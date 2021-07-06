2020-nba-draft.jpg
After making a late decision to go through the NBA pre-draft process following his standout freshman season at Michigan, Hunter Dickinson's future seemed up in the air with Wednesday's July 7 withdrawal deadline approaching. But the Wolverines got some good news Tuesday when Dickinson announced his intent to return for another season of college basketball.

The 7-foot-1 center averaged 14.1 points and 7.4 rebounds per game for a Wolverines team that earned a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament this past season. Dickinson began the season coming off the bench but quickly earned a spot in the starting lineup while earning Big Ten Freshman of the Year honors. 

Dickinson waited until May 26 to declare for the NBA Draft while making it clear that he would retain his collegiate eligibility. As a throwback big man with a limited perimeter game, Dickinson should be able to benefit from spending more time in the college game under former Wolverines coach Juwan Howard, a former NBA center and NBA assistant.

His decision to return to Michigan merely reinforces that the Wolverines should be a major player on the national stage once again. With the nation's No. 1 recruiting class entering the program, Michigan will likely be the preseason favorite to repeat as Big Ten champions.

As players make their stay-or-go decisions, we will be keeping tabs below in our tracker. 

2021 NBA Draft entrants

The 353 players (296 players from colleges and other educational institutions and 57 international players) who filed as early entry candidates for the 2021 NBA Draft.

Note: (WD) indicates the player has withdrawn from the NBA Draft Process.

