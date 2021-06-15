2000-nba-draft.jpg
Getty Images

Nearly 300 players from college and other educational institutions and a total of 57 international players filed as early entry candidates for the 2021 NBA Draft, the NBA announced this week. The grand total of 353 players filing as early entrants comes as the deadline for underclassmen to formally declare for this year's draft passed Sunday night at 11:59 p.m. ET.

Those who applied for early entry to the draft have the right to withdraw their names from draft consideration by notifying the NBA no later than 5 p.m. ET on Monday, July 19 -- 10 days before the draft. Under NCAA rules, players must withdraw by Wednesday, July 7 to retain college eligibility.

Those deadlines succeed key dates on the draft calendar that include the NBA Draft Combine June 21-27 and the NBA draft lottery on June 22. Below is the full list of early entrants in our tracker below. 

2021 NBA Draft entrants

The 353 players (296 players from colleges and other educational institutions and 57 international players) who filed as early entry candidates for the 2021 NBA Draft.

Note: (WD) indicates the player has withdrawn from the NBA Draft Process.

PlayerSchoolHt.Class
Max Abmas Oral Roberts 6-1 Sophomore
Ochai Agbaji Kansas 6-5 Junior
Josiah Agnew Denmark Technical (SC) 6-1 Freshman
Fardaws Aimaq Utah Valley 6-11 Sophomore
Warith Alatishe Oregon State 6-7 Junior
Santi Aldama Loyola (MD) 6-11 Sophomore
Derrick Alston Jr. Boise State 6-9 Senior
Keve Aluma Virginia Tech 6-9 Junior
Jose Alvarado Georgia Tech 6-0 Senior
Jonah Antonio Wake Forest 6-5 Senior
Eric Ayala Maryland 6-5 Junior
Joel Ayayi Gonzaga 6-5 Junior
Armando Bacot North Carolina 6-10 Sophomore
Jonathan Baehre Clemson 6-10 Senior
Marcus Bagley Arizona State 6-8 Freshman
Geo Baker Rutgers 6-4 Senior
Mitch Ballock Creighton 6-5 Senior
Dalano Banton Nebraska 6-9 Sophomore
Scottie Barnes Florida State 6-9 Freshman
Charles Bassey Western Kentucky 6-11 Junior
Troy Baxter Jr. Morgan State 6-9 Senior
Justin Bean Utah State 6-7 Junior
Giorgi Bezhanishvili Illinois 6-9 Junior
Chudier Bile Georgetown 6-7 Senior
Jahvon Blair Georgetown 6-4 Senior
Issac Bonton Washington State 6-3 Senior
Brandon Boston Jr. Kentucky 6-7 Freshman
James Bouknight Connecticut 6-5 Sophomore
Pedro Bradshaw Bellarmine 6-7 Junior
Izaiah Brockington Penn State 6-4 Junior
Chaundee Brown Michigan 6-5 Senior
Dalonte Brown Miami (Ohio) 6-7 Senior
Greg Brown III Texas 6-9 Freshman
Keyshawn Bryant (WD) South Carolina 6-5 Junior
Marcus Burk IUPUI 6-3 Senior
D.J. Burns Jr. Winthrop 6-9 Sophomore
Jordan Burns Colgate 6-0 Senior
Jared Butler Baylor 6-3 Junior
Maurice Calloo Oregon State 6-10 Junior
Manny Camper Siena 6-7 Senior
Marcus Carr Minnesota 6-2 Junior
Nahziah Carter Washington 6-6 Senior
D.J. Carton Marquette 6-2 Sophomore
Colin Castleton Florida 6-11 Junior
Julian Champagnie St. John's 6-8 Sophomore
Justin Champagnie Pittsburgh 6-6 Sophomore
Arinze Chidom UC-Riverside 6-9 Senior
