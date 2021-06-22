North Carolina big man Armando Bacot announced Monday he has withdrawn from the 2021 NBA Draft and will return to Chapel Hill, North Carolina, for his junior season, setting up the Tar Heels and new head coach Hubert Davis with a foundational piece to build around in 2021-22. Bacot led the team in scoring, rebounding and blocks last season, and was one of nearly 300 players from college and other educational institutions to file for early NBA Draft entry.

Bacot's decision is likely one of many soon to be made in the coming weeks as the July 29 draft fast approaches. The draft combine began Monday in Chicago and will run through June 28, where scouts and key decision-makers will see players firsthand and provide actionable feedback. Those who applied for early entry can withdraw as late as 5 p.m. ET on Monday, July 19 -- 10 days before the draft. Under NCAA rules, however, players must withdraw by Wednesday, July 7 to retain college eligibility.

As players make their stay-or-go decisions, we will be keeping tabs below in our tracker. WD next to a player's name indicates they have withdrawn and are returning to school.

2021 NBA Draft entrants

The 353 players (296 players from colleges and other educational institutions and 57 international players) who filed as early entry candidates for the 2021 NBA Draft.

Note: (WD) indicates the player has withdrawn from the NBA Draft Process.

Player School Ht. Class Max Abmas Oral Roberts 6-1 Sophomore Ochai Agbaji Kansas 6-5 Junior Josiah Agnew Denmark Technical (SC) 6-1 Freshman Fardaws Aimaq Utah Valley 6-11 Sophomore Warith Alatishe Oregon State 6-7 Junior Santi Aldama Loyola (MD) 6-11 Sophomore Derrick Alston Jr. Boise State 6-9 Senior Keve Aluma Virginia Tech 6-9 Junior Jose Alvarado Georgia Tech 6-0 Senior Jonah Antonio Wake Forest 6-5 Senior Eric Ayala Maryland 6-5 Junior Joel Ayayi Gonzaga 6-5 Junior Armando Bacot (WD)