PlayerSchoolHt.Class
Max AbmasOral Roberts6-1Sophomore
Ochai Agbaji (WD)Kansas6-5Junior
Josiah AgnewDenmark Technical (SC)6-1Freshman
Fardaws AimaqUtah Valley6-11Sophomore
Warith AlatisheOregon State6-7Junior
Santi AldamaLoyola (MD)6-11Sophomore
Derrick Alston Jr.Boise State6-9Senior
Keve AlumaVirginia Tech6-9Junior
Jose AlvaradoGeorgia Tech6-0Senior
Jonah AntonioWake Forest6-5Senior
Eric Ayala (WD)Maryland6-5Junior
Joel AyayiGonzaga6-5Junior
Armando Bacot (WD)
North Carolina6-10Sophomore
Jonathan BaehreClemson6-10Senior
Marcus BagleyArizona State6-8Freshman
Geo BakerRutgers6-4Senior
Mitch BallockCreighton6-5Senior
Dalano BantonNebraska6-9Sophomore
Scottie BarnesFlorida State6-9Freshman
Charles BasseyWestern Kentucky6-11Junior
Troy Baxter Jr.Morgan State6-9Senior
Justin Bean (WD)Utah State6-7Junior
Giorgi BezhanishviliIllinois6-9Junior
Chudier BileGeorgetown6-7Senior
Jahvon BlairGeorgetown6-4Senior
Issac BontonWashington State6-3Senior
Brandon Boston Jr.Kentucky6-7Freshman
James BouknightConnecticut6-5Sophomore
Pedro BradshawBellarmine6-7Junior
Izaiah Brockington (WD)Penn State6-4Junior
Chaundee BrownMichigan6-5Senior
Dalonte BrownMiami (Ohio)6-7Senior
Greg Brown IIITexas6-9Freshman
Keyshawn Bryant (WD)South Carolina6-5Junior
Marcus BurkIUPUI6-3Senior
D.J. Burns Jr.Winthrop6-9Sophomore
Jordan BurnsColgate6-0Senior
Jared ButlerBaylor6-3Junior
Maurice CallooOregon State6-10Junior
Manny CamperSiena6-7Senior
Marcus Carr (WD)Minnesota6-2Junior
Nahziah CarterWashington6-6Senior
D.J. CartonMarquette6-2Sophomore
Colin Castleton (WD)Florida6-11Junior
Julian Champagnie (WD)St. John's6-8Sophomore
Justin ChampagniePittsburgh6-6Sophomore
Arinze ChidomUC-Riverside6-9Senior
Josh ChristopherArizona State6-5Freshman
Moussa Cisse (WD)Memphis6-10Freshman
Kofi CockburnIllinois7-0Sophomore
Matt Coleman IIITexas6-2Senior
Sharife CooperAuburn6-1Freshman
Jermaine Couisnard (WD)South Carolina6-4Sophomore
Trevion CrewsBethel (IN)6-0Senior
TJ CrockettLindenwood (MO)6-1Senior
Jalen CrutcherDayton6-1Senior
Derek CulverWest Virginia6-10Junior
Sam CunliffeEvansville6-6Junior
Cade CunninghamOklahoma State6-8Freshman
Ryan DalySt. Joseph's6-5Senior
Zaccheus Darko-KellyUniv. of Providence (MT)6-6Senior
Oscar da SilvaStanford6-9Senior
Kendric DavisSMU5-11Junior
Darius DaysLSU6-7Junior
Cartier DiarraVirginia Tech6-4Senior
Hunter Dickinson (WD)Michigan7-1Freshman
Marek DolezajSyracuse6-10Senior
Ayo DosunmuIllinois6-5Junior
Chris DuarteOregon6-6Senior
Ian DuBoseWake Forest6-4Senior
David Duke Jr.Providence6-5Junior
Juwan DurhamNotre Dame6-11Senior
Tahj EaddyUSC6-2Senior
Nojel EasternHoward6-7Junior
Kessler EdwardsPepperdine6-8Junior
Lydell ElmoreHigh Point6-9Senior
Navar ElmoreLivingstone (NC)6-9Senior
Tyson EtienneWichita State6-2Sophomore
Romeao FergusonLipscomb6-5Senior
LJ FigueroaOregon6-6Senior
Aleem FordWisconsin6-8Senior
Blake FrancisRichmond6-0Senior
Hasahn FrenchSaint Louis6-7Senior
D.J. FunderburkN.C. State6-10Senior
Ty GadsdenUNCW6-1Senior
Gorjok GakCalifornia Baptist6-11Senior
Dawson GarciaMarquette6-11Freshman
Marcus GarrettKansas6-5Senior
Luka GarzaIowa6-11Senior
Samson GeorgeCentral Arkansas6-7Senior
Asante GistIona5-11Senior
Terrell GomezSan Diego State5-8Senior
Jordan GoodwinSaint Louis6-3Senior
Justin GorhamHouston6-7Senior
Elyjah GossIUPUI6-7Senior
Jayvon GravesBuffalo6-3Senior
RaiQuan GrayFlorida State6-8Junior
Quade GreenWashington6-0Senior