Josh Christopher Arizona State 6-5 Freshman
Moussa Cisse Memphis 6-10 Freshman
Kofi Cockburn Illinois 7-0 Sophomore
Matt Coleman III Texas 6-2 Senior
Sharife Cooper Auburn 6-1 Freshman
Jermaine Couisnard (WD) South Carolina 6-4 Sophomore
Trevion Crews Bethel (IN) 6-0 Senior
TJ Crockett Lindenwood (MO) 6-1 Senior
Jalen Crutcher Dayton 6-1 Senior
Derek Culver West Virginia 6-10 Junior
Sam Cunliffe Evansville 6-6 Junior
Cade Cunningham Oklahoma State 6-8 Freshman
Ryan Daly St. Joseph's 6-5 Senior
Zaccheus Darko-Kelly Univ. of Providence (MT) 6-6 Senior
Oscar da Silva Stanford 6-9 Senior
Kendric Davis SMU 5-11 Junior
Darius Days LSU 6-7 Junior
Cartier Diarra Virginia Tech 6-4 Senior
Hunter Dickinson Michigan 7-1 Freshman
Marek Dolezaj Syracuse 6-10 Senior
Ayo Dosunmu Illinois 6-5 Junior
Chris Duarte Oregon 6-6 Senior
Ian DuBose Wake Forest 6-4 Senior
David Duke Jr. Providence 6-5 Junior
Juwan Durham Notre Dame 6-11 Senior
Tahj Eaddy USC 6-2 Senior
Nojel Eastern Howard 6-7 Junior
Kessler Edwards Pepperdine 6-8 Junior
Lydell Elmore High Point 6-9 Senior
Navar Elmore Livingstone (NC) 6-9 Senior
Tyson Etienne Wichita State 6-2 Sophomore
Romeao Ferguson Lipscomb 6-5 Senior
LJ Figueroa Oregon 6-6 Senior
Aleem Ford Wisconsin 6-8 Senior
Blake Francis Richmond 6-0 Senior
Hasahn French Saint Louis 6-7 Senior
D.J. Funderburk N.C. State 6-10 Senior
Ty Gadsden UNCW 6-1 Senior
Gorjok Gak California Baptist 6-11 Senior
Dawson Garcia Marquette 6-11 Freshman
Marcus Garrett Kansas 6-5 Senior
Luka Garza Iowa 6-11 Senior
Samson George Central Arkansas 6-7 Senior
Asante Gist Iona 5-11 Senior
Terrell Gomez San Diego State 5-8 Senior
Jordan Goodwin Saint Louis 6-3 Senior
Justin Gorham Houston 6-7 Senior
Elyjah Goss IUPUI 6-7 Senior
Jayvon Graves Buffalo 6-3 Senior
RaiQuan Gray Florida State 6-8 Junior
Quade Green Washington 6-0 Senior
Patrick Greene Jr. National Park College (AR) 6-2 6-2 Sophomore
Alan Griffin Syracuse 6-5 Junior
Quentin Grimes Houston 6-5 Junior
Quincy Guerrier Syracuse 6-7 Sophomore
Dou Gueye Louisiana 6-9 Senior
Matt Haarms BYU 7-3 Senior
Jordan Hall St. Joseph's 6-8 Freshman
Bryce Hamilton UNLV 6-4 Junior
Javion Hamlet North Texas 6-4 Senior
Deion Hammond Monmouth 6-4 Senior
Amauri Hardy Oregon 6-2 Senior
De'Vion Harmon Oklahoma 6-2 Sophomore
Romio Harvey Harding University (AR) 6-4 Senior
Sam Hauser Virginia 6-8 Senior
Aaron Henry Michigan State 6-6 Junior
Kashaun Hicks Norfolk State 6-6 Senior
Taveion Hollingsworth Western Kentucky 6-2 Senior
Trevor Hudgins NW Missouri State 6-0 Junior
Jay Huff Virginia 7-1 Senior
Anthony Hughes Jr. Millsaps College (MS) 6-2 Senior
Feron Hunt SMU 6-8 Junior
Matthew Hurt Duke 6-9 Sophomore
Nah'Shon Hyland VCU 6-3 Sophomore
Isaiah Jackson Kentucky 6-10 Freshman
Jhivvan Jackson UTSA 6-0 Senior
Loren Cristian Jackson Akron 5-8 Senior
Casdon Jardine Hawaii 6-7 Senior
DeJon Jarreau Houston 6-5 Senior
Tristan Jarrett Jackson State 6-4 Senior
Justin Jaworski Lafayette 6-3 Senior
David Jean-Baptiste Chattanooga 6-1 Senior
Damien Jefferson Creighton 6-5 Senior
