As the offseason in college basketball continues, the list of players entering the NBA Draft process is steadily growing. And with the deadline to declare for underclassmen set for May 31, we're expecting the list to continue expanding over the next month.
Some of those who have already declared have gone all-in by declaring and announcing intentions to sign with an agent. They include Cade Cunningham, Keon Johnson, Ayo Dosunmu and Jeremiah Robinson-Earl. Others have done so to test the waters with the intent to keep their option of returning to college open. Among that group is JT Thor, Miles McBride and a handful of others as they seek opinions from NBA decision-makers on their draft stock.
The list who have declared already exceeds several dozen. As players continue to enter their name into the draft ring, we'll continue updating this tracker below with our current projections attached. Please note that a player entering the draft does not preclude them from returning to college, nor does signing with an agent in many cases so long as the agent is NCAA-certified.
2021 NBA Draft early entrants
|Team
|Name
|Classification
|Projection
|Cade Cunningham
|Freshman
|Top 3
|James Bouknight
|Sophomore
|Lottery
|Keon Johnson
|Freshman
|Lottery
|Charles Bassey
|Junior
|First round
|Josh Christopher
|Freshman
|First round
|Sharife Cooper
|Freshman
|First round
|Ayo Dosunmu
|Junior
|First round
|Isaiah Jackson
|Freshman
|First round
|Kai Jones
|Sophomore
|First round
|Tre Mann
|Sophomore
|First round
|Jaden Springer
|Freshman
|First round
|Day'Ron Sharpe
|Freshman
|First round
|Ziaire Williams
|Freshman
|First round
|Justin Champagnie
|Sophomore
|Second round
|Herb Jones
|Senior
|Second round
|Jeremiah Robinson-Earl
|Sophomore
|Second round
|JT Thor
|Freshman
|Second round
|Scottie Lewis
|Sophomore
|Second round
|Neemias Queta
|Sophomore
|Second round
|Austin Reaves
|Senior
|Second round
|Miles McBride
|Sophomore
|Second round
|Terrence Shannon
|Sophomore
|Second round
|Trendon Watford
|Sophomore
|Second round
|Marcus Bagley
|Freshman
|Second round
|DJ Steward
|Freshman
|Second round
|Giorgi Bezhanishvili
|Junior
|Undrafted
|Keve Alama
|Junior
|Undrafted
|Julian Champagnie
|Sophomore
|Undrafted
|Sean McNeil
|Junior
|Undrafted
|Chandler Vaudrin
|Senior
|Undrafted
|Terry Taylor
|Senior
|Undrafted
|Colin Castleton
|Junior
|Undrafted
|Javion Hamlet
|Senior
|Undrafted
|Alfonso Plummer
|Senior
|Undrafted
|De'Vion Harmon
|Sophomore
|Undrafted
|Marcus Carr
|Junior
|Undrafted
|Ferron Hunt
|Junior
|Undrafted
|Manny Camper
|Senior
|Undrafted
|Feron Hunt
|Junior
|Undrafted
|Kendric Davis
|Junior
|Undrafted
|James Akinjo
|Junior
|Undrafted
|Jay Huff
|Senior
|Undrafted
|Jermaine Couisnard
|Sophomore
|Undrafted
|Geo Baker
|Senior
|Undrafted
|EJ Liddell
|Sophomore
|Undrafted
|Darryl Morsell
|Senior
|Undrafted
|RaiQuan Gray
|Junior
|Undrafted
|Avery Anderson
|Sophomore
|Undrafted
|Denzel Mahoney
|Senior
|Undrafted
|Moussa Cisse
|Freshman
|Undrafted
|Ochai Agbaji
|Junior
|Undrafted