North Carolina 6-10 Sophomore Jonathan Baehre Clemson 6-10 Senior Marcus Bagley Arizona State 6-8 Freshman Geo Baker Rutgers 6-4 Senior Mitch Ballock Creighton 6-5 Senior Dalano Banton Nebraska 6-9 Sophomore Scottie Barnes Florida State 6-9 Freshman Charles Bassey Western Kentucky 6-11 Junior Troy Baxter Jr. Morgan State 6-9 Senior Justin Bean Utah State 6-7 Junior Giorgi Bezhanishvili Illinois 6-9 Junior Chudier Bile Georgetown 6-7 Senior Jahvon Blair Georgetown 6-4 Senior Issac Bonton Washington State 6-3 Senior Brandon Boston Jr. Kentucky 6-7 Freshman James Bouknight Connecticut 6-5 Sophomore Pedro Bradshaw Bellarmine 6-7 Junior Izaiah Brockington Penn State 6-4 Junior Chaundee Brown Michigan 6-5 Senior Dalonte Brown Miami (Ohio) 6-7 Senior Greg Brown III Texas 6-9 Freshman Keyshawn Bryant (WD) South Carolina 6-5 Junior Marcus Burk IUPUI 6-3 Senior D.J. Burns Jr. Winthrop 6-9 Sophomore Jordan Burns Colgate 6-0 Senior Jared Butler Baylor 6-3 Junior Maurice Calloo Oregon State 6-10 Junior Manny Camper Siena 6-7 Senior Marcus Carr Minnesota 6-2 Junior Nahziah Carter Washington 6-6 Senior D.J. Carton Marquette 6-2 Sophomore Colin Castleton Florida 6-11 Junior Julian Champagnie St. John's 6-8 Sophomore Justin Champagnie Pittsburgh 6-6 Sophomore Arinze Chidom UC-Riverside 6-9 Senior Josh Christopher Arizona State 6-5 Freshman Moussa Cisse Memphis 6-10 Freshman Kofi Cockburn Illinois 7-0 Sophomore Matt Coleman III Texas 6-2 Senior Sharife Cooper Auburn 6-1 Freshman Jermaine Couisnard (WD) South Carolina 6-4 Sophomore Trevion Crews Bethel (IN) 6-0 Senior TJ Crockett Lindenwood (MO) 6-1 Senior Jalen Crutcher Dayton 6-1 Senior Derek Culver West Virginia 6-10 Junior Sam Cunliffe Evansville 6-6 Junior Cade Cunningham Oklahoma State 6-8 Freshman Ryan Daly St. Joseph's 6-5 Senior Zaccheus Darko-Kelly Univ. of Providence (MT) 6-6 Senior Oscar da Silva Stanford 6-9 Senior Kendric Davis SMU 5-11 Junior Darius Days LSU 6-7 Junior Cartier Diarra Virginia Tech 6-4 Senior Hunter Dickinson Michigan 7-1 Freshman Marek Dolezaj Syracuse 6-10 Senior Ayo Dosunmu Illinois 6-5 Junior Chris Duarte Oregon 6-6 Senior Ian DuBose Wake Forest 6-4 Senior David Duke Jr. Providence 6-5 Junior Juwan Durham Notre Dame 6-11 Senior Tahj Eaddy USC 6-2 Senior Nojel Eastern Howard 6-7 Junior Kessler Edwards Pepperdine 6-8 Junior Lydell Elmore High Point 6-9 Senior Navar Elmore Livingstone (NC) 6-9 Senior Tyson Etienne Wichita State 6-2 Sophomore Romeao Ferguson Lipscomb 6-5 Senior LJ Figueroa Oregon 6-6 Senior Aleem Ford Wisconsin 6-8 Senior Blake Francis Richmond 6-0 Senior Hasahn French Saint Louis 6-7 Senior D.J. Funderburk N.C. State 6-10 Senior Ty Gadsden UNCW 6-1 Senior Gorjok Gak California Baptist 6-11 Senior Dawson Garcia Marquette 6-11 Freshman Marcus Garrett Kansas 6-5 Senior Luka