Bryson Johnson Univ. of The Ozarks (AR) 5-11 Senior
David Johnson Louisville 6-5 Sophomore
Jalen Johnson Duke 6-9 Freshman
Jalen Johnson Mississippi State 6-6 Senior
Keon Johnson Tennessee 6-5 Freshman
Carlik Jones Louisville 6-1 Senior
Christiaan Jones Stetson 6-5 Senior
DeVante´ Jones Coastal Carolina 6-1 Junior
Herbert Jones Alabama 6-8 Senior
Kai Jones Texas 6-11 Sophomore
Latrell Jones Portland 6-5 Junior
Johnny Juzang UCLA 6-6 Sophomore
Corey Kispert Gonzaga 6-7 Senior
John Knight III Southern Utah 6-3 Senior
Miller Kopp Northwestern 6-7 Junior
Balsa Koprivica Florida State 7-1 Sophomore
Cameron Krutwig Loyola of Chicago 6-9 Senior
Kameron Langley North Carolina A&T 6-2 Senior
AJ Lawson South Carolina 6-6 Junior
Matt Lewis James Madison 6-5 Senior
Scottie Lewis Florida 6-5 Sophomore
E.J. Liddell Ohio State 6-7 Sophomore
Spencer Littleson Toledo 6-4 Senior
Isaiah Livers Michigan 6-7 Senior
Jaizec Lottie Flagler (FL) 6-2 Senior
Loudon Love Wright State 6-8 Senior
Denzel Mahoney Creighton 6-5 Senior
Makur Maker Howard 6-11 Freshman
Makuach Maluach New Mexico 6-5 Senior
Sandro Mamukelashvili Seton Hall 6-11 Senior
Kyle Mangas Indiana Wesleyan 6-4 Senior
Tre Mann Florida 6-4 Sophomore
Remy Martin Arizona State 6-0 Senior
Matthew Mayer Baylor 6-9 Junior
Josh Mballa Buffalo 6-7 Junior
Miles McBride West Virginia 6-2 Sophomore
Mac McClung Texas Tech 6-2 Junior
Kameron McGusty Miami 6-5 Senior
JaQuori McLaughlin UCSB 6-4 Senior
Sean McNeil West Virginia 6-3 Junior
Jadyn Michael Colorado Christian 6-4 Senior
Asbjorn Midtgaard Grand Canyon 7-0 Senior
Isaiah Miller UNCG 6-0 Senior
Davion Mintz Kentucky 6-3 Senior
Damek Mitchell Lewis-Clark State College (ID) 5-9 Senior
Davion Mitchell Baylor 6-2 Junior
Matt Mitchell San Diego State 6-6 Senior
Steffon Mitchell Boston College 6-8 Senior
Evan Mobley USC 7-0 Freshman
Isaiah Mobley USC 6-10 Sophomore
Ruot Monyyong Little Rock 6-10 Senior
Moses Moody Arkansas 6-6 Freshman
Alex Morales Wagner 6-6 Senior
Clay Mounce Furman 6-7 Senior
Matthew Moyer George Washington 6-9 Senior
Issa Muhammad Daytona State (FL) 6-9 Sophomore
Trey Murphy III Virginia 6-9 Junior
RJ Nembhard TCU 6-5 Junior
Barra Njie St. Benedict's Prep/Fryshuset (Sweden) 6-3 Post-Graduate
Obadiah Noel UMass-Lowell 6-4 Senior
Joel Ntambwe Texas Tech 6-8 Sophomore
Kobi Nwandu Niagara 6-6 Senior
Kevin Obanor Oral Roberts 6-8 Junior
Eugene Omoruyi Oregon 6-6 Senior
EJ Onu Shawnee State (OH) 6-11 Senior
Chris Parker Liberty 6-1 Senior
Darius Perry UCF 6-2 Senior
Jock Perry UC-Riverside 7-1 Senior
John Petty Jr. Alabama 6-5 Senior
Jordan Phillips UT Arlington 6-7 Junior
Jamorko Pickett Georgetown 6-9 Senior
Danny Pippen Kent State 6-9 Senior
Scotty Pippen Jr. Vanderbilt 6-1 Sophomore
Yves Pons Tennessee 6-6 Senior
Micah Potter Wisconsin 6-10 Senior
Jason Preston Ohio 6-4 Junior
Joshua Primo Alabama 6-6 Freshman
Neemias Queta Utah State 7-0 Junior
Brandon Rachal Tulsa 6-6 Senior
Courtney Ramey Texas 6-3 Junior
Austin Reaves Oklahoma 6-5 Senior
Alex Reese Alabama 6-9 Senior
Antonio Reeves Illinois State 6-4 Sophomore
Nate Reuvers Wisconsin 6-11 Senior