Patrick Greene Jr.National Park College (AR) 6-26-2Sophomore
Alan GriffinSyracuse6-5Junior
Quentin GrimesHouston6-5Junior
Quincy Guerrier (WD)Syracuse6-7Sophomore
Dou GueyeLouisiana6-9Senior
Matt HaarmsBYU7-3Senior
Jordan HallSt. Joseph's6-8Freshman
Bryce HamiltonUNLV6-4Junior
Javion HamletNorth Texas6-4Senior
Deion HammondMonmouth6-4Senior
Amauri HardyOregon6-2Senior
De'Vion Harmon (WD)Oklahoma6-2Sophomore
Romio HarveyHarding University (AR)6-4Senior
Sam HauserVirginia6-8Senior
Aaron HenryMichigan State6-6Junior
Kashaun HicksNorfolk State6-6Senior
Taveion HollingsworthWestern Kentucky6-2Senior
Trevor HudginsNW Missouri State6-0Junior
Jay HuffVirginia7-1Senior
Anthony Hughes Jr. Millsaps College (MS)6-2Senior
Feron HuntSMU6-8Junior
Matthew HurtDuke6-9Sophomore
Nah'Shon HylandVCU6-3Sophomore
Isaiah JacksonKentucky6-10Freshman
Jhivvan JacksonUTSA6-0Senior
Loren CristianJackson Akron5-8Senior
Casdon JardineHawaii6-7Senior
DeJon JarreauHouston6-5Senior
Tristan JarrettJackson State6-4Senior
Justin JaworskiLafayette6-3Senior
David Jean-BaptisteChattanooga6-1Senior
Damien JeffersonCreighton6-5Senior
Bryson JohnsonUniv. of The Ozarks (AR)5-11Senior
David JohnsonLouisville6-5Sophomore
Jalen JohnsonDuke6-9Freshman
Jalen JohnsonMississippi State6-6Senior
Keon JohnsonTennessee6-5Freshman
Carlik JonesLouisville6-1Senior
Christiaan JonesStetson6-5Senior
DeVante´ Jones (WD)Coastal Carolina6-1Junior
Herbert JonesAlabama6-8Senior
Kai JonesTexas6-11Sophomore
Latrell Jones (WD)Portland6-5Junior
Johnny JuzangUCLA6-6Sophomore
Corey KispertGonzaga6-7Senior
John Knight IIISouthern Utah6-3Senior
Miller Kopp (WD)Northwestern6-7Junior
Balsa KoprivicaFlorida State7-1Sophomore
Cameron KrutwigLoyola of Chicago6-9Senior
Kameron LangleyNorth Carolina A&T6-2Senior
AJ LawsonSouth Carolina6-6Junior
Matt LewisJames Madison6-5Senior
Scottie LewisFlorida6-5Sophomore
E.J. Liddell (WD)Ohio State6-7Sophomore
Spencer LittlesonToledo6-4Senior
Isaiah LiversMichigan6-7Senior
Jaizec LottieFlagler (FL)6-2Senior
Loudon LoveWright State6-8Senior
Denzel MahoneyCreighton6-5Senior
Makur MakerHoward6-11Freshman
Makuach MaluachNew Mexico6-5Senior
Sandro MamukelashviliSeton Hall6-11Senior
Kyle MangasIndiana Wesleyan6-4Senior
Tre MannFlorida6-4Sophomore
Remy MartinArizona State6-0Senior
Matthew Mayer (WD)
Baylor6-9Junior
Josh Mballa (WD)Buffalo6-7Junior
Miles McBrideWest Virginia6-2Sophomore
Mac McClungTexas Tech6-2Junior
Kameron McGustyMiami6-5Senior
JaQuori McLaughlinUCSB6-4Senior
Sean McNeil (WD)West Virginia6-3Junior
Jadyn MichaelColorado Christian6-4Senior
Asbjorn MidtgaardGrand Canyon7-0Senior
Isaiah MillerUNCG6-0Senior
Davion Mintz (WD)Kentucky6-3Senior
Damek MitchellLewis-Clark State College (ID)5-9Senior
Davion MitchellBaylor6-2Junior
Matt MitchellSan Diego State6-6Senior
Steffon MitchellBoston College6-8Senior
Evan MobleyUSC7-0Freshman
Isaiah MobleyUSC6-10Sophomore
Ruot MonyyongLittle Rock6-10Senior
Moses MoodyArkansas6-6Freshman
Alex Morales (WD)Wagner6-6Senior
Clay MounceFurman6-7Senior
Matthew MoyerGeorge Washington6-9Senior
Issa MuhammadDaytona State (FL)6-9Sophomore
Trey Murphy IIIVirginia6-9Junior
RJ NembhardTCU6-5Junior
Barra NjieSt. Benedict's Prep/Fryshuset (Sweden)6-3Post-Graduate
Obadiah NoelUMass-Lowell6-4Senior
Joel NtambweTexas Tech6-8Sophomore
Kobi NwanduNiagara6-6Senior
Kevin ObanorOral Roberts6-8Junior
Eugene OmoruyiOregon6-6Senior
EJ OnuShawnee State (OH)6-11Senior
Chris ParkerLiberty6-1Senior