Garza Iowa 6-11 Senior Samson George Central Arkansas 6-7 Senior Asante Gist Iona 5-11 Senior Terrell Gomez San Diego State 5-8 Senior Jordan Goodwin Saint Louis 6-3 Senior Justin Gorham Houston 6-7 Senior Elyjah Goss IUPUI 6-7 Senior Jayvon Graves Buffalo 6-3 Senior RaiQuan Gray Florida State 6-8 Junior Quade Green Washington 6-0 Senior Patrick Greene Jr. National Park College (AR) 6-2 6-2 Sophomore Alan Griffin Syracuse 6-5 Junior Quentin Grimes Houston 6-5 Junior Quincy Guerrier Syracuse 6-7 Sophomore Dou Gueye Louisiana 6-9 Senior Matt Haarms BYU 7-3 Senior Jordan Hall St. Joseph's 6-8 Freshman Bryce Hamilton UNLV 6-4 Junior Javion Hamlet North Texas 6-4 Senior Deion Hammond Monmouth 6-4 Senior Amauri Hardy Oregon 6-2 Senior De'Vion Harmon Oklahoma 6-2 Sophomore Romio Harvey Harding University (AR) 6-4 Senior Sam Hauser Virginia 6-8 Senior Aaron Henry Michigan State 6-6 Junior Kashaun Hicks Norfolk State 6-6 Senior Taveion Hollingsworth Western Kentucky 6-2 Senior Trevor Hudgins NW Missouri State 6-0 Junior Jay Huff Virginia 7-1 Senior Anthony Hughes Jr. Millsaps College (MS) 6-2 Senior Feron Hunt SMU 6-8 Junior Matthew Hurt Duke 6-9 Sophomore Nah'Shon Hyland VCU 6-3 Sophomore Isaiah Jackson Kentucky 6-10 Freshman Jhivvan Jackson UTSA 6-0 Senior Loren Cristian Jackson Akron 5-8 Senior Casdon Jardine Hawaii 6-7 Senior DeJon Jarreau Houston 6-5 Senior Tristan Jarrett Jackson State 6-4 Senior Justin Jaworski Lafayette 6-3 Senior David Jean-Baptiste Chattanooga 6-1 Senior Damien Jefferson Creighton 6-5 Senior Bryson Johnson Univ. of The Ozarks (AR) 5-11 Senior David Johnson Louisville 6-5 Sophomore Jalen Johnson Duke 6-9 Freshman Jalen Johnson Mississippi State 6-6 Senior Keon Johnson Tennessee 6-5 Freshman Carlik Jones Louisville 6-1 Senior Christiaan Jones Stetson 6-5 Senior DeVante´ Jones Coastal Carolina 6-1 Junior Herbert Jones Alabama 6-8 Senior Kai Jones Texas 6-11 Sophomore Latrell Jones Portland 6-5 Junior Johnny Juzang UCLA 6-6 Sophomore Corey Kispert Gonzaga 6-7 Senior John Knight III Southern Utah 6-3 Senior Miller Kopp Northwestern 6-7 Junior Balsa Koprivica Florida State 7-1 Sophomore Cameron Krutwig Loyola of Chicago 6-9 Senior Kameron Langley North Carolina A&T 6-2 Senior AJ Lawson South Carolina 6-6 Junior Matt Lewis James Madison 6-5 Senior Scottie Lewis Florida 6-5 Sophomore E.J. Liddell Ohio State 6-7 Sophomore Spencer Littleson Toledo 6-4 Senior Isaiah Livers Michigan 6-7 Senior Jaizec Lottie Flagler (FL) 6-2 Senior Loudon Love Wright State 6-8 Senior Denzel Mahoney Creighton 6-5 Senior Makur Maker Howard 6-11 Freshman Makuach Maluach New Mexico 6-5 Senior Sandro Mamukelashvili Seton Hall 6-11 Senior Kyle Mangas Indiana Wesleyan 6-4 Senior Tre Mann Florida 6-4 Sophomore Remy Martin Arizona State 6-0 Senior Matthew Mayer (WD)