Cody Riley UCLA 6-9 Junior
Jeremiah Robinson-Earl Villanova 6-9 Sophomore
Orlando Robinson Fresno State 7-0 Sophomore
Elvin Rodriguez Science & Arts of Oklahoma 6-2 Senior
Colbey Ross Pepperdine 6-1 Senior
Damion Rosser New Orleans 6-4 Junior
Shawn Royal Jr. Victory Rock Prep (FL) 6-5 Post-Graduate
Kevin Samuel TCU 6-11 Junior
Olivier Sarr Kentucky 7-0 Senior
Marcus Sasser (WD) Houston 6-1 Sophomore
Jordan Schakel San Diego State 6-6 Senior
Quentin Scott Texas State 6-7 Senior
Ronaldo Segu Buffalo 6-0 Junior
Jaden Shackelford Alabama 6-3 Sophomore
Terrence Shannon Jr. Texas Tech 6-6 Sophomore
Day'Ron Sharpe North Carolina 6-11 Freshman
Taz Sherman West Virginia 6-4 Senior
Devontae Shuler Ole Miss 6-2 Senior
Roman Silva Oregon State 7-1 Senior
Aamir Simms Clemson 6-8 Senior
Jericho Sims Texas 6-10 Senior
Javonte Smart LSU 6-4 Junior
Chris Smith UCLA 6-8 Senior
Dru Smith Missouri 6-3 Senior
Justin Smith Arkansas 6-7 Senior
Mike Smith Michigan 5-11 Senior
Jaden Springer Tennessee 6-4 Freshman
TJ Starks Cal State Northridge 6-2 Junior
DJ Steward Duke 6-2 Freshman
D.J. Stewart Jr. Mississippi State 6-6 Sophomore
Deon Stroud Fresno State 6-5 Sophomore
Jalen Suggs Gonzaga 6-4 Freshman
Anthony Tarke Coppin State 6-6 Senior
Jalen Tate Arkansas 6-6 Senior
Maleek Taylor Allen University (SC) 6-5 Senior
Terry Taylor Austin Peay 6-5 Senior
MaCio Teague Baylor 6-3 Senior
Christian Terrell Sacramento State 6-5 Senior
Cameron Thomas LSU 6-4 Freshman
Koby Thomas Coppin State 6-6 Senior
Ethan Thompson Oregon State 6-5 Senior
JT Thor Auburn 6-10 Freshman
Jeremiah Tilmon Missouri 6-10 Senior
Clyde Trapp Clemson 6-4 Senior
D'Mitrik Trice Wisconsin 6-0 Senior
Jordy Tshimanga Dayton 6-11 Senior
Justin Turner Bowling Green 6-4 Senior
Stanley Umude South Dakota 6-6 Senior
Chandler Vaudrin Winthrop 6-7 Senior
Alonzo Verge Jr. Arizona State 6-2 Senior
Eric Vila UTEP 6-11 Senior
Mark Vital Baylor 6-5 Senior
Franz Wagner Michigan 6-9 Sophomore
C.J. Walker UCF 6-8 Sophomore
Kyree Walker Hillcrest Prep Academy (AZ) 6-6 Post-Graduate
M.J. Walker Florida State 6-5 Senior
Keaton Wallace UTSA 6-3 Senior
Josh Washburn Carthage (WI) 5-11 Senior
Duane Washington Jr. Ohio State 6-3 Junior
Isaiah Washington Long Beach State 6-1 Senior
Richard Washington Jr. San Jose State 6-6 Senior
Trendon Watford LSU 6-9 Sophomore
Romeo Weems DePaul 6-7 Sophomore
Sahvir Wheeler Georgia 5-10 Sophomore
Fabian White Jr. Houston 6-8 Senior
Romello White Mississippi 6-8 Senior
Devin Whitfield Lincoln Memorial 6-5 Senior
Joe Wieskamp Iowa 6-6 Junior
Aaron Wiggins Maryland 6-6 Junior
Brandon Williams Arizona 6-2 Sophomore
Jeenathan Williams Buffalo 6-5 Junior
Keith Williams Cincinnati 6-5 Senior
Trevion Williams Purdue 6-10 Junior
Ziaire Williams Stanford 6-8 Freshman
Bryce Wills Stanford 6-6 Junior
Jalen Wilson Kansas 6-8 Freshman
Sidney Wilson SIU-Edwardsville 6-7 Junior
Isaiah Wong Miami 6-3 Sophomore
McKinley Wright IV Colorado 6-0 Senior
Moses Wright Georgia Tech 6-9 Senior
Jacob Young Rutgers 6-2 Senior
Marcus Zegarowski Creighton 6-2 Junior