Darius PerryUCF6-2Senior
Jock PerryUC-Riverside7-1Senior
John Petty Jr.Alabama6-5Senior
Jordan PhillipsUT Arlington6-7Junior
Jamorko PickettGeorgetown6-9Senior
Danny PippenKent State6-9Senior
Scotty Pippen Jr.Vanderbilt6-1Sophomore
Yves PonsTennessee6-6Senior
Micah PotterWisconsin6-10Senior
Jason PrestonOhio6-4Junior
Joshua PrimoAlabama6-6Freshman
Neemias QuetaUtah State7-0Junior
Brandon RachalTulsa6-6Senior
Courtney Ramey (WD)Texas6-3Junior
Austin ReavesOklahoma6-5Senior
Alex ReeseAlabama6-9Senior
Antonio ReevesIllinois State6-4Sophomore
Nate ReuversWisconsin6-11Senior
Cody RileyUCLA6-9Junior
Jeremiah Robinson-EarlVillanova6-9Sophomore
Orlando RobinsonFresno State7-0Sophomore
Elvin RodriguezScience & Arts of Oklahoma6-2Senior
Colbey RossPepperdine6-1Senior
Damion RosserNew Orleans6-4Junior
Shawn Royal Jr.Victory Rock Prep (FL)6-5Post-Graduate
Kevin Samuel (WD)TCU6-11Junior
Olivier SarrKentucky7-0Senior
Marcus Sasser (WD)Houston6-1Sophomore
Jordan SchakelSan Diego State6-6Senior
Quentin Scott (WD)Texas State6-7Senior
Ronaldo SeguBuffalo6-0Junior
Jaden ShackelfordAlabama6-3Sophomore
Terrence Shannon Jr.Texas Tech6-6Sophomore
Day'Ron SharpeNorth Carolina6-11Freshman
Taz ShermanWest Virginia6-4Senior
Devontae ShulerOle Miss6-2Senior
Roman SilvaOregon State7-1Senior
Aamir SimmsClemson6-8Senior
Jericho SimsTexas6-10Senior
Javonte SmartLSU6-4Junior
Chris SmithUCLA6-8Senior
Dru SmithMissouri6-3Senior
Justin SmithArkansas6-7Senior
Mike SmithMichigan5-11Senior
Jaden SpringerTennessee6-4Freshman
TJ StarksCal State Northridge6-2Junior
DJ StewardDuke6-2Freshman
D.J. Stewart Jr.Mississippi State6-6Sophomore
Deon StroudFresno State6-5Sophomore
Jalen SuggsGonzaga6-4Freshman
Anthony TarkeCoppin State6-6Senior
Jalen TateArkansas6-6Senior
Maleek TaylorAllen University (SC)6-5Senior
Terry TaylorAustin Peay6-5Senior
MaCio TeagueBaylor6-3Senior
Christian TerrellSacramento State6-5Senior
Cameron ThomasLSU6-4Freshman
Koby ThomasCoppin State6-6Senior
Ethan ThompsonOregon State6-5Senior
JT ThorAuburn6-10Freshman
Jeremiah TilmonMissouri6-10Senior
Clyde TrappClemson6-4Senior
D'Mitrik TriceWisconsin6-0Senior
Jordy TshimangaDayton6-11Senior
Justin TurnerBowling Green6-4Senior
Stanley Umude (WD)South Dakota6-6Senior
Chandler VaudrinWinthrop6-7Senior
Alonzo Verge Jr.Arizona State6-2Senior
Eric VilaUTEP6-11Senior
Mark VitalBaylor6-5Senior
Franz WagnerMichigan6-9Sophomore
C.J. WalkerUCF6-8Sophomore
Kyree WalkerHillcrest Prep Academy (AZ)6-6Post-Graduate
M.J. WalkerFlorida State6-5Senior
Keaton WallaceUTSA6-3Senior
Josh WashburnCarthage (WI)5-11Senior
Duane Washington Jr.Ohio State6-3Junior
Isaiah WashingtonLong Beach State6-1Senior
Richard Washington Jr. San Jose State6-6Senior
Trendon WatfordLSU6-9Sophomore
Romeo WeemsDePaul6-7Sophomore
Sahvir Wheeler (WD)Georgia5-10Sophomore
Fabian White Jr.Houston6-8Senior
Romello WhiteMississippi6-8Senior
Devin WhitfieldLincoln Memorial6-5Senior
Joe WieskampIowa6-6Junior
Aaron WigginsMaryland6-6Junior
Brandon WilliamsArizona6-2Sophomore
Jeenathan Williams (WD)Buffalo6-5Junior
Keith WilliamsCincinnati6-5Senior
Trevion WilliamsPurdue6-10Junior
Ziaire WilliamsStanford6-8Freshman
Bryce WillsStanford6-6Junior
Jalen Wilson (WD)Kansas6-8Freshman
Sidney WilsonSIU-Edwardsville6-7Junior
Isaiah Wong (WD)Miami6-3Sophomore
McKinley Wright IVColorado6-0Senior
Moses WrightGeorgia Tech6-9Senior
Jacob YoungRutgers6-2Senior
Marcus ZegarowskiCreighton6-2Junior