Baylor 6-9 Junior Josh Mballa Buffalo 6-7 Junior Miles McBride West Virginia 6-2 Sophomore Mac McClung Texas Tech 6-2 Junior Kameron McGusty Miami 6-5 Senior JaQuori McLaughlin UCSB 6-4 Senior Sean McNeil West Virginia 6-3 Junior Jadyn Michael Colorado Christian 6-4 Senior Asbjorn Midtgaard Grand Canyon 7-0 Senior Isaiah Miller UNCG 6-0 Senior Davion Mintz Kentucky 6-3 Senior Damek Mitchell Lewis-Clark State College (ID) 5-9 Senior Davion Mitchell Baylor 6-2 Junior Matt Mitchell San Diego State 6-6 Senior Steffon Mitchell Boston College 6-8 Senior Evan Mobley USC 7-0 Freshman Isaiah Mobley USC 6-10 Sophomore Ruot Monyyong Little Rock 6-10 Senior Moses Moody Arkansas 6-6 Freshman Alex Morales Wagner 6-6 Senior Clay Mounce Furman 6-7 Senior Matthew Moyer George Washington 6-9 Senior Issa Muhammad Daytona State (FL) 6-9 Sophomore Trey Murphy III Virginia 6-9 Junior RJ Nembhard TCU 6-5 Junior Barra Njie St. Benedict's Prep/Fryshuset (Sweden) 6-3 Post-Graduate Obadiah Noel UMass-Lowell 6-4 Senior Joel Ntambwe Texas Tech 6-8 Sophomore Kobi Nwandu Niagara 6-6 Senior Kevin Obanor Oral Roberts 6-8 Junior Eugene Omoruyi Oregon 6-6 Senior EJ Onu Shawnee State (OH) 6-11 Senior Chris Parker Liberty 6-1 Senior Darius Perry UCF 6-2 Senior Jock Perry UC-Riverside 7-1 Senior John Petty Jr. Alabama 6-5 Senior Jordan Phillips UT Arlington 6-7 Junior Jamorko Pickett Georgetown 6-9 Senior Danny Pippen Kent State 6-9 Senior Scotty Pippen Jr. Vanderbilt 6-1 Sophomore Yves Pons Tennessee 6-6 Senior Micah Potter Wisconsin 6-10 Senior Jason Preston Ohio 6-4 Junior Joshua Primo Alabama 6-6 Freshman Neemias Queta Utah State 7-0 Junior Brandon Rachal Tulsa 6-6 Senior Courtney Ramey Texas 6-3 Junior Austin Reaves Oklahoma 6-5 Senior Alex Reese Alabama 6-9 Senior Antonio Reeves Illinois State 6-4 Sophomore Nate Reuvers Wisconsin 6-11 Senior Cody Riley UCLA 6-9 Junior Jeremiah Robinson-Earl Villanova 6-9 Sophomore Orlando Robinson Fresno State 7-0 Sophomore Elvin Rodriguez Science & Arts of Oklahoma 6-2 Senior Colbey Ross Pepperdine 6-1 Senior Damion Rosser New Orleans 6-4 Junior Shawn Royal Jr. Victory Rock Prep (FL) 6-5 Post-Graduate Kevin Samuel TCU 6-11 Junior Olivier Sarr Kentucky 7-0 Senior Marcus Sasser (WD) Houston 6-1 Sophomore Jordan Schakel San Diego State 6-6 Senior Quentin Scott Texas State 6-7 Senior Ronaldo Segu Buffalo 6-0 Junior Jaden Shackelford Alabama 6-3 Sophomore Terrence Shannon Jr. Texas Tech 6-6 Sophomore Day'Ron Sharpe North Carolina 6-11 Freshman Taz Sherman West Virginia 6-4 Senior Devontae Shuler Ole Miss 6-2 Senior Roman Silva Oregon State 7-1 Senior Aamir Simms Clemson 6-8 Senior Jericho Sims Texas 6-10 Senior Javonte Smart LSU 6-4 Junior Chris Smith UCLA 6-8 Senior Dru Smith Missouri 6-3 Senior Justin Smith Arkansas 6-7 Senior Mike Smith Michigan 5-11 Senior Jaden Springer Tennessee 6-4 Freshman TJ Starks Cal State Northridge 6-2 Junior DJ Steward Duke 6-2 Freshman D.J. Stewart Jr. Mississippi State 6-6 Sophomore Deon Stroud Fresno State 6-5 Sophomore Jalen Suggs Gonzaga 6-4 Freshman Anthony Tarke Coppin State 6-6 Senior Jalen Tate Arkansas 6-6 Senior Maleek Taylor Allen University (SC) 6-5 Senior Terry Taylor Austin Peay 6-5 Senior MaCio Teague Baylor 6-3 Senior Christian Terrell Sacramento State 6-5 Senior Cameron Thomas LSU 6-4 Freshman Koby Thomas Coppin State 6-6 Senior Ethan Thompson Oregon State 6-5 Senior JT Thor Auburn 6-10 Freshman Jeremiah Tilmon Missouri 6-10 Senior Clyde Trapp Clemson 6-4 Senior D'Mitrik Trice Wisconsin 6-0 Senior Jordy Tshimanga Dayton 6-11 Senior Justin Turner Bowling Green 6-4 Senior Stanley Umude South Dakota 6-6 Senior Chandler Vaudrin Winthrop 6-7 Senior Alonzo Verge Jr. Arizona State 6-2 Senior Eric Vila UTEP 6-11 Senior Mark Vital Baylor 6-5 Senior Franz Wagner Michigan 6-9 Sophomore C.J. Walker UCF 6-8 Sophomore Kyree Walker Hillcrest Prep Academy (AZ) 6-6 Post-Graduate M.J. Walker Florida State 6-5 Senior Keaton Wallace UTSA 6-3 Senior Josh Washburn Carthage (WI) 5-11 Senior Duane Washington Jr. Ohio State 6-3 Junior Isaiah Washington Long Beach State 6-1 Senior Richard Washington Jr. San Jose State 6-6 Senior Trendon Watford LSU 6-9 Sophomore Romeo Weems DePaul 6-7 Sophomore Sahvir Wheeler Georgia 5-10 Sophomore Fabian White Jr. Houston 6-8 Senior Romello White Mississippi 6-8 Senior Devin Whitfield Lincoln Memorial 6-5 Senior Joe Wieskamp Iowa 6-6 Junior Aaron Wiggins Maryland 6-6 Junior Brandon Williams Arizona 6-2 Sophomore Jeenathan Williams Buffalo 6-5 Junior Keith Williams Cincinnati 6-5 Senior Trevion Williams Purdue 6-10 Junior Ziaire Williams Stanford 6-8 Freshman Bryce Wills Stanford 6-6 Junior Jalen Wilson Kansas 6-8 Freshman Sidney Wilson SIU-Edwardsville 6-7 Junior Isaiah Wong Miami 6-3 Sophomore McKinley Wright IV Colorado 6-0 Senior Moses Wright Georgia Tech 6-9 Senior Jacob Young Rutgers 6-2 Senior Marcus Zegarowski Creighton 6-2 Junior

International players