International players

Player TeamCountryHt.DOB
Mert Akay Dynamic Serbia 6-6 2000
Carlos Alocen Real Madrid Spain 6-5 2000
Ibou Badji Barcelona Spain 7-2 2002
Aleksander Balcerowski Gran Canaria Spain 7-1 2000
Kenny Baptiste Le Mans France 6-7 2000
Juhann Begarin Paris France 6-5 2002
Hugo Besson Saint Quentin France 6-3 2001
Tarik Biberovic Fenerbahce Turkey 6-7 2001
Vrenz Bleijenbergh Antwerp Belgium 6-10 2000
Danko Brankovic Cibona Croatia 7-1 2000
Gora Camara Casale Italy 7-0 2001
Malcolm Cazalon Mega Serbia 6-6 2001
Vinicius Da Silva Prat Spain 7-0 2001
Tom Digbeu Prienai Lithuania 6-5 2001
Ousmane Diop Torino Italy 6-9 2000
Mouhamet Diouf Reggio Emilia Italy 6-9 2001
Biram Faye Girona Spain 6-9 2000
Usman Garuba Real Madrid Spain 6-8 2002
Matthieu Gauzin Chalons-Reims France 6-4 2001
Josh Giddey Adelaide Australia 6-8 2002
Gregor Glas Dynamic Serbia 6-6 2001
Haowen Guo Shanghai China 6-7 2000
Justus Hollatz Hamburg Germany 6-3 2001
Ariel Hukporti Nevezis Lithuania 7-0 2002
Dalibor Ilic Igokea Bosnia 6-8 2000
Rokas Jokubaitis Zalgiris Lithuania 6-4 2000
Kenan Kamenjas Spars Sarajevo Bosnia 6-10 2000
Jovan Kljaji Bilbao Spain 6-6 2001
Yoan Makoundou Cholet France 6-9 2000
Zsombor Maronka Joventut Spain 6-10 2002
Karlo Matkovic Mega Serbia 6-10 2001
Nikita Mikhailovskii Avtodor Russia 6-7 2000
Aristid Mouaha Latina Italy 6-4 2000
Mario Nakic Oostende Belgium 6-7 2001
Vladislav Odinokov Khimki Russia 6-8 2000
Joel Parra Joventut Spain 6-8 2000
Tomas Pavelka Castello Spain 7-2 2000
Marko Pecarski FMP Serbia 6-10 2000
Ivan Perasovic Split Croatia 6-7 2002
Franger Pirela La Matanza Spain 6-2 2002
Nemanja Popovic FMP Serbia 6-8 2001
Jaime Pradilla Valencia Spain 6-9 2001
Roko Prkacin Cibona Croatia 6-9 2002
Gabriel Procida Cantu Italy 6-6 2002
Sitraka Raharimanantoanina Chalon France 6-10 2001
Hugo Robineau Cholet France 6-4 2000
Nikolaos Rogkavopoulos AEK Greece 6-8 2001
Ziga Samar Fuenlabrada Spain 6-6 2001
Gui Santos Minas Brazil 6-6 2002
Pavel Savkov Baskonia Spain 6-7 2002
Alperen Sengun Besiktas Turkey 6-9 2002
Alexander Shashkov CSKA Russia 6-11 2000
Amar Sylla Oostende Belgium 6-9 2001
Boris Tisma Sevilla Spain 6-9 2002
Bojan Tomasevic Dynamic Serbia 6-7 2001
Uros Trifunovic Partizan Serbia 6-7 2000
Luc van Slooten Braunschweig Germany 6-9 2002