International players

Player TeamCountryHt.DOB
Mert AkayDynamicSerbia6-62000
Carlos AlocenReal MadridSpain6-52000
Ibou BadjiBarcelonaSpain7-22002
Aleksander BalcerowskiGran CanariaSpain7-12000
Kenny BaptisteLe MansFrance6-72000
Juhann BegarinParisFrance6-52002
Hugo BessonSaint QuentinFrance6-32001
Tarik BiberovicFenerbahceTurkey6-72001
Vrenz BleijenberghAntwerpBelgium6-102000
Danko BrankovicCibonaCroatia7-12000
Gora Camara CasaleItaly7-02001
Malcolm CazalonMegaSerbia6-62001
Vinicius Da SilvaPratSpain7-02001
Tom DigbeuPrienaiLithuania6-52001
Ousmane DiopTorinoItaly6-92000
Mouhamet DioufReggio EmiliaItaly6-92001
Biram FayeGironaSpain6-92000
Usman GarubaReal MadridSpain6-82002
Matthieu GauzinChalons-ReimsFrance6-42001
Josh GiddeyAdelaideAustralia6-82002
Gregor GlasDynamicSerbia6-62001
Haowen GuoShanghaiChina6-72000
Justus HollatzHamburgGermany6-32001
Ariel HukportiNevezisLithuania7-02002
Dalibor IlicIgokeaBosnia6-82000
Rokas JokubaitisZalgirisLithuania6-42000
Kenan KamenjasSpars SarajevoBosnia6-102000
Jovan KljajiBilbaoSpain6-62001
Yoan MakoundouCholetFrance6-92000
Zsombor MaronkaJoventutSpain6-102002
Karlo MatkovicMegaSerbia6-102001
Nikita MikhailovskiiAvtodorRussia6-72000
Aristid MouahaLatinaItaly6-42000
Mario NakicOostendeBelgium6-72001
Vladislav OdinokovKhimkiRussia6-82000
Joel ParraJoventutSpain6-82000
Tomas PavelkaCastelloSpain7-22000
Marko PecarskiFMPSerbia6-102000
Ivan PerasovicSplitCroatia6-72002
Franger PirelaLa MatanzaSpain6-22002
Nemanja PopovicFMPSerbia6-82001
Jaime PradillaValenciaSpain6-92001
Roko PrkacinCibonaCroatia6-92002
Gabriel ProcidaCantuItaly6-62002
Sitraka RaharimanantoaninaChalonFrance6-102001
Hugo RobineauCholetFrance6-42000
Nikolaos RogkavopoulosAEKGreece6-82001
Ziga SamarFuenlabradaSpain6-62001
Gui SantosMinasBrazil6-62002
Pavel SavkovBaskoniaSpain6-72002
Alperen SengunBesiktasTurkey6-92002
Alexander ShashkovCSKARussia6-112000
Amar SyllaOostendeBelgium6-92001
Boris TismaSevillaSpain6-92002
Bojan TomasevicDynamicSerbia6-72001
Uros TrifunovicPartizanSerbia6-72000
Luc van SlootenBraunschweigGermany6-92002