place in late-June. That will then make way for the NCAA's withdrawal deadline  July 7 for underclassmen to retain eligibility. The NBA's deadline to withdraw and be eligible for a future draft is July 19 at 11:59 p.m.

We've been tracking all the latest announcements. A full list will be provided by the NBA this week, but all the big names are included in our tracker below.

2021 NBA Draft early entrants

NBA Draft Early Entries
TeamNameClassificationProjection
Cade CunninghamFreshmanNo. 1 pick
Jalen SuggsFreshmanTop 5
Evan MobleyFreshmanTop 5
Davion MitchellJuniorTop 10
James BouknightSophomoreLottery
Keon JohnsonFreshmanLottery
Scottie BarnesFreshmanFirst round
Jared ButlerJuniorFirst round
Jalen JohnsonFreshmanFirst round
Cameron ThomasFreshmanFirst round
Charles BasseyJuniorFirst round
Josh ChristopherFreshmanFirst round
Franz WagnerSophomoreFirst round
Sharife CooperFreshmanFirst round
Ayo DosunmuJuniorFirst round
Isaiah JacksonFreshmanFirst round
Kai JonesSophomoreFirst round
Corey KispertSeniorFirst round
Nah'Shon HylandSophomoreFirst round
Tre MannSophomoreFirst round
Johnny JuzangSophomoreFirst round
Moses MoodyFreshmanFirst round
Jaden SpringerFreshmanFirst round
Day'Ron SharpeFreshmanFirst round
Ziaire WilliamsFreshmanFirst round
Joel AyayiJuniorSecond round
Matthew HurtSophomoreSecond round
Marcus BagleyFreshmanSecond round
BJ BostonFreshmanSecond round
Justin ChampagnieSophomoreSecond round
Herb JonesSeniorSecond round
Greg BrownFreshmanSecond round
Scottie LewisSophomoreSecond round
Jeremiah Robinson-EarlSophomoreSecond round
JT ThorFreshmanSecond round
Kessler EdwardsJuniorSecond round
Aaron HenryJuniorSecond round
Jason PrestonSophomoreSecond round
Neemias QuetaSophomoreSecond round
Austin ReavesSeniorSecond round
Chris SmithSeniorSecond round
Miles McBrideSophomoreSecond round
David DukeJuniorSecond round
Josh PrimoFreshmanSecond round
Trey Murphy IIIJuniorSecond round
Max AbmasSophomoreSecond round
Buddy BoeheimJuniorSecond round
Terrence Shannon Jr.SophomoreSecond round
Trendon WatfordSophomoreSecond round
DJ StewardFreshmanSecond round
Giorgi BezhanishviliJuniorUndrafted
Keve AlamaJuniorUndrafted
Julian ChampagnieSophomoreUndrafted
Sean McNeilJuniorUndrafted
Chandler VaudrinSeniorUndrafted
Terry TaylorSeniorUndrafted
Colin CastletonJuniorUndrafted
Javion HamletSeniorUndrafted
Alfonso PlummerSeniorUndrafted
De'Vion HarmonSophomoreUndrafted
Marcus CarrJuniorUndrafted
Ferron HuntJuniorUndrafted
Manny CamperSeniorUndrafted
Feron HuntJuniorUndrafted
Kendric DavisJuniorUndrafted
James AkinjoJuniorUndrafted
Jay HuffSeniorUndrafted
Jermaine CouisnardSophomoreUndrafted
Geo BakerSeniorUndrafted
EJ LiddellSophomoreUndrafted
Darryl MorsellSeniorUndrafted
RaiQuan GrayJuniorUndrafted
Denzel MahoneySeniorUndrafted
Moussa CisseFreshmanUndrafted
Ochai AgbajiJuniorUndrafted
Chaundee BrownSeniorUndrafted
Mac McClungJuniorUndrafted
Trevion WilliamsJuniorUndrafted
Carlik JonesSeniorUndrafted
Scotty Pippen Jr.SophomoreUndrafted
Damien JeffersonSeniorUndrafted
Eric AyalaJuniorUndrafted
Jalen WilsonFreshmanUndrafted
Duane Washington Jr.JuniorUndrafted
Quentin GrimesJuniorUndrafted
Darius DaysJuniorUndrafted
Aaron WigginsJuniorUndrafted
Yves PonsSeniorUndrafted
C.J. WalkerSeniorUndrafted
David JohnsonSophomoreUndrafted
Balsa KoprivicaSophomoreUndrafted
Matthew MayerJuniorUndrafted
Marcus ZegarowskiJuniorUndrafted
Joe WieskampJuniorUndrafted
Jose AlvaradoSeniorUndrafted
Isaiah WongSophomoreUndrafted
Sahvir WheelerSophomoreUndrafted
AJ LawsonJuniorUndrafted
Kofi CockburnSophomoreUndrafted
Olivier SarrSeniorUndrafted
Derek CulverJuniorUndrafted
DJ CartonSophomoreUndrafted
Tyson EtienneSophomoreUndrafted
Ron Harper Jr.JuniorUndrafted
Dawson GarciaFreshmanUndrafted
Hunter DickinsonFreshmanUndrafted
Cody RileyJuniorUndrafted