NCAA Basketball: Ohio State at Michigan
USATSI

As the offseason in college basketball continues, the number of players entering the NBA Draft process continues rising. And with the deadline to declare for underclassmen set for May 31, we're expecting the list to continue expanding over the next month. Over the past few days alone, college stars such as Baylor's Davion Mitchell, Creighton's Marcus Zegarowski and Louisville's David Johnson have declared for the draft.

Some of those who have already declared have gone all-in by declaring and announcing intentions to sign with an agent. They include Cade Cunningham, Keon Johnson, Ayo Dosunmu and Jeremiah Robinson-Earl. Others, like Texas Tech's Mac McClung and Purdue's Trevion Williams, are just testing the waters with the intent to keep their option of returning to college open. Doing so allows players to seek opinions from NBA decision-makers on their draft stock.

The list who have declared already exceeds several dozen. As players continue to enter their name into the draft ring, we'll continue updating this tracker below with our current projections attached. Please note that a player entering the draft does not preclude them from returning to college, nor does signing with an agent in many cases so long as the agent is NCAA-certified.

2021 NBA Draft early entrants

NBA Draft Early Entries
TeamNameClassificationProjection
Cade CunninghamFreshmanTop 3
Davion MitchellJuniorLottery
James BouknightSophomoreLottery
Keon JohnsonFreshmanLottery
Scottie BarnesFreshmanFirst round
Charles BasseyJuniorFirst round
Josh ChristopherFreshmanFirst round
Sharife CooperFreshmanFirst round
Ayo DosunmuJuniorFirst round
Isaiah JacksonFreshmanFirst round
Kai JonesSophomoreFirst round
Tre MannSophomoreFirst round
Moses MoodyFreshmanFirst round
Jaden SpringerFreshmanFirst round
Day'Ron SharpeFreshmanFirst round
Ziaire WilliamsFreshmanFirst round
Joel AyayiJuniorSecond round
Matthew HurtSophomoreSecond round
Marcus BagleyFreshmanSecond round
Justin ChampagnieSophomoreSecond round
Herb JonesSeniorSecond round
Scottie LewisSophomoreSecond round
Jeremiah Robinson-EarlSophomoreSecond round
JT ThorFreshmanSecond round
Neemias QuetaSophomoreSecond round
Austin ReavesSeniorSecond round
Miles McBrideSophomoreSecond round
Terrence ShannonSophomoreSecond round
Trendon WatfordSophomoreSecond round
DJ StewardFreshmanSecond round
Giorgi BezhanishviliJuniorUndrafted
Keve AlamaJuniorUndrafted
Julian ChampagnieSophomoreUndrafted
Sean McNeilJuniorUndrafted
Chandler VaudrinSeniorUndrafted
Terry TaylorSeniorUndrafted
Colin CastletonJuniorUndrafted
Javion HamletSeniorUndrafted
Alfonso PlummerSeniorUndrafted
De'Vion HarmonSophomoreUndrafted
Marcus CarrJuniorUndrafted
Ferron HuntJuniorUndrafted
Manny CamperSeniorUndrafted
Feron HuntJuniorUndrafted
Kendric DavisJuniorUndrafted
James AkinjoJuniorUndrafted
Jay HuffSeniorUndrafted
Jermaine CouisnardSophomoreUndrafted
Geo BakerSeniorUndrafted
EJ LiddellSophomoreUndrafted
Darryl MorsellSeniorUndrafted
RaiQuan GrayJuniorUndrafted
Avery AndersonSophomoreUndrafted
Denzel MahoneySeniorUndrafted
Moussa CisseFreshmanUndrafted
Ochai AgbajiJuniorUndrafted
Chaundee BrownSeniorUndrafted
Mac McClungJuniorUndrafted
Trevion WilliamsJuniorUndrafted
Carlik JonesSeniorUndrafted
Scotty Pippen Jr.SophomoreUndrafted
Damien JeffersonSeniorUndrafted
Eric AyalaJuniorUndrafted
Jalen WilsonFreshmanUndrafted
Duane Washington Jr.JuniorUndrafted
Quentin GrimesJuniorUndrafted
Darius DaysJuniorUndrafted
Aaron WigginsJuniorUndrafted
Yves PonsSeniorUndrafted
C.J. WalkerSeniorUndrafted
David JohnsonSophomoreUndrafted
Balsa KoprivicaSophomoreUndrafted
Matthew MayerJuniorUndrafted
Marcus ZegarowskiJuniorUndrafted