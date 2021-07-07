With little time to spare on Wednesday's NBA Draft withdrawal deadline for players wishing to preserve their collegiate eligibility, Marcus Bagley announced that he will be returning to college basketball for another season. The 6-foot-8 forward was ranked No. 38 on the CBS Sports NBA Draft Big Board after playing 12 games at Arizona State in the 2020-21 season and has yet to announce his next college stop.

"After talking to my family, I've decided to withdraw from the NBA Draft and return to college, while remaining in the transfer portal," Bagley wrote in a social media post."I want to continue working on different parts of my game and improve my draft stock for next year's draft. I'm looking forward to returning to college and having a big season."

Bagley's decision comes as a mild surprise considering he has been in the transfer portal for weeks and seemed likely to be selected at some point in the draft. Injuries limited the former four-star prospect during his lone season with the Sun Devils, but he showed glimpses of his potential by averaging 10.8 points and 6.2 rebounds while shooting 34.7% from 3-point range.

Now the big question is where Bagley will play next season as he seeks to round out his game. He is considered the No. 12 transfer of the 2021 offseason by CBS Sports.

As players make their stay-or-go decisions, we will be keeping tabs below in our tracker.

